Top Minnesota high school wrestlers in 2025
As we have hit the midway point of the Minnesota high school wrestling season, with the state championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in sight, High School on SI and SBLive Minnesota took time to highlight some of the state's top wrestlers to watch over the final weeks of the season.
Weights and records through January 18
Nora Akpan, Centennial, junior
Weight class: 130
Season record: 13-0
Career record: 73-15
Akpan placed at the girls state championships in each of her first two seasons, taking sixth as a freshman and third last season. This year, she rose to No. 1 in the most recent The Guillotine state rankings thanks to wins at the Hopkins Athena, Rebel Holiday Classic and Belle of the Border tournaments.
Emma Antoni, St. Michael-Albertville, 8th
Weight class: 136
Season record: 16-3
Antoni has three tournament titles (STMA Invite, Bemidji Blue Ox, Rebel Holiday Classic) and a third-place showing at the Hopkins Athena under her belt in her debut season, propelling her to No. 1 in the most recent The Guillotine state rankings.
Aaliyah Azariah, North, senior
Weight class: 235
Season record: 2-1
Career record: 7-3
Azariah wrestled exclusively against JV competition her first two years, then came back last winter to place fifth at the girls state meet. This season, she’s wrestled only three JV matches in early December, going 2-1, yet sits No. 1 in The Guillotine’s state rankings.
Logan Bender, Chisago Lakes, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 15-0
Career record: 133-31
Bender first made a Class AA state podium as a sophomore, when he finished sixth, then came back last year to win the 285 title. This season, he’s won titles at Rock Ridge and the St. Croix Lutheran Crusader Invitational.
Angelica Benitez, Prior Lake, senior
Weight class: 106
Season record: 4-1
Career record: 24-7
Benitez hopes to improve upon her runner-up finish at state at 106 last year, so far following up her breakout season with a third-place finish at her first tournament (Hopkins Athena) this year.
Javier Berg, Chatfield, senior
Weight class: 127
Season record: 23-2
Career record: 136-20
Berg narrowly missed winning a second consecutive Class A state title last March, when he fell 4-3 to Miklo Hernandez of Pipestone Area in the 114 final after winning the 106 title as a freshman. This year, he’s won the North Panther Invite and FCLMC Holiday while placing third at the Bi-State Classic.
Gage Bjerga, Staples Motley, freshman
Weight class: 121
Season record: 25-2
Career record: 73-3
Bjerga capped his eighth-grade season by winning the Class A 107-pound title with a 9-1 major decision over Charles Ikola of Deer River. Already this year, Bjerga has won titles at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial, Jackhammer, and Heart of Lakes tournaments.
Garrett Bjerga, Staples-Motley, 8th
Weight class: 107
Season record: 24-3
Career record: 33-4
The younger brother of last year’s 107-pound champion Gage Bjerga is the only eighth-grader ranked in the top 10 of any boys weight class by FloWrestling, sitting No. 8 at 107 pounds. He won his first 15 matches this season, including titles at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial and Jackhammer, and most recently finished second at the Heart of Lakes Tournament.
Bryce Burkett, Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran, senior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 229-20
Burkett’s last defeat came in the Class AA state final as a sophomore, which followed a fifth-place finish as an eighth-grader and third as a freshman. Last year, he won the 172 title, and this year, he’s won titles at Don Hall, Delano, Minnesota Christmas and the Hutch Invite while reaching the 200-win plateau and making the most recent High School on SI national rankings (No. 26 at 175).
Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley, junior
Weight class: 155
Season record: 21-0
Career record: 75-15
Calvillo owns two girls state tournament medals — third as a freshman and fourth last year — and sits No. 25 in USA Wrestling’s most recent national rankings at 155 following victories at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, Hopkins Athena, Owatonna, Rebel Holliday Classic and St. Croix Lutheran Lady Crusader Invite tournaments.
