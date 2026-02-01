High School

Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa Natives Set For Winter Olympics

Several members of Team USA come from the Heartland of America.

Dana Becker

A general view of the Olympic rings near Anterselva di Sopra (Antholz Obertal), which will host the biathlon competition at the Sudtirol Arena Alto Adige in preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters via Imagn Images
Several members of Team USA set to compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics hail from the Heartland of America.

Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa are among the states that will be represented by members of the United States Olympic team set for action in Italy. Opening ceremonies are Wednesday, February 4 with events beginning the following day.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee recently announced all 232 members for the Games.

Minnesota Natives Help Fill Curling Team For United States

Representing Minnesota will be Aidan Oldenburg and Aileen Geving, as they compete in curling along with Cory Thiesse, Rich Ruohonen and Tabitha Lovick

Oldenburg is from Mapleton, Minnesota and Geving is from Duluth, Minnesota while Thiesse represents Duluth, Minnesota and Ruohonen does the same from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Lovick is from Eagan, Minnesota.

Several NHL Standouts Will Represent Minnesota At Winter Olympics

The men’s ice hockey team will also feature two Minnesota natives in Brock Faber of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Brock Nelson from Warroad, Minnesota, Jackson LaCombe of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Jake Guentzel of Woodbury, Minnesota and Jake Oettinger of Lakeville, Minnesota.

The women’s ice hockey team has Excelsior, Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle, Roseville, Minnesota’s Lee Stecklein, Rory Guilday of Chanhassen, Minnesota and Taylor Heise of Lake City, Minnesota. Another Minnesota native, Greta Myers of Lino Lakes, is on the speedskating (long track) team. Iris Pflum of Minneapolis, Minnesota will take part in snowboarding.

Jessie Diggins from Afton, Minnesota and Zak Ketterson of Bloomington, Minnesota are in cross-country skiing and Lucinda Anderson of Golden Valley, Minnesota is in biathlon along with Apple Valley, Minnesota’s Margaret Freed. Paula Moltzan of Lakeville, Minnesota is on the alpine skiing team.

Illinois Athletes To Be Featured In Multiple Events

Also from Illinois will be Cameron Smith of Rockford, as he competes in ski mountaineering. Joining Faber and Nelson on the men’s ice hockey team will be Clayton Keller of Swansea, Illinois.

Emery Lehman of Oak Park, Illinois and Sarah Warren of Willowbrook, Illinois are in speedskating (long track) and Kendall Coyne Schofield of Palos Heights, Illinois and Tessa Janecke of Orangeville, Illinois are part of the women’s ice hockey squad.

Lone Iowa Native Will Be In Speedskating Event

The lone Iowa native on Team USA is Zachary Stoppelmoor, as the West Des Moines native competes in speedskating (long track).

