Vote: Class 4A Iowa High School Softball Midseason Player Of The Year

With June rapidly finishing up, that means the Iowa high school softball season is preparing to enter the stretch run of the year.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will begin Monday, July 20, in Fort Dodge at Rogers Park, bringing together many of the top teams and players in the state. High School On SI Iowa currently provides a Top 25 state softball power rankings , so now, we need to see who the top players are.

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 4A Softball Midseason Player of the Year in each classification. Stats listed with the player are from Bound and based on those numbers imputed as of June 26, 2026 at noon CT.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 4A Softball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

Lauren Hagedorn, ADM, Senior

Hagedorn and the Tigers are state contenders once more, as she is hitting .471 with 12 home runs, 25 RBI and four doubles. Inside the circle, Hagedorn is 12-4 with 108 strikeouts in just under 103 innings, holding an earned run average of 1.02.

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior

The power bat of Schulte has been incredible so far this summer, as she has hit 20 home runs, driving in 61 runs with 14 doubles and 19 walks. Schulte is hitting .582 with a 1.519 slugging and 2.199 OPS.

Ellie Doster, Fort Dodge, Junior

Doster is continuing on the tradition of her sister, Tristin, and Fort Dodge standouts, hitting .577 with 10 home runs, 55 RBI and 13 doubles. She also has two triples with an on-base of .646.

Maddyn Gates, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior

Gates is carrying the offensive load for the Saints, recording nine home runs with 32 RBI and 33 total hits through 22 games. She has also gone 7-4 inside the circle, striking out over a batter per inning.

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior

With 15 home runs and 48 RBI, Davis has positioned herself among the state leaders in both categories. She also has eight doubles and an eye-popping seven triples, scoring 55 runs with 38 steals.

About Our Midseason Player of the Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.