Lincoln Christenson, Marshall, junior
Weight class: 127
Season record: 25-1
Career record: 98-22
Christenson reached his first Class AA state final last year, falling to Turner Ross of Smiley in the 107 final. He also reached the Redwood River Riot final this year before winning titles at the Big South Conference tournament and Hutch Invite.
Liam Collins, Prior Lake, sophomore
Weight class: 121
Season record: 20-1
Career record: 83-10
Collins capped an impressive freshman season last March with a dominating performance in the Class AAA 107 final, pinning Eagan’s Dylan St. Germain in the second round. His only loss this season came in the Minnesota Christmas semifinals, where he placed third to add to his earlier win at the Ellsworth Invitational.
Jasmin Downer, Monticello, senior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 13-1
Career record: 42-14
Downer has enjoyed a breakthrough season to date, winning five tournaments — Hopkins Athena, Hutchinson, Monticello, Eagles Classic and Pirate Classic — and vaulting to No. 1 in the most recent The Guillotine state rankings.
Lawson Eller, New Prague, senior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 22-2
Career record: 178-26
Eller has wrestled in the final match at the Xcel Energy Center each of the past three years, sandwiching runner-up Class AAA state finished with a title at 106 as a sophomore. This year, he’s finished second at the Minnesota Christmas and Rumble on the Red tournaments.
Lauren Elsmore, Pine Island, junior
Weight class: 124
Season record: 13-3
Career record: 66-9
Elsmore is one of the pioneers of girls wrestling in Minnesota. As an eighth-grader during the first season the state sanctioned the sport, she reached the state final, and she placed third as a freshman before capturing the 112 title last March. She finished fourth at Hopkins Athena and second at the Rumble on the Red this season.
Joel Friederichs, Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran, junior
Weight class: 121
Season record: 20-0
Career record: 113-13
Friedrichs, the twin brother of two-time state champion Titan Friedrichs, won his second Class AA state medal last year, adding a runner-up finish to the fourth-place showing he had as a freshman. He’s won titles at Don Hall, Delano, and the Minnesota Christmas tournaments this season.
Titan Friederichs, Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran, junior
Weight class: 127
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 159-3
Friedrichs has not lost a high school match since late in his eighth-grade season, winning Class AA titles at 113 as a freshman and 121 last year. He’s extended his win streak to 119 matches so far this winter, including titles at Don Hall, Minnesota Christmas and the Hutch Invitational.
Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley, junior
Weight class: 142
Season record: 18-0
Career record: 62-0
Gonzales has yet to lose to a female opponent during her high school career, winning titles at 126 as a freshman and 136 last year. She opened this season by winning the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa City, followed by victories at the Hopkins Athena and Owatonna Classic.
Makaya Gotchie, Bemidji, sophomore
Weight class: 170
Season record: 17-6
Career record: 60-30
Gotchie looks to return to the Xcel Energy Center after placing sixth at state as an eighth-grader and missing the podium last year. She owns titles at the Paul Bunyan and Hopkins Athena tournaments this year along with a runner-up finish at her home tournament.
Caley Graber, Northfield, junior
Weight class: 124
Season record: 17-8 (3-0 vs. girls)
Career record: 75-17 (9-0 vs. girls)
Graber has taken a roundabout route to reaching No. 18 in USA Wrestling’s most recent pound-for-pound national ranking of girls wrestlers. As a freshman, she wrestled boys all year before entering the girls state tournament and winning the 100-pound bracket. Last year, she competed at the Class AAA boys tournament, placing fifth at 107 to become the first female wrestler ever to medal at state. This year includes a victory at the Lake City Girls Invitational and runner-up finishes at the North Panther and Larry Severson boys tournaments.
Trey Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, junior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 218-7
Gunderson is riding a 77–match win streak since his last loss in the state semifinals as a freshman. He won Class A titles as an eighth-grader (106) and last year at 133, and this year has won the Big Lake Invite, Braves Classic and HLWW Invite.
Annabelle Gutormson, Foley, senior
Weight class: 136
Season record: 25-0
Career record: 42-1
Gutormson lost only once during her debut season as a junior in her 148 quarterfinal match at state, eventually placing fifth. She has won six titles so far during her senior season — Defender Invite, Hutchinson, Paul Bunyan, Rogers Holiday Matness, Tom Keating and Rick Lee.
