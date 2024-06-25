Rosemount's Payton Otterdahl qualifies for 2024 Olympic team in the shot put
Rosemount High School alum Payton Otterdahl qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris in shot put with a throw of 73 feet, half-an-inch at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
It's Otterdahl's second Olympic team. He made the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and he finished 10th with a throw of 66 feet, 6 inches.
Otterdahl won the 2014 MSHSL Class 2A shot put and discuss state championship for Rosemount High School. In 2013, his junior season, Otterdahl finished second in the shot put and third in the discuss in the state championship meet.
Otterdahl attended North Dakota State University and set the indoor collegiate shot put record. He also won the NCAA indoor title in 2019.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:Download iPhone App| Download Android App
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X