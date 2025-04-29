Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (4/29/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School on SI has top 25 rankings every week.
Shakopee jumps into the top 10 after wins over Farmington and Eagan.
Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings
1. Blaine (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: April 28 at No. 9 Totino-Grace (7-2), April 29 at Elk River (3-5), May 1 vs. Osseo (2-5), May 3 at Rochester Century (5-4)
Ranking rationale: The Bengals continued their torrid start to the season, winning 13-2 in six innings at Roseville (1-9) in their only game last week. Myles Clark went 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of the cycle. Henry Semans also went yard and drove in four runs. Blaine has yet to face a team currently ranked in the top 10, but has a pair of Power 25 wins and has five wins by three or more runs.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: April 28 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (2-7), April 30 at Park of Cottage Grove, May 2 vs. Forest Lake (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall made it three wins in a row with an 8-3 win at Woodbury (5-4), which jumped back into the Power 25 at No. 22 this week. The Raiders added a 3-2 win vs. White Bear Lake (7-2), a team that moved up two spots to No. 5, and 5-1 win at No. 20 Stillwater (5-4).
Joe Fenlon was the hero against WBL, hitting a game-winning single to break the 2-2 tie. The Raiders’ lone loss this season was to current No. 4 Mounds View (7-2). They own five wins against teams who’ve appeared in the Power 25 this season.
3. Minnetonka (7-1)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: April 28 at Waconia (2-4), April 30 at Hopkins (3-5), May 3 vs. Grand Rapids (5-1)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers won their second straight game away from home in a 9-5 victory at Eden Prairie (1-6). Four runs in the first inning set the tone and four more in the seventh stymied a late Eagles rally. Jack Butterworth allowed no earned runs in four innings.
August Berger and Lincoln Heitkamp each had two hits. A prosperous week continued with a 2-1 win in 11 innings vs. previous No. 5 Wayzata (4-4). Mateo Aldecocea allowed one run in 5 ⅓. Garrett Wheeler closed with four shutout innings. Miles Humphreys tied it up in the seventh and Carter Storts hit a sacrifice fly to win it.
4. Mounds View (7-2)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: April 28 vs. No. 5 White Bear Lake (7-2), May 2 vs. No. 20 Stillwater (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Mounds View got revenge against East Ridge in a rematch of the 2024 Class 4A title game. The Mustangs combined for a no-hitter. Andrew Gette started and went just four innings due to nine walks. He also struck out seven to quickly rack up a pitch count. It was a nice redemption story for Gette after taking the loss last summer at Target Field.
Ryan Maylone finished the final three with no walks and a strikeout. He also drove in a run. R.J. Madison went 2-for-4. Mounds View had a bit of a letdown the next day, winning 4-3 in nine innings vs. Roseville (1-9). The Mustangs tied it at 3 in the seventh on an R.J. Madison RBI single.
Mounds View drops a couple spots this week due to a 5-4 loss at Woodbury (5-4), which is back in the Power 25 at No. 22. The Mustangs went up 3-0 after one inning and outhit the ROyals 11-7.
5. White Bear Lake (7-2)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: April 28 at No. 4 Mounds View (7-2), May 2 at No. 17 East Ridge (5-4)
Ranking rationale: The Bears seem to be getting teams’ best shots as they survived 3-2 at home against a struggling Park of Cottage Grove (2-7) squad. Owen Mortimer pitched 5 ⅔ strong innings. White Bear Lake has been in every game this season with both losses coming by a run. WBL dropped its second game of the season in a 3-2 battle at Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1), which moved up a spot to No. 2 this week. The game was tied heading to the bottom of the seventh.
The Bears rebounded with a 3-0 win vs. Irondale (2-7) and 5-4 win vs. Rochester Mayo (6-4). Blake Eckerle pitched well against the Knights. A Tyler Allshouse fielder’s choice RBI proved to be the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth against the Spartans.
6. Shakopee (8-1)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: April 28 at Lakeville North (3-6), April 30 vs. Apple Valley (3-5), May 1 vs. No. 16 Prior Lake (6-3), May 3 at New Prague (2-4)
Ranking rationale: The two teams entered with identical records atop the conference standings, but the final score was anything but. Shakopee went on the road and trounced previous No. 19 Lakeville South (7-2), 7-0. The Sabers were outhit 7-4 but took advantage of three Cougar errors.
Shakopee is a big riser in this week’s Power 25 with three straight ranked wins. It prevailed 2-1 at previous No. 4 Farmington (7-2) and won its eighth straight game 7-4 vs. previous No. 25 Eagan (4-5).
