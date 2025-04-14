Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (4/14/2025)
The Minnesota high school baseball season is picking up as teams start to get games under their belt.
Blaine made a huge leap into the top 10 as the Bengals picked up impressive wins against Champlin Park and Spring Lake Park.
White Bear Lake also makes a similar leap after defeating East Ridge.
1. Wayzata (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: April 14 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-2), April 16 vs. Eden Prairie (0-2), April 17 vs. Chanhassen (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata narrowly avoided becoming Buffalo’s second straight upset victim. The Bison (2-2) were coming off a 4-3 win vs. previous No. 10 Waconia (0-1) before falling just short, 5-4 in eight innings, at Wayzata. Sam Mohs won it with a walk-off triple. The Trojans next picked up a 4-1 win at Hopkins (1-2). Noah Filer threw four shutout innings and Mohs went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
2. Minnetonka (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: April 14 vs. No. 17 Chaska (1-0), April 16 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0), April 18 vs. Moorhead (0-1), April 19 vs. No. 11 Stillwater (1-2), April 19 vs. Orono (1-0), April 19 vs. Eastview (1-3)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers did their work early in a 7-2 season-opening win at home against Edina (0-2). Minnetonka scored all seven runs in the first four innings before the Hornets got on the board. August Berger and Jacob Musgjerd each had two hits and a double, going together well like a burger and mustard.
Make it a butter burger, as Jack Butterworth got the win on the mound tossing 4 ⅓ innings. The Skippers added an 8-4 win vs. Buffalo (2-2), pulling away with five runs in the fifth. Garrett Wheeler went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two doubles. Mateo Aldecocea got the win in five innings with just one unearned run allowed.
3. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: April 14 vs. No. 6 Mounds View (2-1), April 16 at No. 9 East Ridge (2-1), April 17 vs. Roseville (0-3)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall made a big-time statement in its season opener. The Raiders went on the road and pummeled previous No. 21 Forest Lake (1-1) 14-1 in five innings. Harrison Falk hit a grand slam. The bats stayed hot in another 10-run rule game, an 18-5 win at Irondale (0-2) in which C-DH jumped on the Knights in the first inning.
4. Totino-Grace (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Coon Rapids (0-2), April 15 at Rogers (2-2), April 16 at No. 20 Champlin Park (3-1)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles earned a solid season-opening victory, prevailing 5-2 vs. a tough Anoka (2-2) team thanks to a four-run fourth inning. Totino-Grace added a 3-0 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-2), a 3-2 win vs. previous No. 13 Andover (2-1) and a 12-3 win at a perennially tough St. Thomas Academy (1-1) squad. Jack Goldsberry posted a solid start on the mound against Andover and Kellen Westphal tossed four shutout innings against Armstrong.
5. Blaine (3-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Centennial (1-1), April 15 at Coon Rapids (0-2), April 17 vs. Anoka (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Blaine has been one of the pleasant surprises of the first couple weeks of the season. The Bengals’ pitching and defense has been stellar by holding each of their first three opponents to one run apiece.
Blaine picked up road wins by a 3-1 score at previous No. 19 Champlin Park (3-1) and 6-1 at Spring Lake Park (1-2) before rolling 12-1 in the home opener against Rogers (2-2). Carson Timm tossed a complete game against SLP, which had touched up previous No. 12 Maple Grove (3-2) for six runs the previous week. Head coach Ted Erickson has his team off to a fantastic start after a 10-15 campaign in 2024.
6. Mounds View (2-1)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: April 14 at No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0), April 16 vs. Irondale (0-2), April 17 at Forest Lake (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Mounds View was one of several Power 25 teams to drop an early matchup. The Mustangs fell 8-5 at Rogers (2-2). They got back on the horse with a 5-0 win at previous No. 7 Stillwater (1-2). Andrew Gette struck out nine in five innings to earn the win. Mounds View cruised yet again, winning 8-1 at home against Park of Cottage Grove (1-1). Sawyer Shewmake cashed in a victory on the mound in his first varsity start against Park.
