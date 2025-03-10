Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, schedule

High School

Jack Butler

Minnehaha Academy's Addi Mack is one of the top players in Minnesota. / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 with quarterfinals in all four classifications.

The state tournament is split between Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. High School on SI will have live updates, recaps and information throughout the state tournament.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Quarterfinals - March 13 - Maturi Pavilion

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 8 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

No. 4 West Central Area vs. No. 5 Cromwell

No. 2 Mayer Lutheran vs. No. 7 MACCRAY

No. 3 St. Mary's vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart

Semifinals - March 14 - Williams Arena

12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena

12 p.m.

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Quarterfinals - March 12

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva - 6 p.m. - Williams Arena

No. 4 Sauk Centre vs. No. 5 Minnewaska Area - 8 p.m. - Williams Arena

No. 2 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 7 Barnesville - 6 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion

No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 6 Caledonia - 8 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion

Semifinals - March 14 - Williams Arena

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena

6 p.m.

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Quarterfinals - March 12 - Maturi Pavilion

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 8 Stewartville - 10 a.m.

No. 4 DeLaSalle vs. No. 4 Alexandria Area - 12 p.m.

No. 2 Monticello vs. No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall - 2 p.m.

No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Rock Ridge - 4 p.m.

Semifinals - March 13 - Williams Arena

12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena

2 p.m.

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Quarterfinals - March 12 - Williams Arena

No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake

No. 4 Lakeville North vs. No. 5 Brainerd

No. 2 Eastview vs. No. 7 Anoka

No. 3 Hopkins vs. No. 6 Chaska

Semifinals - March 13 - Williams Arena

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena

8 p.m.

