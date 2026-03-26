MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1 Tartan Titans (30-0) play the No. 5 Chaska Hawks (26-4) in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinal at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The Titans won the Section 4AAAA tournament, and they defeated Blaine in the state tournament quarterfinals. They are undefeated and looking for their first appearance in a state title game since 2000.

The Hawks defeated Lakeville South in the quarterfinal. They are hoping to make their first state title game since 2004.

Tartan vs. Chaska: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Class 4A Semifinal

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