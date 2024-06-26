Minnetonka high school alumni Matthew Wilkinson finishes second in 3,000-meter steeplechase at U.S. Olympic Trials
Minnetonka High School alumni and former University of Minnesota athlete Matthew Wilkinson finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday.
Wilkinson finished with a time of eight minutes, 23 seconds. He does not automatically qualify for the Olympics because that time, and his season's best time of 8:16.59, is short of the Olympic standard of 8:15.00. But Wilkinson can qualify via the world rankings, and he is within the world rankings quota, which means he will likely qualify for the Olympics.
Wilkinson is from Greenwood, Minnesota, and he attended Minnetonka High School before running for Carleton College. Wilkinson then transferred to the University of Minnesota for the 2021 season. He spent three seasons as a Gopher.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:Download iPhone App| Download Android App
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X