7. Farmington (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Rosemount (1-2), April 15 vs. Lakeville South (3-0), April 17 at Apple Valley (0-3)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers’ 2025 campaign did not get underway as expected. They dropped their season opener at Rochester Mayo (3-1), 4-3 in walk-off fashion. The Spartans are a solid program that went 12-11 last year and had revenge on their mind after Farmington knocked them out of the Section 1-4A playoffs last spring.
The eye-opening loss got the Tigers back on track to win four straight. They enjoyed a walk-off of their own, using a Ty Beck single to win 2-1 vs. Lakeville North (0-3) after the Panthers tied it up in the sixth.
Beck led the team with three hits. Brodie Gibart started and pitched five two-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Farmington kept the momentum going with a 13-1 win vs. Eastview (1-3) and a 17-3 win vs. Burnsville (1-2). Brandon Lund and Marshall Gordon co-led with two hits against the Lightning and Ethan Hagman struck out five over four innings to earn the win against the Blaze.
8. White Bear Lake (2-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Woodbury (2-1), April 16 vs. Forest Lake (1-1), April 17 at No. 11 Stillwater (1-2)
Ranking rationale: White Bear Lake is one of two teams to vault from outside the Power 25 to inside the top 10. The Bears started off their season in style, knocking off the two-time defending Class 4A state champions, previous No. 6 East Ridge (2-1), 6-2 at home. WBL next got revenge on the team that ended its 2024 season (which ended at 13-10) in the section playoffs.
The Bears won 10-0 in five innings at Roseville (0-3). Head coach Ryan Fitzpatrick’s team can really solidify itself this week by holding up well against a gauntlet of a three-game stretch.
9. East Ridge (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: April 14 at Park of Cottage Grove (1-1), April 16 vs. No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0), April 17 at Irondale (0-2)
Ranking rationale: In a battle of the “East.” host East Ridge prevailed 10-8 over Eastview (1-3) in the two teams’ season opener. The Raptors had to hang on after the Lightning nearly erased a 10-run deficit. East Ridge was no match for the Bears, though, falling 6-2 at new No. 8 White Bear Lake (2-0).
Adrian Thompson and Lance Kohnen each had two hits. The two-time defending Class 4A champs responded with a dramatic 7-3 win vs. previous No. 7 Stillwater (1-2). Cade Hamilton provided a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.
10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: April 15 vs. St. Louis Park (1-0), April 16 vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt (1-1), April 17 at North St. Paul (0-4)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights have gone relatively untested thus far, but they’re blemish-free through the first two weeks. Benilde-St. Margaret’s won the first two at home 4-1 vs. DeLaSalle (3-3) and 5-4 in eight innings vs. Minneapolis Southwest (0-2). Luke Guggenberger supplied a walk-off double against Southwest. More extra-inning theatrics were needed in a 4-3 win at Mound Westonka (0-2). Ben Palmer singled in what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.
11. Stillwater (1-2)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Roseville (0-3), April 16 at Woodbury (2-1), April 17 vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake (2-0), April 19 at No. 2 Minnetonka (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Ponies got off to a slow start, falling 5-0 at home in their season opener vs. previous No. 2 Mounds View (2-1). There have been no cupcakes early on for Stillwater, which dropped 7-3 in eight innings at 2023 and 2024 Class 4A state champion East Ridge, which checked in at No. 6 in the preseason Power 25. The Ponies got one in the win column against a red-hot Two Rivers (3-1) squad, which was three days removed from a win at previous No. 14 Mahtomedi (2-1).
12. Prior Lake (2-1)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Lakeville North (0-3), April 16 at Eastview (1-3), April 17 at Burnsville (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers were sunk in their season opener, falling 9-3 at Eagan (2-1). Prior Lake’s pitching greatly improved the next time out in a 1-0 win in nine innings in the home opener vs. previous No. 22 Shakopee (2-1). Dylan Moyers led with three hits, none being more crucial than his walk-off single. Ben Snider and Colten Gunderson teamed up for a 12-strikeout shutout. Third game was the charm to get the offense humming. The blue and gold rolled 15-0 at Apple Valley (0-3).