Anthony Heim, Shakopee, freshman
Weight class: 121
Season record: 27-4
Career record: 77-8
Coming off a third-place Class AAA state finish as an eighth-grader, Heim kicked off this season with a seventh-place finish at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, followed by a title at the Andover Husky and a run to the Minnesota Christmas final.
Ella Henning, Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis, freshman
Weight class: 112
Season record: 24-4
Career record: 45-5
Henning dominated the competition as an eighth-grader, losing once all season and finishing the year as the Girls 100 state champion. She’s already won four tournaments this year — Sertoma, Bemidji, Rumble on the Red and Rick Lee.
Miklo Hernandez, Pipestone Area, freshman
Weight class: 127
Season record: 20-0
Career record: 60-2
Hernandez finished off a 40-2 eighth-grade season with a 4-3 decision over Chatfield’s Javier Berg for the Class A 114 championship. He’s won four tournaments as a freshman — the Braves Classic, BBE Invite, Big South Conference and Spicer Invite.
Christian Jelle, Grand Rapids, junior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 157-12
Jelle, who placed sixth at state as an eighth-grader, rebounded from missing the podium as a freshman to win the Class AA 127 title last year, capping a 46-0 season with a wild 13-12 decision over Calvin Singewald of Cannon Falls. This year, he’s already won five tournaments (Thunderhawks Invitational, Edina Invitational, Paul Bunyan, Rumble on the Red and Gary Baker).
Caleb Johnson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 27-3
Career record: 103-28
Johnson reached 100 career wins this season, a year after reaching his first Class AA final and earning his first state medal. Among his accomplishments this winter are titles at the Valley City Holiday, Casselton and Heart of Lakes tournaments, a runner-up finish at the Don Hall and a fourth-place medal at the Rumble on the Red.
Azalea Kallal, New Prague, 8th
Weight class: 106
Season record: 15-0
Kallal’s first varsity season kicked off with titles at the Hopkins Athena, Rebel Holiday Classic and Rumble on the Red tournaments, pushing her to No. 1 in The Guillotine’s state rankings.
Reymie Keenan, Minneapolis Edison, junior
Weight class: 235
Season record: 14-2
Career record: 26-13
Five tournament titles (Ken Droegemueller, Hopkins Athena, Rebel Holiday Classic, Rogers Holiday Matness, and St. Croix Lutheran Lady Crusader Invite) to open the season have moved Keenan — who missed the state tournament last year — near the top of The Guillotine’s state rankings.
Sutton Kenning, St. Cloud Tech, junior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 28-1
Career record: 107-26
Kenning reached the Class AAA state podium for the first time last year, when he placed fifth at 189. He returned this winter with a bang, winning titles at the Big Lake, Monticello and Tom Keating tournaments and suffering his only defeat at the Rogers Holiday Matness, eventually placing third.
Wyatt Koenen, Wayzata, sophomore
Weight class: 114
Season record: 22-6
Career record: 72-42
Koenen has had a breakout season this winter, winning titles at the Ken Droegemueller and Ethan Herman tournaments while losing in the Minnesota Christmas final.
Keegan Kuball, WEM-JWP, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 20-0
Career record: 150-25
The Augsburg University commit looks to complete a three-peat this season after winning Class A 285-pound titles as a sophomore and junior. Among his victories this season are championships at Dick Maher and Central Raider.
Brad Little, Woodbury, senior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 12-1
Career record: 201-34
Little has made the Xcel Energy Center a second home in March, qualifying for the Class AAA state meet every year and taking home a medal each time — sixth as an eighth-grader, fourth as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and second last year, falling to St. Michael-Albertville’s three-time champion Landon Robideau in the final. Little won titles at the Ken Droegemueller and Ethan Herman Memorial tournaments earlier this winter.
