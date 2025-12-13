Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.
Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
Ada-Borup West 70, Richland 31
Aitkin 53, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41
Alexandria Area 73, St. Cloud 25
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 76, Madelia 43
Andover 70, Duluth East 44
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 50, Northern Freeze 37
Bagley 44, Win-E-Mac 39
Becker 70, St. Francis 60
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46
Big Lake 92, North Branch 36
Caledonia 68, Fillmore Central 44
Canby 60, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38
Cedar Mountain 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43
Champlin Park 70, Coon Rapids 36
Cherry 60, Duluth Denfeld 56
Chisago Lakes 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
Chisholm 79, Littlefork-Big Falls 30
Climax/Fisher 73, Fosston 58
Crosby-Ironton 75, Braham 47
DeLaSalle 55, St. Anthony 42
Delano 70, Totino-Grace 49
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Barnesville 37
Dover-Eyota 80, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
East Central 58, Mille Lacs 42
East Grand Forks 75, Crookston 30
East Ridge 85, Mounds View 51
Eastview 79, Edina 66
Fairmont 73, Jackson County Central 28
Faribault 71, Albert Lea 9
Farmington 85, Burnsville 52
Fertile-Beltrami 76, Clearbrook-Gonvick 17
Forest Lake 58, Irondale 23
Frazee 70, Breckenridge 64
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 78, Lester Prairie 59
Grand Rapids 75, Hermantown 34
Hancock 61, Border West 59
Hawley 71, Pelican Rapids 53
Hill-Murray 73, Two Rivers 56
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 83, Brandon-Evansville 39
Hinckley-Finlayson 64, Ogilvie 44
Holdingford 63, Maple Lake 34
International Falls 60, Bigfork 26
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32
Jordan 83, St. Clair 42
Kimball Area 58, Paynesville Area 52
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 67, Waseca 49
Lakeville South 76, Eden Prairie 51
Lakeview 75, Minneota 67
Lanesboro 61, Spring Grove 52
Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 50
Little Falls 64, Albany 49
MACCRAY 67, Ortonville 21
Mahtomedi 66, Simley 46
Mankato West 79, Austin 61
Maple River 51, Belle Plaine 48
Maranatha Christian Academy 80, Concordia Academy 21
Marshall 83, Tri-City United 41
Milaca 64, Pierz 38
Minneapolis Edison 51, Breck 39
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, New Ulm Cathedral 61
Minnewaska Area 56, Sauk Centre 44
Monticello 70, Brainerd 42
Montevideo 114, BOLD 21
Moorhead 70, Buffalo 68
Mora 72, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 30
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, South Ridge 21
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 65, Red Rock Central 27
New Life Academy 76, St. Croix Lutheran 66
New London-Spicer 95, Rockford 41
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 79, Bethlehem Academy 25
New Ulm 87, St. Peter 61
North Lakes Academy 56, St. John's Prep 26
Northfield 49, Red Wing 44
Northome/Kelliher 92, Cass Lake-Bena 32
Osakis 50, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29
Owatonna 53, Winona 26
PACT Charter 61, Mounds Park Academy 11
Park Christian 65, Mahnomen/Waubun 32
Parkers Prairie 65, Battle Lake 41
Perham 81, Park Rapids Area 33
Pequot Lakes 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 39
Pillager 61, Henning 40
Pine City 48, Hastings 46
Pine River-Backus 63, Lake of the Woods 54
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, St. Charles 59
Princeton 71, Cambridge-Isanti 61
Prior Lake 44, Lakeville North 43
Red Lake County 45, Stephen-Argyle Central 42
Renville County West 71, Yellow Medicine East 62
Robbinsdale Armstrong 55, Apple Valley 44
Robbinsdale Cooper 59, Fridley 41
Rochester Century 77, Mankato East 50
Rochester Mayo 92, Rochester John Marshall 12
Rock Ridge 72, Cloquet 35
Rosemount 72, Eagan 37
Roseville 49, Park of Cottage Grove 40
Rothsay 74, Ashby 43
Royalton 77, Eden Valley-Watkins 34
Rushford-Peterson 76, La Crescent-Hokah 42
Sacred Heart 54, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 29
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Springfield 36
Southland 70, Houston 45
Southwest Minnesota Christian 65, Worthington 49
St. Agnes 58, Nova Classical Academy 9
St. Croix Prep 76, Trinity 16
St. James 98, Windom Area 81
St. Louis Park 70, Minneapolis Southwest 67
St. Paul Central 41, South St. Paul 26
Tartan 81, North St. Paul 38
The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 36, Math & Science Academy 15
Triton 74, Pine Island 66
Two Harbors 57, North Woods 41
Underwood 58, Lake Park-Audubon 49
United South Central 57, Randolph 47
Upsala 47, Benson 70
Wabasso 52, Sleepy Eye 40
Watertown-Mayer 74, Litchfield 29
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Le Sueur-Henderson 42
Wayzata 101, Chanhassen 70
West Central Area 53, Melrose Area 29
West Lutheran 52, Heritage Christian Academy 44
Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 66, Sibley East 22
Woodbury 54, White Bear Lake 40
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.