13. Waconia (0-1)
Previous week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: April 14 at Eden Prairie (0-2), April 15 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats were tripped up in their season opener, 4-3 at Buffalo (2-2). There’s no big shame in that as Buffalo nearly upset preseason No. 1 Wayzata (2-0) the next day. Culley Ohm had all three of the Wildcats hits, going 3-for-3 with three RBI and a home run.
14. Two Rivers (3-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: April 14 vs. South St. Paul (2-2), April 18 vs. Hastings (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Two Rivers is eager to post another big season after going 19-5 in 2024. One team the Warriors couldn’t vanquish last year was Class 3A runner up Mahtomedi. They got revenge this time, winning 5-1 in the season opener vs. the preseason No. 14 squad. The win appreciated in value as Mahtomedi (2-1) beat previous No. 12 Maple Grove (3-2) a few days later. Two Rivers won 4-2 in its home opener against Tartan (0-3) and 7-5 at North St. Paul (0-4).
The fun came to an end with a 4-1 loss vs. previous No. 7 Stillwater (1-2), which was hungry for a win after dropping its first two games to top-10 foes. Head coach Greg Ferhman’s squad is led by junior catcher Patrick Karlen, who was an all-section performer in 2024.
15. Andover (2-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: April 15 vs. No. 20 Champlin Park (3-1), April 17 at No. 21 Maple Grove (3-2), April 19 vs. Rochester Mayo (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Andover started its season strong by blanking an Elk River (1-3) team that was in consideration to be in the preseason Power 25. The Huskies won at home 5-0. Their first road game was a tougher task as they fell 3-2 at Totino-Grace (4-0), which climbed five spots up to No. 4 this week. Andover bounced back to win 5-2 at Anoka (2-2). Drew Law, Danny Scheller, Jameson Kuznia and Jaxon Knutson all had two hits against Elk River with Scheller tallying a triple. Kuznia also had a two-hit game against T-G.
16. Rockford (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: April 14 at Annandale (1-0), April 17 doubleheader vs. Norwood Young America (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Rockford found lift off in its 2025 debut. The Rockets rolled Royalton (2-1) 11-2 thanks in part to a five-run fifth inning. Patrick Binnebose led with a 3-for-4 day with three RBI. Max Edwards nearly struck out the maximum amount of batters faced, accruing 12 punchouts in 5 ⅓ innings. The Rockets were unchallenged again in a 10-0 win vs. Dassel-Cokato (1-1). Binnebose had three hits and five RBI.
17. Chaska (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: April 14 at No. 2 Minnetonka (2-0), April 16 vs. Rogers (2-2), April 17 at New Prague (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Hawks cruised in their long-awaited season opener, winning 7-1 on April 12 at Hopkins (1-2). Mason Gutowsky homered, collected three hits and four RBI in the non-conference victory.
18. Mahtomedi (2-1)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: April 14 at Hastings (1-2), April 16 vs. Simley (1-1), April 17 at Hill-Murray (2-1), April 19 vs. Centennial (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi came out of the gates firing with a 16-4 win vs. North St. Paul (0-4). Winston Wisely hit a home run, had three hits and five RBI. The bats quieted down the next time out as the Zephyrs fell 5-1 vs. Two Rivers (3-1), a team that vaulted from outside the preseason Power 25 to No. 14 this week. Mahtomedi bounced back to pick up a 4-3 win vs. previous No. 12 Maple Grove (3-2).
19. Mankato East (2-1)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: April 15 at Owatonna (3-1), April 17 vs. Rochester Mayo (3-1)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars survived their season opener, winning 8-7 in extra innings at home against a tough Northfield (3-1) squad. Caeden Willaert came up clutch with the walk-off double. Carson Hart, Austin Hendley and Jack Hansen each had two hits. Mankato East was on the wrong end of a nail-biter, falling 5-4 in the front end of a doubleheader at Rochester Century (3-1). The Cougars turned the tide in the night cap, winning 3-2. Jack Hansen came up clutch with a two-out, go-ahead RBI double in the seventh. Nathan Bridger got the win with four innings of relief with seven strikeouts.