Olivia Martinez, Rochester Mayo, 8th
Weight class: 190
Season record: 5-2
Career record: 15-6
Martinez got a taste of the girls state tournament last year, but she went 0-2 in her debut. She kicked off this season by winning the Darrell Jaeger Invite and sits No. 2 in The Guillotine’s state rankings.
Hattie Mathre, Byron, sophomore
Weight class: 136
Season record: 18-3
Career record: 53-22
After wrestling sparingly in her first two seasons, Mathre made it to the state meet as a freshman last year, placing fourth at 136. She has already won two tournaments this year (Lake City and Hopkins Athena), lost in the Monticello final and placed fifth at Rumble on the Red.
Evan McGuire, Mahtomedi, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 30-0
Career record: 175-47
McGuire came close to his first Class AA state title last year, taking Zak McPhee to overtime before falling 10-8 to the unbeaten Proctor-Hermantown senior. McGuire hasn’t been fazed by that loss, coming back this year to win titles at the Board Hyland Cardinal, Minnesota Christmas, Andover Husky and Bluejacket tournaments to climb to No. 12 in High School on SI’s national 215 rankings.
Chase Mills, St. Michael-Albertville, junior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 14-0
Career record: 138-26
Mills has medaled at his first three Class AAA state meets, taking fifth as an eighth-grader, sixth as a freshman and reaching the 127 final last year. He won titles at the North Husky and Minnesota Christmas tournaments but hasn’t wrestled since mid-December.
John Murphy, St. Michael-Albertville, junior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 116-22
Murphy wrestled at Big Lake as an eighth-grader, placing sixth at state, before transferring to St. Michael-Albertville last year and winning a Class AAA title at 189. The University of Wyoming commit reached 100 career wins earlier this season, during which he’s won titles at North Husky, Minnesota Christmas and the STMA Invitational to reach No. 10 in High School on SI’s national rankings at 190.
Kaden Nicolas, Becker, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 31-3
Career record: 205-22
Nicolas has placed at the Class AA state meet in each of his previous four trips, taking fifth as an eighth-grader and reaching the final the next two years before finally taking home his first championship last winter with a 5-4 victory over Mound-Westonka’s Jack Nelson in the 139 final. This year, he reached the Paul Bunyan finals, took third at Minnesota Christmas, and won titles at Rogers Holiday Matness and the HLWW Invite, becoming the fourth wrestler in state history to reach the 200-win milestone.
Maggie Olson, Albert Lea Area, sophomore
Weight class: 112
Season record: 9-2
Career record: 48-18 (37-9 vs. girls)
Olson placed fourth at state as an eighth-grader, then went undefeated last year against female opponents not named Ella Henning — her third loss to the Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis wrestler came in the 100 state final. This year, Olson placed third at the Rebel Holiday Classic and reached the Rumble on the Red final.
Masyn Patrick, Holdingford, junior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 168-25
Patrick has taken home two medals from the Class A state meet, finishing fourth as an eighth-grader and second last year, falling in the 139 final. He already has titles at the Redwood River Riot and the Rumble on the Red this season.
Davis Parrow, Farmington, junior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 34-1
Career record: 166-16
Parrow has finished second, third and first in his first three trips to the Class AAA state meet, winning his first title last March with a 3-2 decision over Charles Vanier of Eden Prairie. His only loss this year came in the Cheesehead final to two-time Wisconsin state champion Kellen Wolbert of Oconomowoc, following wins at the Minnesota Christmas and Rogers Holiday Matness tournaments, and he is No. 14 in High School on SI’s 144-pound rankings.
Ethan Phanmanivong, Shakopee, junior
Weight class: 107
Season record: 28-1
Career record: 46-18
Phanmanivong has built off his End of Season JV championship that capped his sophomore season by coming out on fire this winter, with his only loss coming in the second round of the Dan Gable Donnybrook (he placed ninth), followed by wins at the Andover Husky and Minnesota Christmas tournaments to vault to No. 1 in the most recent FloWrestling state rankings.