The Sabers’ lone loss of 2025 was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel to Prior Lake in the season opener. Carson Schroeder allowed no earned runs and four hits over six innings at Farmington. Ethan Krosch and Schroeder had two hits.
7. Farmington (7-2)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: April 28 at Burnsville (1-8), April 30 at Lakeville North (3-6), May 1 vs. Eastview (4-6), May 2 at No. 16 Prior Lake (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Farmington won its seventh straight in dramatic fashion, pulling out a 2-1 win vs. previous No. 25 Eagan (4-5). Joe Baldus threw a three-hit complete game with no earned runs. Payton Topel had both RBI, including what proved to be the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
This improved the cardiac Tigers to 5-1 in one-run games this season. The luck wore out in a 2-1 loss vs. Shakopee (8-1), which is on an eight-game win streak of its own and moves up 12 spots to No. 6 this week. Brandon Lund took the loss in that one despite allowing just one earned run and striking out five in four innings.
8. Rogers (5-3)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: April 28 vs. Edina (4-5), April 29 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-3), April 30 vs. Centennial (2-5), May 1 vs. Anoka (4-4)
Ranking rationale: The Royals opened last week splitting a pair of blowouts. They fell 9-3 at home to red-hot No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) before bouncing back 12-1 vs. Spring Lake Park (2-5) the next day. Everyone in the starting lineup got on base. Brandon Staff allowed no runs and struck out 10 in four innings. All three losses are to Power 25 teams. Four wins have come against teams who’ve spent time in the ranking.
9. Totino-Grace (7-2)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: April 28 vs. No. 1 Blaine (7-0), April 29 at Maple Grove (4-5), May 1 vs. Centennial (2-5), May 3 at No. 3 Minnetonka (7-1)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace had five days off to dwell on its two-game losing streak. The Eagles got back on track with a 5-4 win vs. Osseo (2-5). An error brought home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
T-G scored the final four runs of the game and was led by a homer by Tyler Hand. T-G earned its biggest margin of victory of the season in a 13-1 win vs. Duluth East (2-7). Hand led with three hits and four RBI. Both of T-G’s losses came by a run on the road against ranked opponents. It boasts a win vs. current No. 12 Andover (7-2).
10. Two Rivers (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: April 28 at Tartan (2-7), April 30 vs. No. 19 Mahtomedi (8-3), May 2 vs. North St. Paul (1-8), May 3 vs. No. 22 Woodbury (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Maize Carpenter came up big with a two-out single in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie in the Warriors’ 3-1 win at Simley (5-3). Patrick Karlen’s run-scoring double added insurance in the seventh.
Raul Vaz earned the win, allowing four hits and striking out five in six innings. Two Rivers, or Dos Ríos, as the team’s X account goes by, needed fewer dramatics its next time out to beat a much stronger team. Fresh off a win over then-No. 15 Mahtomedi, Hill-Murray (7-2) was no match for the Warriors in a 12-7 score. Mason Boyken posted a 4-for-4 day to lead a 16-hit team effort. Carpenter, Karlen, William Denenholz and Landon Monsour each had two hits.
11. Mankato West (6-0)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: April 29 at Mankato East (7-2), May 1 vs. Rochester Century (5-4), May 3 vs. No. 19 Mahtomedi (8-3)
Ranking rationale: Mankato West impressed in its first game as a Power 25 team, winning 12-2 in five innings vs. Rochester John Marshall (4-7). The Scarlets got it done with their legs, stealing 11 bases en route to the mercy rule win.
Gavin Torvick allowed two hits in five innings. Jayden Knutson had three hits, three stolen bases and four RBI. The Scarlets continued with a 7-2 win vs. Albert Lea (4-3). Evan Maes spun a two-hit complete game and helped his cause with a hit and three RBI. Ben Hoehn led with two hits.
12. Andover (7-2)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: April 29 vs. Coon Rapids (0-7), May 1 at Spring Lake Park (2-5), May 2 at Osseo (2-5)
Ranking rationale: Andover handily took care of an opponent that was fresh off an upset of former No. 1 Wayzata (4-4). The Huskies blanked Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-3), 5-0. Four runs in the first two innings had the Falcons on their heels. Brett Buettner and Drew Law each went 2-for-3 with a double. Buettner drove in two and pitched six innings of one-hit ball with nine punchouts.
A five-game win streak ended in a 5-3 loss vs. a mercurial Chanhassen (4-2) team Andover caught on the wrong day. Andover plated three in the fifth inning to trim down a 5-0 deficit but could not draw closer. The Huskies ended the week with their best offensive day of the season, winning 16-12 at Class 2A powerhouse Little Falls (5-3).
