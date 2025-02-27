Minnesota (MSHSL) high school wrestling team state tournament results, live updates (2/27/2025)
Get updates from the 2025 MSHSL team wrestling state championships
The 2025 Minnesota high school wrestling team state tournament is on Thursday, February 27 at the Xcel Energy Center.
High School on SI has results and live updates throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Session one—the quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation semifinals—begins at 9 a.m. Session two—the championship, third place and consolation finals—begins at 5 p.m.
Class 1A
Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.
