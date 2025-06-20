Minnesota high school football All-Quarter Century Team
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is fast approaching, so High School On SI is looking at the top players from the past 25 years of high school football in Minnesota. These are athletes who competed between 2000 and 2024.
Eden Prairie leads all high schools with 10 players selected for the team or the honorable mentions list. Cretin-Derham Hall had four athletes make the team and four more make the honorable mention list.
The team includes two athlete slots. These are players who are best utilized in a variety of positions.
Some of these athletes went on to college football and NFL careers, but these selections were made with only their impact and achievement while playing high school football in mind. The year in parenthesis indicates their senior football season, not their year of graduation.
QUARTERBACK
Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall (2000)
After winning a 1999 state championship, Mauer threw for 3,022 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2000 for the Raiders. He finished with 73 career passing touchdowns.
He was the USA Today National Player of the Year, and he was committed to Florida State to play football before the Minnesota Twins took him No. 1 overall in the 2001 MLB Draft.
Sports Illustrated had the Twins’ selection of Mauer as a top-10 high school sports moment of the decade, and Twins scouting director Mike Radcliff said in a draft-day statement: "Without a doubt, Joe is the best high school athlete in the country.”
RUNNING BACK
Carson Hansen, Lakeville South (2022)
In 2021, his junior season, Hansen had 2,012 rushing yards on 12 yards per carry with 23 rushing touchdowns as the Cougars won the Class 6A state championship. He had 1,727 rushing yards during his senior season to finish with a 10.4 yards per carry career average.
“He is a complete football player, with the right match of size, speed, and physicality, and we were the beneficiaries of his great vision, and physical running style,” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said. “We're excited to see him step onto the national stage as a member of the Iowa State Cyclones. He's doing for them what he did so often for us and we're not surprised.”
Jason Williamson, Owatonna (2018)
Williamson, as a senior, rushed 313 times for 3,012 yards and 46 touchdowns to lead Owatonna to a Class 5A state championship. He finished his career with 7,009 rushing yards, third all time, according to the MFCA.
WIDE RECEIVER
Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall (2007)
Floyd is toward the top of Minnesota career leaderboards with 3,218 receiving yards and 43 receiving touchdowns. He was one of the top receivers in the nation while at Cretin-Derham Hall, and he helped them reach the 2007 Prep Bowl.
Larry Fitzgerald, Academy of Holy Angels (2001)
One of the most talented players to play Minnesota high school football, Fitzgerald had 2,626 career receiving yards. He impressed former Viking Chris Carter enough that Carter called his alma mater, Ohio State, and told them to offer Fitzgerald a scholarship.
TIGHT END
Dominique Byrd, Breck (2001)
Byrd earned many accolades during his time at Breck. He caught 62 passes for 1,236 yards and 25 touchdowns as a tight end during his senior season. He signed for USC.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Seantrel Henderson, Cretin-Derham Hall (2009)
Henderson was called “the most polished offensive lineman in a decade,” by Sports Illustrated when he was a Raider. At 6-foot-8, 330 pounds during his senior year of high school, Henderson led Cretin-Derham Hall to the 2009 Class 5A state championship. He was a five-star recruit, according to scout.com, and he eventually signed to play at Miami (FL).
Matt Carufel, Cretin-Derham Hall (2005)
Carufal had 109 pancake blocks his senior season, and it earned him the second ever MFCA Mr. Football award in 2005. Carufal was also an Army All-American. He played for Notre Dame before he transferred to Minnesota.
JC Hassenauer, East Ridge (2013)
Hassenauer was a 2013 MFCA All-State selection and 2014 Under Armour All-American at center. He dominated the interior of the line of scrimmage, and he played college football at Alabama.
Frank Ragnow, Chanhassen (2013)
Ragnow was on the 2013 AP All-State team and was an Army All-American. Ragnow played for Arkansas and went on to play for the Detroit Lions.
Quinn Carroll, Edina (2018)
Carroll was a 2018 AP All-State and Minneapolis Star-Tribune All-Metro selection for the Hornets. After high school, he played at Notre Dame before he transferred to Minnesota.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Willie Mobley, Eden Prairie (2009)
Mobley won two state championships with Eden Prairie in his varsity career. He had 66 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, and he eventually signed to play for Ohio State.
Trevor Laws, Apple Valley (2002)
Laws was the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2002 and an AP All-State team selection. He also played fullback and linebacker, and he played college football at Notre Dame.
Beau Allen, Minnetonka (2009)
Allen was the first freshman starter under longtime Skippers head coach Dave Nelson, and he became a four-year starter, playing defensive line and fullback. He played college football at Wisconsin.
Walker Ashley, Eden Prairie (2004)
Ashely had 89 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and six forced fumbles as a senior, and as a junior he made Minneapolis Star-Tribune All-Metro team with 74 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
LINEBACKER
Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie (2017)
Montero was the 2017 MFCA Mr. Football, he was the 2017 Star-Tribune Metro Player of the Year and he had 219 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and three interceptions during his career.
“From his game winning extra point in the Prep Bowl as a freshman to his senior year where he was our leading tackler, scorer, kicker and punter he has contributed in so many ways,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant told the MFCA. “He could have played any position on offense or defense and been outstanding in each.”
Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie (2006)
Sorensen won the 2006 Class 5A state championship with the Eagles. He led Eden Prairie in tackles in his senior and junior seasons with 83 and 105, respectively. He played college football at Wisconsin.
James Laurinaitis, Wayzata (2004)
Laurinitis was key to Wayzata’s runner-up season in 2004. He had 93 tackles, including 28 for loss and five sacks that season. He played college football at Ohio State.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount (2020)
Ratzlaff had 261.5 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 12 hurries, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, three blocked punts and two blocked field goals in his career. He was the Minneapolis Star-Tribune 2020 Metro Football Player of the Year.
Varmah Sonie, Apple Valley (2008)
Sonie had 18 interceptions in his career for Apple Valley. He was the 2008 MFCA Mr. Football winner. He went on to play at the University of Northern Iowa.
Amani Hooker, Park Center (2015)
Hooker had 11 interceptions in 2025, and he returned five of them for touchdowns. He also had 70 tackles, and he was the Suburban Red sub district MVP. He played college football at Iowa.
Marion Barber III, Wayzata (2000)
Barber III had 10 interceptions as a senior, including three interceptions against Mauer. Barber is most remembered for his performance as a running back for the Golden Gophers and the Dallas Cowboys.
ATHLETE
J.D. Spielman, Eden Prairie (2015)
Spielman won the 2015 MFCA Mr. Football and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune Metro Player of the Year. An all around playmaker, Spielman scored 25 total touchdowns for the Eagles in his senior season.
Nate Swift, Hutchinson (2003)
In his career, Swift had 4,396 rushing yards, 1,648 receiving yards, 72 total touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was a top running back and kick returner. He was the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and was the AP Minnesota Player of the Year.
“Nathan had the ability to take control of a game in more ways than most players, as demonstrated by Nathan scoring touchdowns six different ways his senior year,” Hutchinson head coach Andy Rostberg said. “Nathan was a great leader and teammate and now is a great husband and father.”
KICKER
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria (2024)
Jackson made kicks of 54, 53 and 52 yards during his career. He had 21 career field goals and a 95.7 percent career extra point percentage, according to the MFCA.
PUNTER
Luke Ryerse, East Ridge (2024)
Ryerse had a 45.6 yard punt average in 2024 to finish with a 39.1 career average.
HONORABLE MENTION
QUARTERBACK
Philip Nelson, Mankato West (2011)
Nick Mertens, East Grand Forks (2004)
Jalen Suggs, SMB (2019)
Tyler Johnson, Minneapolis North (2015)
Aidan Bouman, Buffalo (2019)
Anders Lee, Edina (2008)
RUNNING BACK
Emmett Johnson, Academy of Holy Angels (2021)
Michael Strand, Barnesville (2013)
Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen (2023)
Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North (2016)
Alexander Robinson, DeLaSalle (2005)
Jake Machacek, Eastview (2005)
Robbie Grimsley, Hutchinson (2014)
Evan Hull, Maple Grove (2018)
WIDE RECEIVER & TIGHT ENDS
Zach Vraa, Rosemount (2009)
Bryce McNeal, Breck (2008)
Brandon Robinson, Breck (2003)
Treyton Welch, Buffalo (2018)
Andre McDonald, Hopkins (2011)
Ra’shede Hageman, Washburn (2008)
Will Johnson, Osseo (2011)
Jordon McMichael, Breck (2005)
Joey Hiben, Waconia (2004)
Mark LeVoir, Eden Prairie (2000)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Lydon Murtha, Hutchinson (2002)
Tommy Olson, Mahtomedi (2010)
Ronnie Audette, Elk River (2017)
Nick Davidson, Eden Prairie (2011)
Ryan Harris, Cretin-Derham Hall (2002)
Bryce Benhart, Lakeville North (2018)
Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South (2020)
Joe Alt, Totino-Grace (2020)
Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray (2021)
Emerson Mandell, Irondale (2023)
Jimmy Gjere, Irondale (2009)
Trey Davis, Farmington (2006)
Scott Horvath, Eastview (2005)
DEFENSIVE LINE
Jonathan Harden, Cretin-Derham Hall (2011)
Anthony Hayes, St. Thomas Academy (2010)
Jashon Cornell, Cretin-Derham Hall (2014)
Deven Eastern, Shakopee (2020)
Walker Ashley Jr., Eden Prairie (2005)
Jamahl Johnson, Prior Lake (2015)
LINEBACKERS
Kaden Johnson, SMB (2019)
AJ Tarpley, Wayzata (2009)
Matt Spaeth, St. Michael-Albertville (2001)
Tommy Becker, Wayzata (2005)
Carter Coughlin, Eden Prairie (2015)
Greg Menard, Lakeville North (2013)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Omar Brown, Minneapolis North (2018)
Charles Webb, Minnetonka (2011)
Koi Perich, Esko (2023)
James Farrow, Minnetonka (2012)
Malik Rucker, Robbinsdale Cooper (2012)
Bobby Klint, Totino-Grace (2005)
Kim Royston, Cretin-Derham Hall (2005)
Ben Mezzenga, Totino-Grace (2014)
ATHLETE
Cade Osterman, Elk River (2022)
John Majeski, Hastings (2002)
RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North (2019)
Camden Hungerholt, Leroy-Ostrander (2024)
Bridge Tusler, Osseo (2012)
Max McEnelly, Waconia (2022)