It was a wild game that saw the Flyers lead 7-2 and 9-7. The home team needed two runs in the bottom of the seventh after Andover scored three in the top half. The Huskies scored four in the top of the ninth to win it in extras. Law went 5-for-5 with two doubles. Jaxon Knutson, Jameson Kuznia and Danny Scheller each had three hits as part of 19 for the team.
13. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: April 28 vs. Maple Grove (4-5), April 30 at Buffalo (5-4), May 2 at Eden Prairie (1-6)
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville backed up its newfound top-20 ranking with a 9-3 win at previous No. 9 Rogers (5-3). The Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held the Royals scoreless through five innings.
They beat another set of Royals from Hopkins, hanging on 4-3 at home. A Tyler Haring two-run single in the fifth pushed STMA ahead for good. The undefeated season came to a close in a 4-2 loss vs. previous No. 5 Wayzata (4-4). The Knights couldn’t quite battle back from a 4-0 deficit.
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: April 28 at Bloomington Jefferson (1-5), April 29 vs. New Prague (2-4), May 1 at Orono (4-1), May 2 at Monticello (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Benilde-St. Margaret’s has struggled against some lesser teams, but it shined when it took on its first Power 25 opponent. The Red Knights trounced the visiting and previous No. 12 Waconia Wildcats (2-4), 11-1. Justin Silva went 4-for-4 with a double. The undefeated season came to a close with a 3-1 loss vs. Delano (6-2).
15. Lakeville South (7-2)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: April 28 at Rosemount (2-7), April 30 at Eastview (4-6), May 1 at Burnsville (1-8)
Ranking rationale: Three errors proved costly as Lakeville South dropped to red hot and new No. 6 Shakopee (8-1) 7-0 at home despite outhitting the Sabers 7-4. Gaven Dean and Coltin Smith each had two hits. The Cougars cleaned it up in a 5-3 win at previous No. 25 Eagan (4-5). Jonathan Harvey got the win in 3 ⅔ innings of one-hit, eight-strikeout ball. Casey Fliehe and Carson Lerfald each doubled and co-led with two hits.
South earned its first Power 25 victory in a 1-0 neutral site win in nine innings vs. No. 16 Prior Lake (6-3) in St. Patrick. Starter Carson Walker deserved the win, allowing two hits and striking out 12 in seven innings. Instead, it went to Ryan VanPutten who allowed a hit and had four strikeouts in two innings. Kash Bodden and Riley Herder each went 2-for-4 with Herder providing the walk-off RBI.
16. Prior Lake (6-3)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: April 28 vs. Apple Valley (3-5), April 30 vs. Eagan (4-5), May 1 at No. 6 Shakopee (8-1), May 2 vs. No. 7 Farmington (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers opened the week with a 6-1 win vs. Rosemount (2-7). Mason Golberg struck out eight in six innings and Nikhil Kandi hit a home run. A three-game win streak concluded in a 1-0 loss in nine innings at Lakeville South (7-2), which jumped four spots to No. 15 this week.
Zach Johnson pitched 6 ⅓ innings of relief with six strikeouts, three hits and no unearned runs. Prior Lake bounced back with a 3-2 win vs. previous No. 12 Waconia (2-4). Jaymin Eischens had the game-winning sacrifice fly. Colten Gunderson earned the win with six strikeouts in six innings.
17. East Ridge (5-4)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: April 28 vs. No. 22 Woodbury (5-4), April 30 at Woodbury, May 2 vs. No. 5 White Bear Lake (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors dip in the ranking after posting a 1-2 week. East Ridge dropped 3-1 vs. then-No. 2 Mounds View (7-2) and 9-8 at Forest Lake (4-4) before righting the ship with a 2-1 win at Roseville (1-9). Sam Biegert got the start on the mound against Roseville. East Ridge has played a tough schedule with five games coming against teams who’ve spent time in the Power 25.
18. Perham (7-0)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: May 1 doubleheader vs. Park Rapids (5-3)
Ranking rationale: In game one of a home doubleheader, Perham rolled 10-1 vs. Staples-Motley (3-6). The nightcap also went the way of the Yellowjackets, 11-1 in six innings. In the second game, Bradyn Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run.
Perham won its fifth game by double digits in an 11-0, five-inning victory at Detroit Lakes (1-6). Gavin Griffin led with a 3-for-3 day with two homers and five RBI. Drew Ellingson pitched all five innings with three hits allowed and 10 punchouts.
