Elletta Uddin of Osceola Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Girls Track and Field Athlete of 2025
Congratulations to Osceola junior Elletta Uddin for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top girls track and field athlete for 2025.
In the enthusiastic fan voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented, highly successful track and field athletes from throughout the state) July 10-July 17, the Osceola Chieftains' standout came out on top.
Uddin claimed WIAA Division 2 state individual championships in the 100 hurdles (state record of 13.98 seconds), 300 hurdles (state record of 42.56), and the long jump (18-5 3/4) as Osceola placed fifth in the final team standings. In the process, she became a celebrated three-time D2 state champion in both hurdle events.
Uddin received 46% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead junior Avery Bott was second (37%), Arrowhead junior Elise Schroeder placed third (9%), and Port Washington junior Peyton Keller took fourth (3%). There were more than 16,000 votes registered in the week-long poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com