High School

Minnesota high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Minnesota high school football

Spencer Swaim

Becker football junior Brigham Ebert kicks a point-after-touchdown during a road game against St. Cloud Tech on Sept. 26, 2025. The Bulldogs won 21-0.
Becker football junior Brigham Ebert kicks a point-after-touchdown during a road game against St. Cloud Tech on Sept. 26, 2025. The Bulldogs won 21-0. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 26, 2025

Academy of Holy Angels 39, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 28

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 47, Crookston 12

Adrian 45, MLA Comfrey 6

Aitkin 35, Mesabi East 14

Albert Lea 29, Fairmont/Martin Luther 24

Albany 42, Milaca 8

Alden-Conger 42, Grand Meadow 6

Alexandria 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Andover 62, Anoka 61

Annandale 30, Holy Family Catholic 10

Bagley 30, Nevis 8

Barnesville 20, Perham 13

Barnum 56, East Central 8

Becker 21, St. Cloud Tech 0

Bemidji 44, Brainerd 14

Benilde-St. Margaret's 54, Richfield 12

Benson 36, West Central Area 0

Bertha-Hewitt 64, Sebeka 42

Blackduck 44, Bigfork 17

Blaine 24, Champlin Park 21

Blooming Prairie 14, St. Clair 7

Blue Earth Area 50, Medford 6

Border West 44, Rothsay 16

Braham 28, Cherry 30

Brandon/Evansville 46, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Breckenridge 42, Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 0

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 20, St. Agnes 6

Buffalo 14, Monticello 49

Burnsville 6, Waconia 34

Byron 56, Winona 10

Caledonia 32, Lourdes 15

Cambridge-Isanti 19, Elk River 51

Cannon Falls 12, Norwood-Young America 8

Canby 13, Dawson-Boyd 53

Century 15, Mayo 50

Chanhassen 33, Mankato East 2

Chatfield 35, Rushford-Peterson 0

Cherry 30, Braham 28

Clearbrook-Gonvick 8, Kittson Central 21

Cleveland 28, St. James 15

Cloquet 26, Mora 14

Concordia Academy 28, Breck 26

Cook County 27, Kelliher/Northhome High School 0

Cotter/Hope Lutheran 65, Red Wing 6

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Tartan 6

Cromwell 48, Ogilvie 14

Crosby-Ironton 44, Hinckley-Finlayson 21

Dassel-Cokato 42, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28

Dawson-Boyd 53, Canby 13

Deer River 38, Ely 0

Denfeld 33, Rock Ridge 19

Dover-Eyota 30, Randolph 6

Eastview 21, Coon Rapids 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 18, St. Cloud Cathedral 12

Edgerton 56, Heron Lake-Okabena 0

Edina 35, St. Michael-Albertville 21

Elk River 51, Cambridge-Isanti 19

Fergus Falls 35, Princeton 21

Fertile-Beltrami 20, Fosston 14

Fillmore Central 53, Hayfield 0

Foley 48, Apollo 7

Forest Lake 32, White Bear Lake 3

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 42, Martin County West 22

Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Rockford 0

Goodhue 48, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Grand Rapids 34, Hermantown 20

Hancock 36, Underwood 15

Hastings 29, Two Rivers 19

Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 8

Holdingford 39, Minnewaska Area 6

Hopkins 17, Roseville 14

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Litchfield 28

International Falls 48, Greenway 6

Jackson County Central 49, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7

Johnson 18, Minneapolis North 45

Jordan 45, Watertown-Mayer 35

Kasson-Mantorville 58, Faribault 6

Kennedy 34, Columbia Heights 6

Kimball 48, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Kittson Central 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, Windom 22

Lake Park-Audubon 20, New York Mills 14

Lakeview 52, Yellow Medicine East 14

Lakeville South 31, Eagan 8

Lanesboro 33, Bethlehem Academy 27

Le Sueur-Henderson 59, Sibley East 0

Lester Prairie 32, Madelia 0

Lewiston-Altura 47, United South Central 0

Mabel-Canton 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

Mahnomen/Waubun 21, Red Lake County Central 6

Mahtomedi 20, Jefferson 0

Mankato West 28, Chaska 21

Maple Grove 56, Moorhead 14

Maple Lake 14, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Marshall 36, Delano 6

Mayer Lutheran 29, Sleepy Eye 14

Mayo 50, Century 15

Melrose 43, Royalton 22

Mille Lacs Co-op 44, Carlton 6

Minneapolis North 45, Johnson 18

Minneapolis Southwest 40, Roosevelt 13

Minneota 64, MACCRAY 0

Minnetonka 21, Eden Prairie 14

Monticello 49, Buffalo 14

Mound-Westonka 32, Big Lake 30

Mounds View 21, East Ridge 0

Murray County Central 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

New London-Spicer 55, Montevideo 0

New Ulm 49, Worthington 6

New Ulm Cathedral 30, Nicollet 20

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 44, Ortonville 6

North Branch 22, Duluth East 12

Northfield 28, New Prague 7

Osakis 42, Sauk Centre 0

Owatonna 25, John Marshall 7

Park Christian 2, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Park Center 20, St. Louis Park 14

Park Rapids 20, Roseau 14

Parkers Prairie 31, Frazee 12

Paynesville 52, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Pelican Rapids 20, East Grand Forks 14

Pequot Lakes 36, Pine City 0

Pierz 40, Little Falls 7

Pillager 24, Hawley 0

Pine Island 42, La Crescent-Hokah 0

Pipestone 20, Luverne 16

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54, Austin 8

Polk County West 58, Red Lake 0

Prior Lake 28, Lakeville North 7

Providence Academy 38, De La Salle 0

Red Rock Central 45, Cedar Mountain 30

Redwood Valley 46, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6

Rocori 21, Detroit Lakes 7

Rosemount 35, Farmington 7

Rossville 69, Maranatha Christian Academy 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0

Shakopee 36, Osseo 19

Southland 38, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8

Spectrum 62, Minneapolis South 18

Spring Grove 14, Kingsland 8

Spring Lake Park 35, Robbinsdale Armstrong 9

Springfield 54, B O L D 6

St. Croix Lutheran 49, St. Anthony Village 0

St. Francis 31, Sartell-St. Stephen 29

St. Michael-Albertville 21, Edina 35

St. Paul Central 14, Harding 8

St. Peter 31, Belle Plaine 7

Staples-Motley 28, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18

Stephen-Argyle Central 33, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 18

Stewartville 41, Simley 7

Thief River Falls 34, Warroad 8

Totino-Grace 52, Fridley 6

Two Harbors 28, Hibbing 12

Upsala 38, Browerville 6

Verndale 14, McGregor 0

Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Houston 8

Waconia 34, Burnsville 6

Wadena-Deer Creek 36, Menahga 30

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39, Pine River-Backus 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 34, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 13

Waseca 49, Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 6

Washburn 47, Camden/FAIR Downtown 12

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36, Maple River 8

Wayzata 45, Park 3

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 8

Willmar 29, Hutchinson 23

Win-E-Mac 24, Hillcrest 20

Woodbury 28, Stillwater 13

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44, Lake City 19

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

