Minnetonka football's Chase Conrad voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Minnetonka High School's Chase Conrad is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Chase Conrad, Minnetonka
Conrad was critical in the Skippers' upset win over No. 1 Edina. He scored three rushing touchdowns in the win.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X