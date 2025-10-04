Minnesota high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.
Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 3, 2025
Academy of Holy Angels 53, Fridley 13
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 53, Red Lake 0
Adrian 55, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 14
Aitkin 49, Rush City 22
Albany 55, Little Falls 0
Alexandria 36, Bemidji 35
Annandale 35, Rockford 7
Bagley 29, Pine River-Backus 22
Barnum 54, Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 50, Columbia Heights 8
Benson 39, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 16
Big Lake 56, Zimmerman 16
Blaine 31, Osseo 14
Border West 44, Win-E-Mac 6
Braham 30, Deer River 14
Brandon/Evansville 34, Browerville 12
Breck 18, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 12
Breckenridge 48, Lake Park-Audubon 13
Buffalo 42, Irondale 6
Byron 27, Kasson-Mantorville 20
Caledonia 34, Randolph 0
Cambridge-Isanti 34, St. Francis 21
Centennial 36, Roseville 0
Champlin Park 42, Anoka 41
Chanhassen 28, Chaska 14
Chatfield 51, St. Charles 8
Cherry 60, East Central 8
Clearbrook-Gonvick 54, Ortonville 22
Cleveland 14, Mayer Lutheran 0
Cloquet 46, Rock Ridge 6
Como Park 22, St. Paul Central 6
Cook County 2, Bigfork 0
Coon Rapids 9, Park 7
Cotter/Hope Lutheran 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14
Cromwell 36, Bertha-Hewitt 20
Dassel-Cokato 58, Montevideo 0
Dawson-Boyd 43, MACCRAY 0
Delano 28, Mound-Westonka 2
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Hawley 21
Duluth East 33, Denfeld 6
Eagan 13, Farmington 10
East Grand Forks 41, Thief River Falls 14
Eden Prairie 34, Moorhead 33
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Elk River 42, Robbinsdale Armstrong 15
Ely 32, Chisholm 20
Fairmont/Martin Luther 35, Belle Plaine 0
Fergus Falls 12, Rocori 34
Fillmore Central 63, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6
Foley 42, Milaca 12
Forest Lake 28, East Ridge 7
Fosston 34, Rothsay 6
Frazee 46, Wadena-Deer Creek 12
Goodhue 43, Cannon Falls 0
Goodridge/Grygla 48, Underwood 6
Grand Rapids 40, North Branch 8
Greenway 26, Mesabi East 22
Hancock 28, Fertile-Beltrami 6
Hermantown 31, Esko 6
Hill-Murray 39, Providence Academy 7
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 55, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 22
Hills-Beaver Creek 41, Edgerton 6
Holdingford 61, Melrose 26
Holy Family Catholic 30, Watertown-Mayer 13
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, New London-Spicer 7
Hutchinson 40, Detroit Lakes 7
International Falls 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 15
Jackson County Central 54, Le Sueur-Henderson 20
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53, Medford 8
Jefferson 24, St. Louis Park 17
Jordan 29, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26
Kingsland 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 26
Kittson Central 28, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 7
Lake City 48, Red Wing 0
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 18, Pipestone 14
Lakeview 22, Canby 7
Lakeville South 24, Edina 14
LeRoy-Ostrander 27, Lanesboro 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 24, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 22
Lewiston-Altura 47, Hayfield 0
Littlefork-Big Falls 20, South Ridge 16
Lourdes 28, Rushford-Peterson 20
Luverne 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
Mabel-Canton 26, Spring Grove 20
Mahnomen/Waubun 35, Polk County West 0
Mahtomedi 39, Tartan 6
Mankato East 22, Waconia 21
Maple Grove 21, St. Michael-Albertville 10
Maple River 55, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Marshall 13, Orono 12
Mayo 33, John Marshall 26
Mille Lacs co-op 20, Verndale 6
Minneapolis North 61, Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Southwest 7, Camden/FAIR Downtown 6
Minneota 69, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Minnetonka 28, Wayzata 0
Minnewaska Area 40, Sauk Centre 6
Monticello 52, Brainerd 29
Moose Lake/Willow River 62, Crosby-Ironton 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38, Litchfield 36
Murray County Central 62, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 12
New Prague 31, Century 20
New York Mills 40, Menahga 20
Northfield 28, Owatonna 7
Norwood-Young America 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Ogilvie 36, McGregor 0
Osakis 42, Royalton 6
Park Center 62, De La Salle 20
Park Christian 54, Nevis 22
Park Rapids 29, Warroad 14
Parkers Prairie 30, Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 16
Pequot Lakes 41, Hibbing 7
Pierz 76, Apollo 6
Pillager 41, Perham 13
Pine City 20, Mora 0
Pine Island 48, Austin 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17, La Crescent-Hokah 6
Princeton 27, Chisago Lakes Area 16
Prior Lake 38, Shakopee 28
Red Lake County Central 56, Crookston 0
Redwood Valley 35, Kimball 8
Richfield 46, St. Anthony Village 6
Rocori 34, Fergus Falls 12
Rogers 28, Andover 21
Rosemount 21, Lakeville North 0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 33, B O L D 20
Sartell-St. Stephen 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7
Sebeka 52, Carlton 14
Simley 49, North 35
South St. Paul 27, Winona 19
Southland 28, United South Central 22
Spectrum 2, Avalon/Great River/Twin Cities Academy 0
Spring Lake Park 41, Robbinsdale Cooper 12
Springfield 28, Sleepy Eye 22
St. Clair 22, Blue Earth Area 8
St. Cloud Cathedral 36, Paynesville 26
St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool 56, St. Agnes 7
St. James 40, Martin County West 8
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 34, Concordia Academy 28
St. Peter 26, Albert Lea 21
St. Thomas Academy 48, Hastings 13
Staples-Motley 20, Barnesville 16
Stephen-Argyle Central 48, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6
Stewartville 64, Faribault 8
Stillwater 31, White Bear Lake 21
Totino-Grace 30, Becker 20
Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 28, New Ulm 22
Triton 28, Dover-Eyota 20
Two Harbors 40, Proctor/Maris Academy 6
Two Rivers 35, Mankato West 14
Upsala 52, Maple Lake 8
Wabasso 52, Nicolet 14
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Waseca 42, Worthington 13
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41, Blooming Prairie 7
West Central Area 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 15
Willmar 35, St. Cloud Tech 0
Windom 28, Sibley East 20
Woodbury 21, Mounds View 17
Yellow Medicine East 30, Madelia 12