19. Mahtomedi (8-3)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: April 28 at North St. Paul (1-8), April 30 at No. 10 Two Rivers (8-1), May 3 at No. 11 Mankato West (6-0)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi 10-runned one of its conference rivals, St. Thomas Academy (4-4), 12-2 at home. Nathan Affolter was a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs. The Zephyrs’ five-game win streak was snapped in a 3-1 loss at Hill-Murray (7-2).
Frustration from a pivotal Metro East Conference loss was taken out on another conference foe. Mahtomedi pummeled host Tartan (2-7) 22-0. Ethan Felling drove in four runs on three hits.
A busy week for the Zephyrs continued with a 3-1 win vs. South St. Paul (4-6) and a 7-6 loss vs. Hudson, Wisconsin (9-2). Hudson has won three conference championships over the past four seasons.
20. Stillwater (5-4)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: April 28 at Irondale (2-7), April 30 vs. Irondale, May 2 at No. 4 Mounds View (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Ponies took a hammer to one of the top unranked teams heading into the week, winning 10-0 vs. Forest Lake (4-4). Joe Fredkove led with three hits. Stillwater added another shutout in a 1-0 win at Park of Cottage Grove (2-7).
All four of the Ponies’ losses this season have come to teams currently in the top 20. They fell 5-1 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1), which slid up a spot to No. 2 this week.
21. Champlin Park (7-4)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: April 29 vs. Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy (4-2), May 1 vs. Coon Rapids (0-7), May 2 at Sartell (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels had their way with a tough Wisconsin team, winning 8-0 at River Falls (5-2), which was 5-0 entering the day. They racked up 12 hits and scored half their runs in the final two innings to break it open.
Kellan Oligmueller pitched four solid innings. Christian Dull, Max Janisch, Nick Carlson and Oligmueller each had two-hit days. Champlin Park kept it on cruise control with a 6-1 win at Centennial (2-5).
Champlin Park dropped to 2-2 at home with a 4-2 loss vs. East Grand Forks (6-1), which was undefeated until losing at DeLaSalle (5-7) the next time out. The Rebels have yet to lose multiple games in a row this season thanks to an 11-1 win vs. Elk River (3-5).
22. Woodbury (5-4)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: April 28 at No. 17 East Ridge (5-4), April 30 vs. East Ridge, May 2 at Roseville (1-9), May 3 at No. 10 Two Rivers (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Woodbury should be pleased going 2-1 last week. The Royals are back in the Power 25 after a respectable loss at Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1), which climbed up a spot to No. 2 this week. They closed strong with a 4-1 win at Irondale (1-7) and 5-4 win in nine innings vs. previous No. 2 Mounds View (7-2).
Jack Gessner led against the Knights with a 3-for-4 day with a RBI. Thomas Dittrich went 3-for-4 against the Mustangs. The Mounds View win was Woodbury’s first ranked victory and came by an impressive comeback after trailing 4-0. William Haugen had the game-winning hit.
23. Wayzata (4-4)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: April 28 at Minneapolis Southwest (3-2), April 30 vs. St. Louis Park (2-4), May 2 at Buffalo (5-4), May 3 vs. Chanhassen (4-2)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata may have been caught looking forward to a top-10 matchup with Minnetonka (7-1). The Trojans dropped 7-6 vs. Edina (4-5). The Hornets broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh.
Wayzata also dropped the aforementioned matchup against the Skippers, 2-1 in 11 innings on the road. A challenging week improved with a 4-2 win at No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) to hand the Knights their only loss of the season. The week closed with a 4-1 loss at previous No. 24 Chaska (2-3).
24. St. Anthony Village (7-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: April 28 at Bloomington Kennedy (5-5), April 30 at Richfield (4-4), May 3 at Hinckley-Finlayson tournament
Ranking rationale: St. Anthony Village has taken advantage of dominant pitching to remain undefeated through the first two weeks of the season. Head coach Troy Urdahl’s pitching staff has allowed just eight runs and shut out four opponents. The Huskies are the only team to beat Holy Angels (7-1), winning 5-0 on the road in their marquee win. This is a team that can make some noise in Class 3A.
25. St. Cloud Cathedral (8-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: April 28 vs. Pierz (3-3), April 29 vs. Little Falls (5-3), May 1 at Pequot Lakes (5-3)
Ranking rationale: The Crusaders become the second team from the Granite Ridge Conference to make the Power 25 this season. They’re undefeated and feeling good after knocking off the reigning conference champ, Little Falls, 5-2 on the road last week. Nolan Bigaoutte homered. St. Cloud Cathedral has won every game by three or more runs. Head coach Bob Karn’s squad is holding opponents to 2.1 runs per game and is emerging as one of the top teams in Class 2A.