20. Champlin Park (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: April 15 at No. 15 Andover (2-1), April 16 vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace (4-0), April 18 at Chanhassen (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park rolled in its season opener, picking up a 6-3 win at Rogers (2-2). That win gained in value as the Royals also knocked off previous No. 16 Osseo (1-1). The Rebels came back down to earth in their next outing, dropping 3-1 in eight innings at home vs. Blaine (3-0), which went from unranked to No. 5 in one fell swoop. They got back in the win column with a 7-6 win at home over Minneapolis Southwest (0-2) thanks to an 11-strikeout performance by Donovan Vendel. The Rebels kept the streak going with a 6-2 win at Spring Lake Park (1-2). SLP won 6-0 the week prior vs. previous No. 12 Maple Grove (3-2).
21. Maple Grove (3-2)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: April 15 at No. 18 Mahtomedi (2-1), April 16 vs. Buffalo (2-2), April 17 vs. No. 15 Andover (2-1)
Ranking rationale: A five-run third inning made the difference in Maple Grove’s 6-3 home- and season-opening win vs. Roseville (0-3). Kaden Harney led the way going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Evan O’Dwyer pitched four shutout innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. Spring Lake Park (1-2) used a five-run third inning against the Crimson in a 6-0 defeat. Maple Grove responded with a 10-4 win at Centennial (1-1) and 10-5 win vs. Eden Prairie (0-2) before falling 4-3 at previous No. 14 Mahtomedi (2-1). Connor Johnson leads the team with a .500 batting average and .611 on-base percentage.
22. Little Falls (3-0)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: April 14 at Foley (1-2), April 15 vs. Albany (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Little Falls scored a lot of runs in its season opener, a 19-0 win at home over Detroit Lakes (1-2). Carter Gwost struck out 11 in four innings to go with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs and a double. The Flyers collected 16 hits. They next survived their first close game of the season, hanging on for a 3-1 win vs. Pierz (0-2). The Pioneers are no slouch coming off a 21-6 season in 2024. Little Falls heated back up to win 16-4 vs. Cloquet (1-1). Izaak Kalis was the winning pitcher and helped his cause with two hits.
23. Perham (2-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: April 15 doubleheader at Hawley (1-0), April 17 doubleheader at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Yellowjackets took down a solid Twin Cities squad, winning 5-3 at DeLaSalle (3-3). Perham never trailed and held the Islanders scoreless over the last four innings. Alex Blume and Gavin Griffin each went 3-for-3 with a walk. The Yellowjackets stayed in Minneapolis to thump Minnehaha Academy (2-1) 12-1. They led just 2-1 through three innings before breaking it open with a six-run fifth. Ty Rooney went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Four Perham pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
24. Osseo (1-1)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: April 15 vs. No. 21 Maple Grove (3-2), April 17 at Coon Rapids (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Orioles split their first two games, falling 4-0 vs. a battle-tested Rogers (2-2) before winning 4-1 vs. an Elk River (1-3) team coming in from a strong 2024 summer season. Brendan Kranz had a key RBI while Brayden Haag and Jackson Berg each threw well.
25. Shakopee
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: April 14 vs. Eastview (1-3), April 16 vs. Burnsville (1-2), April 17 at Rosemount (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers had one of the tougher season openers, falling 1-0 at then-No. 8 Prior Lake (2-1). The bats are still a work in progress, but at least Shakopee came out on the right side of a pitchers’ duel in a 2-1 win vs. Lakeville North (0-3). Ryder Peace won it with a two-run homer in the sixth.
The Sabers got a win streak going with a 5-3 eight-inning win at Apple Valley (0-3). Drew Anderson tied it with a two-run double in the seventh and Devon Drangtveit had a sacrifice fly in extras.
