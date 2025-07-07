MInnesota Prep Mason West Focused on Upcoming Football Run
Mason West is setting himself up to have an incredible 2025.
West, who will be a senior this fall for Edina High School in Minnesota, was selected in the first round of the recent NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.
But the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder is not quite ready to leave the high school sports scene behind.
West, as he informed teams before the draft took place, plans to compete once again for the Hornets on the football field in the fall. Last year, he helped Edina reach the state quarterfinals on the gridiron, throwing for almost 2,600 yards with 37 touchdowns.
On the ice rink, West and the Hornets made it to the state semifinals, as he tallied 27 goals and 22 assists in 31 games.
Edina won a state hockey title during West’s sophomore season, but fell in the football finals on a last-second conversion attempt. He earned offers to play college football from a handful of schools, as he enters his senior season with 5,217 yards and 65 touchdowns.
Michigan State, meanwhile, recruited him to play hockey before the NHL came calling.