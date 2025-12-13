High School

Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

See every Minnesota girls high school basketball final score from December 12, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Sauk Rapids girls basketball sophomore Brooklyn Widmer inbounds the ball during a game against the St. Cloud Crush on Dec. 6, 2024 at Sauk Rapids High School. The Storm lost 70-51.
Sauk Rapids girls basketball sophomore Brooklyn Widmer inbounds the ball during a game against the St. Cloud Crush on Dec. 6, 2024 at Sauk Rapids High School. The Storm lost 70-51. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.

Ada-Borup West 70, Richland 31

Aitkin 53, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41

Alexandria Area 73, St. Cloud 25

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 76, Madelia 43

Andover 70, Duluth East 44

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 50, Northern Freeze 37

Bagley 44, Win-E-Mac 39

Becker 70, St. Francis 60

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46

Big Lake 92, North Branch 36

Caledonia 68, Fillmore Central 44

Canby 60, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38

Cedar Mountain 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43

Champlin Park 70, Coon Rapids 36

Cherry 60, Duluth Denfeld 56

Chisago Lakes 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Chisholm 79, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

Climax/Fisher 73, Fosston 58

Crosby-Ironton 75, Braham 47

DeLaSalle 55, St. Anthony 42

Delano 70, Totino-Grace 49

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Barnesville 37

Dover-Eyota 80, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

East Central 58, Mille Lacs 42

East Grand Forks 75, Crookston 30

East Ridge 85, Mounds View 51

Eastview 79, Edina 66

Fairmont 73, Jackson County Central 28

Faribault 71, Albert Lea 9

Farmington 85, Burnsville 52

Fertile-Beltrami 76, Clearbrook-Gonvick 17

Forest Lake 58, Irondale 23

Frazee 70, Breckenridge 64

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 78, Lester Prairie 59

Grand Rapids 75, Hermantown 34

Hancock 61, Border West 59

Hawley 71, Pelican Rapids 53

Hill-Murray 73, Two Rivers 56

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 83, Brandon-Evansville 39

Hinckley-Finlayson 64, Ogilvie 44

Holdingford 63, Maple Lake 34

International Falls 60, Bigfork 26

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32

Jordan 83, St. Clair 42

Kimball Area 58, Paynesville Area 52

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 67, Waseca 49

Lakeville South 76, Eden Prairie 51

Lakeview 75, Minneota 67

Lanesboro 61, Spring Grove 52

Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 50

Little Falls 64, Albany 49

MACCRAY 67, Ortonville 21

Mahtomedi 66, Simley 46

Mankato West 79, Austin 61

Maple River 51, Belle Plaine 48

Maranatha Christian Academy 80, Concordia Academy 21

Marshall 83, Tri-City United 41

Milaca 64, Pierz 38

Minneapolis Edison 51, Breck 39

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, New Ulm Cathedral 61

Minnewaska Area 56, Sauk Centre 44

Monticello 70, Brainerd 42

Montevideo 114, BOLD 21

Moorhead 70, Buffalo 68

Mora 72, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 30

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, South Ridge 21

Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 65, Red Rock Central 27

New Life Academy 76, St. Croix Lutheran 66

New London-Spicer 95, Rockford 41

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 79, Bethlehem Academy 25

New Ulm 87, St. Peter 61

North Lakes Academy 56, St. John's Prep 26

Northfield 49, Red Wing 44

Northome/Kelliher 92, Cass Lake-Bena 32

Osakis 50, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29

Owatonna 53, Winona 26

PACT Charter 61, Mounds Park Academy 11

Park Christian 65, Mahnomen/Waubun 32

Parkers Prairie 65, Battle Lake 41

Perham 81, Park Rapids Area 33

Pequot Lakes 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 39

Pillager 61, Henning 40

Pine City 48, Hastings 46

Pine River-Backus 63, Lake of the Woods 54

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, St. Charles 59

Princeton 71, Cambridge-Isanti 61

Prior Lake 44, Lakeville North 43

Red Lake County 45, Stephen-Argyle Central 42

Renville County West 71, Yellow Medicine East 62

Robbinsdale Armstrong 55, Apple Valley 44

Robbinsdale Cooper 59, Fridley 41

Rochester Century 77, Mankato East 50

Rochester Mayo 92, Rochester John Marshall 12

Rock Ridge 72, Cloquet 35

Rosemount 72, Eagan 37

Roseville 49, Park of Cottage Grove 40

Rothsay 74, Ashby 43

Royalton 77, Eden Valley-Watkins 34

Rushford-Peterson 76, La Crescent-Hokah 42

Sacred Heart 54, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 29

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Springfield 36

Southland 70, Houston 45

Southwest Minnesota Christian 65, Worthington 49

St. Agnes 58, Nova Classical Academy 9

St. Croix Prep 76, Trinity 16

St. James 98, Windom Area 81

St. Louis Park 70, Minneapolis Southwest 67

St. Paul Central 41, South St. Paul 26

Tartan 81, North St. Paul 38

The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 36, Math & Science Academy 15

Triton 74, Pine Island 66

Two Harbors 57, North Woods 41

Underwood 58, Lake Park-Audubon 49

United South Central 57, Randolph 47

Upsala 47, Benson 70

Wabasso 52, Sleepy Eye 40

Watertown-Mayer 74, Litchfield 29

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Le Sueur-Henderson 42

Wayzata 101, Chanhassen 70

West Central Area 53, Melrose Area 29

West Lutheran 52, Heritage Christian Academy 44

Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 66, Sibley East 22

Woodbury 54, White Bear Lake 40

