Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, October 31, including 9 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With 9 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football continues into the second week of the playoffs.
MSHSL Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 8 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 21 Chaska going to No. 10 Chanhassen and No. 18 Elk River going to No. 14 Monticello. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 8 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, October 31. The two ranked on ranked matchups consist of No. 23 Rocori going to No. 8 Marshall as well as No. 16 Kasson-Mantorville going to No. 7 Byron. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 10 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 9 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 9 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 6 games scheduled in the MSHL 9-player classification on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Scoreboard.