Sarah Pulk, Badger-GB-MR, sophomore
Weight class: 155
Season record: 15-1
Career record: 85-18 (67-5 vs. girls)
Pulk’s career spans the four years that Minnesota has sanctioned girls wrestling, placing third at state as a seventh-grader before winning back-to-back titles the past two years, including at 155 last season. Her only loss this year came in the Rumble on the Red final, with titles at Sertoma, Bemidji and the Army National Guard Prowler Invite.
Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley, freshman
Weight class: 124
Season record: 26-1
Career record: 56-6
Quinones reached the 124 final as an eighth-grader but lost to unbeaten senior Lanna Walter of Sauk Centre-Melrose there. That experience has paid off so far this season, where Quinones has won titles at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, Owatonna Classic, Rebel Holiday Classic, and St. Croix Lutheran Lady Crusader Invite, with her only loss to returning state champion Charli Raymond in the Hopkins Athena final.
Charli Raymond, Simley, sophomore
Weight class: 118
Season record: 14-3
Career record: 75-11 (55-3 vs. girls)
Raymond is halfway to turning one of the rarest feats in Minnesota wrestling — joining Apple Valley’s Mark Hall (2011-2016) as the only six-time state champions. Raymond won the first two 100-pound girls championships in state history (the MSHSL didn’t sanction girls wrestling until 2021-22), then added the 118 title last year. She won titles at Hopkins Athena, Rick Lee and the Rebel Holiday Classic earlier this year.
Jackson Refsnider, Totino-Grace, junior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 25-1
Career record: 157-46
Refsnider made the Class AA 121 final last year before falling to two-time champion Titan Friedrichs by major decision. His only loss this season came in the Jackhammer final, with titles at the Ken Droegemueller, Council Bluffs Classic and Tom Keating.
Zach Remer, Mille Lacs Raiders, senior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 25-0
Career record: 221-25
Remer repeated as a Class A state champion last year, adding a 121-pound title to the 113 he won as a sophomore. He also placed second at state as an eighth-grader and fourth as a freshman, and this year, he’s won titles at the Defender Invite, Jackhammer, and Mora Invite.
Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, senior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 250-5
Robideau broke Gopher State wrestling fans’ hearts when the three-time state champion and five-time finalist switched his college commitment from Minnesota to Oklahoma State in July. Instead, they’ll see if he can add a fourth Class AAA title in March and extend a win streak that has reached 111 this season, including titles at the North Husky Invite, Minnesota Christmas, and Gerry Bakke Memorial, to move to No. 2 on the all-time career wins list. High School on SI has Robideau ranked No. 2 behind Stillwater (Okla.) senior Ladarion Lockett in our most recent 164-pound rankings.
Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, freshman
Weight class: 145
Season record: 22-3
Career record: 67-6
Robideau reached the Class AAA 114-pound final in his eighth-grade season, finishing 45-3 after a 5-1 defeat to Mounds View’s Brett Swenson. He’s already notched a victory at the STMA Invitational, a runner-up finish at the North Husky and fourth place at the Minnesota Christmas this year.
Bernie Rock, Luverne, junior
Weight class: 118
Season record: 8-1
Career record: 60-16
Rock had a breakout season last year, capping it by reaching the 112 state final before falling to Pine Island’s Lauren Elsmore. Rock won the Hutchinson title earlier this year before placing second at the Big South Conference tourney.
Cece Rock, Luverne, sophomore
Weight class: 155
Season record: 12-2
Career record: 45-21 (41-9 vs. girls)
The younger sister of Bernie Rock also reached her first state final last year, falling to unbeaten Hastings senior Skylar Little Soldier at 148 after placing fourth as an eighth-grader. This year, she’s won three tournaments (Hutchinson, Luverne, Big South) and taken second at the Rebel Holiday Classic and Belle of the Border.
Zoe Roddis, South St. Paul, 8th
Weight class: 100
Season record: 27-6
Career record: 53-16
Roddis qualified for the girls state meet as a seventh-grader but didn’t make the podium. She’s off to a strong start this winter, winning titles at Monticello and Hopkins Athena while medaling at the Pine Island Panthers Classic (third), Rick Lee (fifth) and Bi-State Classic (fifth) tournaments.
Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater Area, junior
Weight class: 148
Season record: 11-0
Career record: 50-5
Rogetzke won the girls 120 state title as an eighth-grader, made it back to the finals as a freshman and placed third at state last year. She is ranked No. 1 in The Guillotine’s state rankings and No. 26 in the nation at 145 by USA Wrestling.
Cooper Rowe, Mound-Westonka, junior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 15-1
Career record: 170-14
After finishing third at the Class AA state meet as an eighth-grader and fifth as a freshman, Rowe exited the Xcel Energy Center last year a champion after surviving the ultimate tiebreaker with Smiley’s Cash Raymond in the 152 final. He’s already claimed titles at the Don Meyers Fridey Invite, Paul Bunyan, and Central Raider this season.
Carson Rowland, Chatfield, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 24-2
Career record: 172-54
Rowland finally made the state tournament podium last year, beating Colbe Tappe of Staples Motley 5-3 to win the Class A 152 title. He won the North Panther Invite and FCLMC Holiday Tournament this year and reached the Bi-State Classic finals.
Maya Schmidt, Bemidji, senior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 21-7
Career record: 73-16
Schmidt didn’t come out for wrestling until her sophomore year, breaking out last winter by wrestling for the title at 190 before losing to Apple Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo. She has two tournament titles this year (Army National Guard Prowler Invite, Paul Bunyan), reached the Rick Lee final and placed sixth at Hopkins Athena.
Ava Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore
Weight class: 106
Season record: 18-3
Career record: 63-18
Schultz took home the fourth-place medal from the girls state meet last season and has reached the finals at three tournaments this year, winning at the STMA Invite and taking second at the Hopkins Athen and Rebel Holiday Classic.
Ben Schultz, Maple Grove, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 13-1
Career record: 172-37
Schultz improved from a sixth-place finish at the Class AAA state meet as a sophomore to a runner-up finish last year, when he fell to unbeaten Quin Morgan of Mounds View in the final. Schultz has already won the Maple Grove Crimson and Redwood River Riot titles this year.
Eli Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, junior
Weight class: 114
Season record: 21-1
Career record: 49-7
Schultz is enjoying a breakout season this year, winning titles at the North Husky Invite and Minnesota Christmas tournaments to climb to the top of FloWrestling’s state rankings.
Calder Sheehan, Rochester Mayo, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 14-0
Career record: 166-49
A year ago, Sheehan’s life hung in the balance when what he thought was a sinus infection became a virus that attacked his heart. Fortunately, his doctors developed a medical treatment that cured his ailment, and he returned to the mat in time to place third at the Class AAA state meet, improving from fifth as a sophomore. Now, he’s hoping to win his first title, although he hasn’t wrestled since winning at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.
Nick Slater, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area, senior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 26-2
Career record: 164-53
Slater finally reached the Class A championship round last year, wrestling for the 189 title before losing a narrow 6-5 decision to Canby’s Nick Wagner. He’s won two titles this year (Paul Krueger Classic, Jackhammer) and lost in the Pizza Ranch final.
Reed Sommer, Kenyon-Wanamingo, senior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 27-4
Career record: 135-34
Sommer reached the Class A 121-pound final last season, losing to Mille Lacs’ Zac Remer in his best showing at the state tournament. So far this year, he’s taken fourth at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and reached the finals of the Delano Invitational.
Emery Soukup, Orono, 7th
Weight class: 100
Season record: 14-1
The middle schooler from the west Twin Cities suburbs has shot to the top of The Guillotine’s rankings in her debut season on the strength of victories at the Bi-State, Tom Keating and Pirate Classic tournaments.
Dylan St. Germain, Eagan, senior
Weight class: 121
Season record: 22-3
Career record: 114-31
St. Germain improved from sixth at the Class AAA state meet as a sophomore to a runner-up finish to Prior Lake’s Liam Collins last year. This season, he’s won titles at the Maple Grove Crimson and Elk River Invite while placing second at the Jackhammer.
