Live score updates: Edina vs. Moorhead in the Minnesota high school football Class 6A Prep Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Moorhead Spuds (8-4) play the Edina Hornets (8-4) in the 2025 MSHSL Class 6A Prep Bowl on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Spuds are looking for their second state championship in school history. They won the AA title in 1987. If Edina wins, it will be the Hornets first state championship, although Edina West High School won the 1978 AA title.
Moorhead defeated Edina 51-44 in the regular season. Quarterback Jett Feeney threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver David Mack caught 18 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Edina quarterback Mason West threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Hornets running back Chase Bjorgaard ran for three touchdowns.
West and Feeney are considered to be two of the top quarterbacks in Minnesota. West is committed to Michigan State to play hockey, and he was selected 29th in the NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. Feeney has scholarship offers from Montana State, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Wyoming, according to 247sports.com.
