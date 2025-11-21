Minnesota High School Football Prep Bowl Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 21, 2025
See results and get recaps from the first day of the 2025 MSHSL state championships
The 2025 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl begins on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Class 1A, Class 4A, Class 2A and Class 6A championships.
High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.
Minnesota High School Football Prep Bowl Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 21, 2025
CLASS 1A
Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Minneota (12-0) - 10 a.m.
CLASS 4A
Orono (9-3) vs. Kasson-Mantorville (11-1) - 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Goodhue (12-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0) - 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Moorhead (8-4) vs. Edina (8-4) - 7 p.m.
More from High School On SI
Published