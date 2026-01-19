High School

New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 19, 2026

Three teams in, three teams out in the latest boys' hoops rankings out of the Empire State

Kevin L. Smith

Center Jake McCarthy and the Penfield Patriots cracked the top 10 in High School on SI's latest New York State boys basketball rankings.
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball regular season is in the final weeks of January.

High School on SI’s third New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:

1. Archbishop Stepinac (11-4)

The Crusaders are coming off an impressive 56-53 victory over IMG Academy, who is ranked 20th in High School on SI’s latest boys high school basketball national rankings. Stepinac faces Mount St. Michael Academy on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Westhill (12-0)

The Wolf Pack recently cruised to a win over Marcellus, the defending New York State Class B champion. Westhill faces Phoenix on Thursday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (15-2)

The Eagles knocked off South Shore over the weekend. The Eagles go up against Boys & Girls HS on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 3

4. CBA Albany (10-0)

The Brothers recently defeated Guilderland and Shenendehowa. CBA hosts Troy on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (17-3)

The Eagles recorded an overwhelming victory over JFK Campus. The Eagles take on Cardinal Hayes today.

Previous rank: 5

6. St. John’s Prep (15-1)

The Red Storm will face Monsignor Farrell today.

Previous rank: 6

7. Fairport (10-0)

The Red Raiders recorded three victories in a week to improve their undefeated mark. Fairport faces Webster Schroeder on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

8. Holy Trinity (16-1)

The Titans picked up wins against St. Mary’s, St. John the Baptist and Regis in the last week. Holy Trinity goes up against St. Anthony’s on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 10

9. St. Francis Prep (13-3)

The Terriers grabbed victories against Rutgers Prep, Bishop Loughlin and St. Mary’s since Jan. 11. St. Francis hosts Christ the King on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 12

10. Penfield (8-1)

The Patriots take on Webster Schroeder today then Rush-Henrietta on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

11. Jefferson (13-6)

The Orange Wave topped Curtis and Canarsie in the last few days. Jefferson goes up against St. Raymond today.

Previous rank: 11

12. Tappan Zee (11-0)

The Dutchmen beat Nanuet and Woodlands last week. Tappan Zee takes on Pearl River Tuesday afternoon.

Previous rank: 15

13. Nazareth (12-6)

The Kingsmen go up against Xaverian on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 16

14. Christ the King (10-5)

The Royals fell to Cardinal Hayes and Millenium, but bounced back with a win over Central. Christ the King hosts Archbishop Molloy on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 9

15. Nottingham (8-2)

The Bulldogs dropped a close decision to Liverpool last Wednesday. Nottingham faces Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 14

16. Bethlehem (10-1)

The Eagles picked up recent victories against Ballston Spa and Niskayuna. Bethlehem hosts Hudson on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 18

17. Seton Catholic (11-1)

The Saints grabbed a couple of 30-plus point wins over Chenango Forks and Waverly. SCC hosts state-ranked Oneonta on Saturday.

Previous rank: 19

18. Chaminade (12-5)

The Flyers snapped their two-game skid with victories over St. Dominic and Bishop Hendricken. Chaminade hosts Kellenberg Memorial on Thursday.

Previous rank: 20

19. Smithtown West (12-1)

West notched victories against Half Hollow Hills East and Bellport over the weekend. West hosts Deer Park on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

20. Pittsford Sutherland (9-0)

The Knights cruised to a win over Batavia on Friday. Sutherland faces Brockport on Wednesday.

Previous rank: None

21. Staten Island Academy (16-0)

The Tigers go up against the Dwight School on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

22. Cardinal Hayes (8-5)

The Cardinals, winners of five in a row, host Eagle Academy today.

Previous rank: None

23. Corning (10-0)

The Hawks finished the previous week with wins over Ithaca and Elmira. Corning goes up against Wellsville on Friday.

Previous rank: 25

24. Banneker (15-2)

Banneker takes on Audenried this Tuesday.

Previous rank: 25

25. Cooperstown (13-0)

The Hawkeyes came away with an impressive victory over state-ranked Oneonta. Cooperstown, top-ranked in the state in Class C, hosts Utica Academy of Science on Wednesday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Long Island Lutheran (5-8), Niskayuna (7-5), Woodlands (8-2), Suffern (10-1).

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

