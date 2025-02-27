Predictions for Minnesota high school girls basketball section tournaments
The Minnesota high school girls basketball postseason is officially underway. High School on SI has predictions for eight section champions in all four classes.
Predictions for Minnesota high school girls basketball section tournaments
CLASS 1A
Section 1
The defending champions are the No. 1 seed in Section 1A and looking to repeat as state champions. The Wildcats have been the No. 1 ranked team in Class A for nearly the entire season. All five of their losses have come against schools outside of Class A. Four of those losses have come against Bryon and Stewartville who have gotten attention in the Class AAA polls.
Goodhue wins this section pretty easily
Section 2
It’s Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s section to lose. A typically loaded section, Section 2A is a bit down this year compared to years past. With Morgan Mathiowetz leading the way, the Knights claim the Section 2A title in convincing fashion.
Section 3
Already deep into their section tournament, just four teams remain alive in Section 3A. Central MN Christian has played well all year long. They’ve been in the rankings all year long and they get back to the state tournament this year with two more wins.
Section 4
It’s a two-horse race when it comes to Section 4A and you wouldn't know it based on seeding. It comes down to Mayer Lutheran and Lester Prairie. The Crusaders are the top seed while the Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed courtesy of QRF. These are the two best teams in the section and they’ll meet in the semifinals this time around instead of the championship. After losing a heartbreaker at the buzzer to Mayer Lutheran in overtime earlier this season, I think the Bulldogs bounce back and not only top the Crusaders but win the section title as well as the No. 5 seed.
Section 5
This section is up for grabs with a lot of similar teams. Braham has gotten the attention in the polls and with a 20-5 record, it looks like the Bombers will be headed to the state tournament. I’m taking Braham to claim the Section 5A title.
Section 6
The top seed in the tournament is Hillcrest Lutheran Academy who is ranked No. 10 in Class A. Underwood has also had a strong season as well with a 20-4 record. Underwood has lost twice to the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy already this year but the third time's the charm. Give me the Rockets to advance to state.
Section 7
Mt. Iron-Buhl has proved to be as good as usual this season coming into the season as the No. 2 team in Class A and the top seed in Section 7A. Don’t overthink this one. The Rangers are a perennial state title contender and will be back at state once again this year.
Section 8
The Top 10 polls for Class A have been spread out nicely through section tournaments. Coming in as the No. 6 team in Class A and the top seed in Section 8A, Kelliher/Northome appears to be the favorite. Kittson County Central and Cass Lake-Bena could give them a run but it’s the Mustangs coming away with the section title this year.
CLASS 2A
Section 1
Caledonia has stood above the rest when it comes to Section 1AA. With an impressive 25-3 record, it’s the Warriors who keep their stellar season rolling with a section title.
Section 2
This section is completely up for grabs with a ton of talented teams. The easy pick would be to go with top-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton who sits at 23-3 on the season. I’m not doing that. I’m taking fourth-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake to surprise some people and claim the section title. They played in the section title game a year ago despite being loaded with injuries. They have what it takes to make some more noise again this year.
Section 3
Don’t overthink this one either. Just go with New London-Spicer this time of year and you’ll do pretty well. An impressive 27-1 record has the Wildcats back at the state tournament. They might be as good as years past but they’re still pretty darn good.
Section 4
Minnehaha Academy comes into the tournament as the big favorite and for good reasons. Addi Mack is too good of a player to slow down enough for opposing teams. For that season, the Redhawks are back in the state tournament.
Section 5
This might be the easiest pick of them all. Don’t get me wrong there are a ton of quality clubs in the section but none are on the level of Providence Academy. The Lions have shown they are not only the best team in Class AA but might be the best team in the entire state regardless of class. Like it or not, Providence Academy is back in the state tournament.
Section 6
In this section, it appears Sauk Centre has risen to the top once again. A perennial state tournament team over the past handful of years, the Mainstreeters will be tested by teams like Royalton, Milaca, and Annandale but Sauk Centre will be too much in the end.
Section 7
Led by Tori Orheim, Crosby-Ironton is poised for a state tournament appearance. The Rangers are 27-0 on the season and the big favorites to get to state. With one of the top players in the state leading the way, it’s hard not to see Crosby-Ironton running away with things in this section. Duluth Marshall will not be an easy hurdle to get over but the Rangers will find a way.
Section 8
With no teams ranked in the Top 10 in this section, this one is up for the taking. There are some noteworthy teams despite not being ranked but I’ll take Pelican Rapids to come out of this section as the No. 3 seed and get to the state tournament.
CLASS 3A
Section 1
The Byron Bears come into the tournament as the No. 1 seed. With a 23-3 overall record, the Bears have some very big wins on their resume already. Ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Byron will have to get by a very good Stewartville team but they’ll get it done.
Section 2
The Marshall Tigers have been in rankings all year long and come in as the No. 1 seed. A perfect 8-0 against section opponents, Marshall has shown they are the best team and will get it done and head to the state tournament.
Section 3
It appears to be a two-horse race in Class 3A, Section 3 between Cretin-Derham Hall and Two Rivers. The two appear fairly even across the board. I’ll take Two Rivers to claim the section title as the No. 2 seed.
Section 4
This is DeLaSalle’s section to lose the Islanders will take care of business. I don’t see anyone having enough to dethrone DeLaSalle as they get back to the state tournament.
Section 5
The Monticello Magic are having one of their best seasons in program history. A perfect 26-0 this season so far, I like Monticello to keep things rolling. Totino-Grace could give them a battle but Monticello has passed every test so far this season.
Section 6
This is by far the deepest section in Class 3A with multiple teams deserving to be at the state tournament. Orono is the top seed and despite them beating Benilde-St. Margaret’s earlier this year, I’m taking the Red Knights to claim another section title and give them a chance to defend their title.
Section 7
Rock Ridge comes in as the favorite and the No. 1 seed. I don’t see them allowing anyone else to make a run as they claim the section crown.
Section 8
This is another easy one. Alexandria is one of the teams in the state regardless of class. They’re talented, deep, and well-coached. That alone has them back at the state tournament this year.
CLASS 4A
Section 1
Lakeville North is the top seed and looks to be in line for a spot in the state tournament. Rochester Mayo, the No. 2 seed has had a great season as well. It looks like the champion will come from these two teams and I’ll take Rochester Mayo to come out on top.
Section 2
This should be a fun one as Eden Prairie and Prior Lake are about as even as it gets. It’s a toss-up between them but I’ll take Eden Prairie to come out on top.
Section 3
Eastview comes in as the favorite. While there are teams who can give them a run for the title, the Lightning have been just too good this season to pick against.
Section 4
In what seems like a wide-open section, I’ll take Stillwater to come out on top in this one.
Section 5
Maple Grove has been one of the top teams in the state all season long regardless of class. There’s no reason to pick against the Crimson.
Section 6
A loaded section when it comes to Class 3A, you could pick a handful of teams to win this one and feel good about it. No rhyme or reason to it but I’ll take Hopkins to claim the title.
Section 7
This appears to be Anoka’s title to lose as several teams hover around .500 or under in this one. Centennial could give them a run but Anoka finds a way to get to state.
Section 8
I like teams that have a history of success and that’s STMA. While it won’t be easy, I like the Knights to come out on top in this section.