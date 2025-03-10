Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, schedule
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 with quarterfinals in all four classifications.
The state tournament is split between Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. High School on SI will have live updates, recaps and information throughout the state tournament.
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school girls basketball playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Quarterfinals - March 13 - Maturi Pavilion
No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 8 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
No. 4 West Central Area vs. No. 5 Cromwell
No. 2 Mayer Lutheran vs. No. 7 MACCRAY
No. 3 St. Mary's vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart
Semifinals - March 14 - Williams Arena
12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena
12 p.m.
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Quarterfinals - March 12
No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva - 6 p.m. - Williams Arena
No. 4 Sauk Centre vs. No. 5 Minnewaska Area - 8 p.m. - Williams Arena
No. 2 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 7 Barnesville - 6 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion
No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 6 Caledonia - 8 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion
Semifinals - March 14 - Williams Arena
6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena
6 p.m.
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Quarterfinals - March 12 - Maturi Pavilion
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 8 Stewartville - 10 a.m.
No. 4 DeLaSalle vs. No. 4 Alexandria Area - 12 p.m.
No. 2 Monticello vs. No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall - 2 p.m.
No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Rock Ridge - 4 p.m.
Semifinals - March 13 - Williams Arena
12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena
2 p.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Quarterfinals - March 12 - Williams Arena
No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake
No. 4 Lakeville North vs. No. 5 Brainerd
No. 2 Eastview vs. No. 7 Anoka
No. 3 Hopkins vs. No. 6 Chaska
Semifinals - March 13 - Williams Arena
6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Championship - March 15 - Williams Arena
8 p.m.