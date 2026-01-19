New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 19, 2026
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball regular season is in the final weeks of January.
High School on SI’s third New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (11-4)
The Crusaders are coming off an impressive 56-53 victory over IMG Academy, who is ranked 20th in High School on SI’s latest boys high school basketball national rankings. Stepinac faces Mount St. Michael Academy on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Westhill (12-0)
The Wolf Pack recently cruised to a win over Marcellus, the defending New York State Class B champion. Westhill faces Phoenix on Thursday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (15-2)
The Eagles knocked off South Shore over the weekend. The Eagles go up against Boys & Girls HS on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. CBA Albany (10-0)
The Brothers recently defeated Guilderland and Shenendehowa. CBA hosts Troy on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (17-3)
The Eagles recorded an overwhelming victory over JFK Campus. The Eagles take on Cardinal Hayes today.
Previous rank: 5
6. St. John’s Prep (15-1)
The Red Storm will face Monsignor Farrell today.
Previous rank: 6
7. Fairport (10-0)
The Red Raiders recorded three victories in a week to improve their undefeated mark. Fairport faces Webster Schroeder on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Holy Trinity (16-1)
The Titans picked up wins against St. Mary’s, St. John the Baptist and Regis in the last week. Holy Trinity goes up against St. Anthony’s on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 10
9. St. Francis Prep (13-3)
The Terriers grabbed victories against Rutgers Prep, Bishop Loughlin and St. Mary’s since Jan. 11. St. Francis hosts Christ the King on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 12
10. Penfield (8-1)
The Patriots take on Webster Schroeder today then Rush-Henrietta on Friday.
Previous rank: 13
11. Jefferson (13-6)
The Orange Wave topped Curtis and Canarsie in the last few days. Jefferson goes up against St. Raymond today.
Previous rank: 11
12. Tappan Zee (11-0)
The Dutchmen beat Nanuet and Woodlands last week. Tappan Zee takes on Pearl River Tuesday afternoon.
Previous rank: 15
13. Nazareth (12-6)
The Kingsmen go up against Xaverian on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 16
14. Christ the King (10-5)
The Royals fell to Cardinal Hayes and Millenium, but bounced back with a win over Central. Christ the King hosts Archbishop Molloy on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 9
15. Nottingham (8-2)
The Bulldogs dropped a close decision to Liverpool last Wednesday. Nottingham faces Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 14
16. Bethlehem (10-1)
The Eagles picked up recent victories against Ballston Spa and Niskayuna. Bethlehem hosts Hudson on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 18
17. Seton Catholic (11-1)
The Saints grabbed a couple of 30-plus point wins over Chenango Forks and Waverly. SCC hosts state-ranked Oneonta on Saturday.
Previous rank: 19
18. Chaminade (12-5)
The Flyers snapped their two-game skid with victories over St. Dominic and Bishop Hendricken. Chaminade hosts Kellenberg Memorial on Thursday.
Previous rank: 20
19. Smithtown West (12-1)
West notched victories against Half Hollow Hills East and Bellport over the weekend. West hosts Deer Park on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
20. Pittsford Sutherland (9-0)
The Knights cruised to a win over Batavia on Friday. Sutherland faces Brockport on Wednesday.
Previous rank: None
21. Staten Island Academy (16-0)
The Tigers go up against the Dwight School on Friday.
Previous rank: 23
22. Cardinal Hayes (8-5)
The Cardinals, winners of five in a row, host Eagle Academy today.
Previous rank: None
23. Corning (10-0)
The Hawks finished the previous week with wins over Ithaca and Elmira. Corning goes up against Wellsville on Friday.
Previous rank: 25
24. Banneker (15-2)
Banneker takes on Audenried this Tuesday.
Previous rank: 25
25. Cooperstown (13-0)
The Hawkeyes came away with an impressive victory over state-ranked Oneonta. Cooperstown, top-ranked in the state in Class C, hosts Utica Academy of Science on Wednesday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Long Island Lutheran (5-8), Niskayuna (7-5), Woodlands (8-2), Suffern (10-1).
