Minnesota High School Football Standout Sets State Record
A Minnesota high school football standout who has committed to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers broke a state record this past Friday night.
Forest Lake High School senior Howie Johnson now sits atop the Minnesota high school state football record list for most career sacks and tackles for loss with 104.
Johnson set both records in a dominating defensive performance by the Rangers, as they scored a 15-0 victory over Coon Rapids. Forest Lake will carry an 8-1 record into a meeting this Friday night with Edina in the Minnesota high school state football playoffs.
Howie Johnson has Been Standout Pass Rusher for Three Years
In nine games played this season for the Rangers, Johnson has recorded 60 total tackles. Of those, six have been quarterback sacks and 23 have been recorded as tackles for loss.
As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder had 87 tackles with four quarterback sacks and 32 tackles for loss. He tallied 80 tackles with seven quarterback sacks and 28 tackles for loss as a sophomore, and had 28 tackles with two quarterback sacks and three tackles for loss during his freshman campaign.
Johnson is the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota high school football, according to 247Sports and the No. 37 defensive lineman in the country. The recruiting service has him ranked No. 239 overall in the Class of 2026.