Minnesota high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Minnesota high school football

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 3, 2025

Academy of Holy Angels 53, Fridley 13

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 53, Red Lake 0

Adrian 55, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 14

Aitkin 49, Rush City 22

Albany 55, Little Falls 0

Alexandria 36, Bemidji 35

Annandale 35, Rockford 7

Bagley 29, Pine River-Backus 22

Barnum 54, Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 50, Columbia Heights 8

Benson 39, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 16

Big Lake 56, Zimmerman 16

Blaine 31, Osseo 14

Border West 44, Win-E-Mac 6

Braham 30, Deer River 14

Brandon/Evansville 34, Browerville 12

Breck 18, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 12

Breckenridge 48, Lake Park-Audubon 13

Buffalo 42, Irondale 6

Byron 27, Kasson-Mantorville 20

Caledonia 34, Randolph 0

Cambridge-Isanti 34, St. Francis 21

Centennial 36, Roseville 0

Champlin Park 42, Anoka 41

Chanhassen 28, Chaska 14

Chatfield 51, St. Charles 8

Cherry 60, East Central 8

Clearbrook-Gonvick 54, Ortonville 22

Cleveland 14, Mayer Lutheran 0

Cloquet 46, Rock Ridge 6

Como Park 22, St. Paul Central 6

Cook County 2, Bigfork 0

Coon Rapids 9, Park 7

Cotter/Hope Lutheran 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14

Cromwell 36, Bertha-Hewitt 20

Dassel-Cokato 58, Montevideo 0

Dawson-Boyd 43, MACCRAY 0

Delano 28, Mound-Westonka 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Hawley 21

Duluth East 33, Denfeld 6

Eagan 13, Farmington 10

East Grand Forks 41, Thief River Falls 14

Eden Prairie 34, Moorhead 33

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Elk River 42, Robbinsdale Armstrong 15

Ely 32, Chisholm 20

Fairmont/Martin Luther 35, Belle Plaine 0

Fergus Falls 12, Rocori 34

Fillmore Central 63, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6

Foley 42, Milaca 12

Forest Lake 28, East Ridge 7

Fosston 34, Rothsay 6

Frazee 46, Wadena-Deer Creek 12

Goodhue 43, Cannon Falls 0

Goodridge/Grygla 48, Underwood 6

Grand Rapids 40, North Branch 8

Greenway 26, Mesabi East 22

Hancock 28, Fertile-Beltrami 6

Hermantown 31, Esko 6

Hill-Murray 39, Providence Academy 7

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 55, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 22

Hills-Beaver Creek 41, Edgerton 6

Holdingford 61, Melrose 26

Holy Family Catholic 30, Watertown-Mayer 13

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, New London-Spicer 7

Hutchinson 40, Detroit Lakes 7

International Falls 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 15

Jackson County Central 54, Le Sueur-Henderson 20

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53, Medford 8

Jefferson 24, St. Louis Park 17

Jordan 29, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26

Kingsland 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 26

Kittson Central 28, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 7

Lake City 48, Red Wing 0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 18, Pipestone 14

Lakeview 22, Canby 7

Lakeville South 24, Edina 14

LeRoy-Ostrander 27, Lanesboro 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 24, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 22

Lewiston-Altura 47, Hayfield 0

Littlefork-Big Falls 20, South Ridge 16

Lourdes 28, Rushford-Peterson 20

Luverne 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

Mabel-Canton 26, Spring Grove 20

Mahnomen/Waubun 35, Polk County West 0

Mahtomedi 39, Tartan 6

Mankato East 22, Waconia 21

Maple Grove 21, St. Michael-Albertville 10

Maple River 55, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Marshall 13, Orono 12

Mayo 33, John Marshall 26

Mille Lacs co-op 20, Verndale 6

Minneapolis North 61, Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Southwest 7, Camden/FAIR Downtown 6

Minneota 69, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Minnetonka 28, Wayzata 0

Minnewaska Area 40, Sauk Centre 6

Monticello 52, Brainerd 29

Moose Lake/Willow River 62, Crosby-Ironton 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38, Litchfield 36

Murray County Central 62, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 12

New Prague 31, Century 20

New York Mills 40, Menahga 20

Northfield 28, Owatonna 7

Norwood-Young America 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Ogilvie 36, McGregor 0

Osakis 42, Royalton 6

Park Center 62, De La Salle 20

Park Christian 54, Nevis 22

Park Rapids 29, Warroad 14

Parkers Prairie 30, Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 16

Pequot Lakes 41, Hibbing 7

Pierz 76, Apollo 6

Pillager 41, Perham 13

Pine City 20, Mora 0

Pine Island 48, Austin 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17, La Crescent-Hokah 6

Princeton 27, Chisago Lakes Area 16

Prior Lake 38, Shakopee 28

Red Lake County Central 56, Crookston 0

Redwood Valley 35, Kimball 8

Richfield 46, St. Anthony Village 6

Rocori 34, Fergus Falls 12

Rogers 28, Andover 21

Rosemount 21, Lakeville North 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 33, B O L D 20

Sartell-St. Stephen 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

Sebeka 52, Carlton 14

Simley 49, North 35

South St. Paul 27, Winona 19

Southland 28, United South Central 22

Spectrum 2, Avalon/Great River/Twin Cities Academy 0

Spring Lake Park 41, Robbinsdale Cooper 12

Springfield 28, Sleepy Eye 22

St. Clair 22, Blue Earth Area 8

St. Cloud Cathedral 36, Paynesville 26

St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool 56, St. Agnes 7

St. James 40, Martin County West 8

St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 34, Concordia Academy 28

St. Peter 26, Albert Lea 21

St. Thomas Academy 48, Hastings 13

Staples-Motley 20, Barnesville 16

Stephen-Argyle Central 48, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6

Stewartville 64, Faribault 8

Stillwater 31, White Bear Lake 21

Totino-Grace 30, Becker 20

Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 28, New Ulm 22

Triton 28, Dover-Eyota 20

Two Harbors 40, Proctor/Maris Academy 6

Two Rivers 35, Mankato West 14

Upsala 52, Maple Lake 8

Wabasso 52, Nicolet 14

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Waseca 42, Worthington 13

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41, Blooming Prairie 7

West Central Area 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 15

Willmar 35, St. Cloud Tech 0

Windom 28, Sibley East 20

Woodbury 21, Mounds View 17

Yellow Medicine East 30, Madelia 12