Belle Suchta, Shakopee, sophomore
Weight class: 170
Season record: 10-3
Career record: 34-7
Suchta turned out for the Sabers for the first time last year, capping her debut by reaching the 155 final. This year, she won at Hutchinson and Monticello while placing sixth at the Rumble on the Red.
Brett Swenson, Mounds View, senior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 25-1
Career record: 145-19
Swenson was a Class AAA state runner-up as a sophomore, then returned to the Xcel Energy Center last year and won his first state title at 114. He’s jumped up in weight so far this year but hasn’t seen a dropoff in performance, winning the Andover Husky and Rumble on the Red and reaching the finals at the Minnesota Christmas tournament.
Colbe Tappe, Staples Motley, junior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 24-3
Career record: 184-20
Tappe has reached the championship match each of the past two seasons, losing both times — including a 5-3 defeat to Chatfield’s Carson Rowland last year. He has titles at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial and Heart of Lakes this year to go with a runner-up finish at the Jackhammer.
Landon Thoennes, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore
Weight class: 107
Season record: 17-1
Career record: 21-4
Thoennes wrestled mostly JV before this season, with his only loss coming in the finals at the Minnesota Christmas tournament to go with victories at the STMA and North Husky tournaments.
Tyler Turzinski, Shakopee, senior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 174-34
Turzinski finally broke through at the Class AAA state meet, placing fourth at 127 pounds, and he’s followed up this year with victories at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, Andover Husky and Minnesota Christmas tournaments.
Charles Vanier, Eden Prairie, senior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 22-1
Career record: 122-20
Vanier transferred from Richfield (where he took third at state as a freshman) to Eden Prairie last year, reaching the Class AAA 139 final before losing to Farmington’s Davis Parrow. Parrow also handed Vanier his only loss this year at the Minnesota Christmas tournament, where he eventually finished third to go with titles at the Board Hyland Cardinal, Ethan Herman Memorial and Bluejacket tournaments. Vanier is No. 15 in High School on SI’s national rankings at 144.
Jarrett Wadsen, St. Michael-Albertville, senior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 23-2
Career record: 125-29
The nation’s 27th-ranked 175-pounder in High School on SI’s rankings has placed fourth twice at the Class AAA state tournament and won two tournaments this year (STMA and North Husky) while reaching the final at the Minnesota Christmas tournament.
Elora Wagner, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, sophomore
Weight class: 148
Season record: 23-2
Career record: 46-16
Wagner narrowly missed qualifying for state as a freshman last year, fueling her strong start to this season, which includes titles at the Defender Invite, Sertoma and Bemidji tournaments and runner-up finishes at the Rumble on the Red and Hutchinson.
Kyler Walters, Shakopee, junior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 27-4
Career record: 141-28
Walters is hoping for redemption after losing his first match at the Class AAA state meet last year to be eliminated. He opened this year with a third-place finish at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, followed up with a victory at the Andover Husky and a runner-up finish at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.
William Ward, Moorhead, junior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 5-0
Career record: 110-14
Ward arrived at Moorhead over the summer from Fargo North, where last year he became the school’s first North Dakota Class A state champion in the past decade — he placed third as a freshman and fourth as an eighth-grader. In his only tournament so far this year, he won the Rumble on the Red title.
Chloe Wehry, Sartell-St. Stephen, sophomore
Weight class: 130
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 60-15
Wehry’s freshman season ended with her winning the third-place medal at the girls state meet. This season kicked off with six tournament titles (Defender Invite, Hutchinson, Paul Bunyan, Redwood River Riot, Mora Invite and Rick Lee) and 22 consecutive victories.
Zytavius Williams, Eden Prairie, senior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 19-1
Career record: 138-35
Williams won the Class AAA state title at 120 pounds as a sophomore before slipping to a fifth-place finish last season. He’s off to a strong start to his final campaign, winning titles at Board Hyland Cardinal and Ethan Herman and placing third at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.
