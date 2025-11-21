High School

Minnesota High School Football Prep Bowl Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 21, 2025

See results and get recaps from the first day of the 2025 MSHSL state championships

Jack Butler

Minneota celebrating a 2022 Class 1A Prep Bowl win
Minneota celebrating a 2022 Class 1A Prep Bowl win / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl begins on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Class 1A, Class 4A, Class 2A and Class 6A championships.

High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.

CLASS 1A

Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Minneota (12-0) - 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A

Orono (9-3) vs. Kasson-Mantorville (11-1) - 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Goodhue (12-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0) - 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Moorhead (8-4) vs. Edina (8-4) - 7 p.m.

