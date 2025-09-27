Minnesota high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.
Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 26, 2025
Minnesota high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025
Academy of Holy Angels 39, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 28
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 47, Crookston 12
Adrian 45, MLA Comfrey 6
Aitkin 35, Mesabi East 14
Albert Lea 29, Fairmont/Martin Luther 24
Albany 42, Milaca 8
Alden-Conger 42, Grand Meadow 6
Alexandria 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Andover 62, Anoka 61
Annandale 30, Holy Family Catholic 10
Bagley 30, Nevis 8
Barnesville 20, Perham 13
Barnum 56, East Central 8
Becker 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Bemidji 44, Brainerd 14
Benilde-St. Margaret's 54, Richfield 12
Benson 36, West Central Area 0
Bertha-Hewitt 64, Sebeka 42
Blackduck 44, Bigfork 17
Blaine 24, Champlin Park 21
Blooming Prairie 14, St. Clair 7
Blue Earth Area 50, Medford 6
Border West 44, Rothsay 16
Braham 28, Cherry 30
Brandon/Evansville 46, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Breckenridge 42, Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 0
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 20, St. Agnes 6
Buffalo 14, Monticello 49
Burnsville 6, Waconia 34
Byron 56, Winona 10
Caledonia 32, Lourdes 15
Cambridge-Isanti 19, Elk River 51
Cannon Falls 12, Norwood-Young America 8
Canby 13, Dawson-Boyd 53
Century 15, Mayo 50
Chanhassen 33, Mankato East 2
Chatfield 35, Rushford-Peterson 0
Cherry 30, Braham 28
Clearbrook-Gonvick 8, Kittson Central 21
Cleveland 28, St. James 15
Cloquet 26, Mora 14
Concordia Academy 28, Breck 26
Cook County 27, Kelliher/Northhome High School 0
Cotter/Hope Lutheran 65, Red Wing 6
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Tartan 6
Cromwell 48, Ogilvie 14
Crosby-Ironton 44, Hinckley-Finlayson 21
Dassel-Cokato 42, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28
Dawson-Boyd 53, Canby 13
Deer River 38, Ely 0
Denfeld 33, Rock Ridge 19
Dover-Eyota 30, Randolph 6
Eastview 21, Coon Rapids 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 18, St. Cloud Cathedral 12
Edgerton 56, Heron Lake-Okabena 0
Edina 35, St. Michael-Albertville 21
Elk River 51, Cambridge-Isanti 19
Fergus Falls 35, Princeton 21
Fertile-Beltrami 20, Fosston 14
Fillmore Central 53, Hayfield 0
Foley 48, Apollo 7
Forest Lake 32, White Bear Lake 3
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 42, Martin County West 22
Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Rockford 0
Goodhue 48, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Grand Rapids 34, Hermantown 20
Hancock 36, Underwood 15
Hastings 29, Two Rivers 19
Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 8
Holdingford 39, Minnewaska Area 6
Hopkins 17, Roseville 14
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Litchfield 28
International Falls 48, Greenway 6
Jackson County Central 49, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7
Johnson 18, Minneapolis North 45
Jordan 45, Watertown-Mayer 35
Kasson-Mantorville 58, Faribault 6
Kennedy 34, Columbia Heights 6
Kimball 48, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Kittson Central 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, Windom 22
Lake Park-Audubon 20, New York Mills 14
Lakeview 52, Yellow Medicine East 14
Lakeville South 31, Eagan 8
Lanesboro 33, Bethlehem Academy 27
Le Sueur-Henderson 59, Sibley East 0
Lester Prairie 32, Madelia 0
Lewiston-Altura 47, United South Central 0
Mabel-Canton 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Mahnomen/Waubun 21, Red Lake County Central 6
Mahtomedi 20, Jefferson 0
Mankato West 28, Chaska 21
Maple Grove 56, Moorhead 14
Maple Lake 14, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Marshall 36, Delano 6
Mayer Lutheran 29, Sleepy Eye 14
Mayo 50, Century 15
Melrose 43, Royalton 22
Mille Lacs Co-op 44, Carlton 6
Minneapolis North 45, Johnson 18
Minneapolis Southwest 40, Roosevelt 13
Minneota 64, MACCRAY 0
Minnetonka 21, Eden Prairie 14
Monticello 49, Buffalo 14
Mound-Westonka 32, Big Lake 30
Mounds View 21, East Ridge 0
Murray County Central 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
New London-Spicer 55, Montevideo 0
New Ulm 49, Worthington 6
New Ulm Cathedral 30, Nicollet 20
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 44, Ortonville 6
North Branch 22, Duluth East 12
Northfield 28, New Prague 7
Osakis 42, Sauk Centre 0
Owatonna 25, John Marshall 7
Park Christian 2, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Park Center 20, St. Louis Park 14
Park Rapids 20, Roseau 14
Parkers Prairie 31, Frazee 12
Paynesville 52, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Pelican Rapids 20, East Grand Forks 14
Pequot Lakes 36, Pine City 0
Pierz 40, Little Falls 7
Pillager 24, Hawley 0
Pine Island 42, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Pipestone 20, Luverne 16
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54, Austin 8
Polk County West 58, Red Lake 0
Prior Lake 28, Lakeville North 7
Providence Academy 38, De La Salle 0
Red Rock Central 45, Cedar Mountain 30
Redwood Valley 46, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6
Rocori 21, Detroit Lakes 7
Rosemount 35, Farmington 7
Rossville 69, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0
Shakopee 36, Osseo 19
Southland 38, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8
Spectrum 62, Minneapolis South 18
Spring Grove 14, Kingsland 8
Spring Lake Park 35, Robbinsdale Armstrong 9
Springfield 54, B O L D 6
St. Croix Lutheran 49, St. Anthony Village 0
St. Francis 31, Sartell-St. Stephen 29
St. Michael-Albertville 21, Edina 35
St. Paul Central 14, Harding 8
St. Peter 31, Belle Plaine 7
Staples-Motley 28, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18
Stephen-Argyle Central 33, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 18
Stewartville 41, Simley 7
Thief River Falls 34, Warroad 8
Totino-Grace 52, Fridley 6
Two Harbors 28, Hibbing 12
Upsala 38, Browerville 6
Verndale 14, McGregor 0
Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Houston 8
Waconia 34, Burnsville 6
Wadena-Deer Creek 36, Menahga 30
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39, Pine River-Backus 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 34, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 13
Waseca 49, Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 6
Washburn 47, Camden/FAIR Downtown 12
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36, Maple River 8
Wayzata 45, Park 3
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 8
Willmar 29, Hutchinson 23
Win-E-Mac 24, Hillcrest 20
Woodbury 28, Stillwater 13
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44, Lake City 19
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here