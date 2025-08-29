Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, August 29, including 4 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchups of the night include No. 11 Lakeville South taking on No. 12 Mounds View and No. 17 Owatonna clashing with No. 18 Mankato East.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, August 29
Four ranked games help continue the season tonight in Minnesota after a big opening night last night.
Minneapolis Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 60 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by a top 15 matchup between No. 11 Lakeville South and No. 12 Mounds View. You can follow every game on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rochester-Mason Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 24 games scheduled across the Rochester-Mason metro area Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Rochester-Mason Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
