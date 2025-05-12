Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (5/12/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School on SI has top 25 rankings every week.
Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings
1. Mounds View (11-3)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: May 12 vs. Forest Lake (8-7), May 14 vs. East Ridge (8-8), May 16 at Roseville (2-14), May 17 vs. Maple Grove (5-9) at Waconia
Ranking rationale: Mounds View picked up a 5-3 win at Park of Cottage Grove (3-12). Nate Edelman allowed one earned run over six innings. That may have been a bit of a lackluster performance, but a 4-3 walk-off win vs. previous No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3) was far from it. An error let in the winning run.
The Mustangs earned a season sweep of the Raiders, which could have huge Suburban East Conference title implications. Mounds View capped a successful week with a 12-4 win at Irondale (3-12). R.J. Madison went 3-for-4.
The Mustangs’ resume is best in the state with their three losses coming by a combined eight runs all to ranked opponents. Along with the sweep of C-DH, Mounds View has split with No. 14 Stillwater (10-5) and won the first meeting with No. 8 White Bear Lake (11-3).
2. Blaine (13-2)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: May 13 vs. No. 7 Andover (13-2), May 15 at Osseo (2-12), May 16 vs. Duluth East (3-11)
Ranking rationale: Blaine lost its second game out of its last four when it fell 6-5 in eight innings at current No. 15 Wayzata (10-5). The Bengals got off to a fast start up 5-2 before allowing the Trojans to tie it in the sixth and walk it off two innings later. Blaine bounced back the next day to pick up a solid 3-2 road win against Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-9). Wilson Guse went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Carson Timm went 5 ⅓ with five strikeouts and four hits allowed.
The Bengals won another 3-2 game, hanging on at home against Maple Grove (5-9). Connor McLain went 2-for-3. Blaine benefitted from five Maple Grove errors and scored lone runs in each of the last three innings to complete the comeback. The Bengals got to breathe a little easier in an 11-4 win vs. a tough small school, Legacy Christian Academy (11-5).
3. Shakopee (14-2)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: May 12 at Eagan (8-8), May 14 vs. No. 18 Lakeville South (9-5), May 15 vs. No. 12 Farmington (11-5)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee escaped with a 5-4 win vs. Rosemount (5-9). Carson Schroeder singled in Ryder Peace for the 5-4 walk-off winner. Starting pitcher Tanner Heller held the Irish to five hits over 5 ⅔ innings. Schroeder, Peace, Colton Jenks and Kaden Olson all had two hits. The Sabers won 9-6 at Eastview (4-12). Peace went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Olson 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Shakopee continued the week with a 14-2 win at Burnsville (1-15). Schroeder got the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with two RBI at the plate. Devon Drangstveit went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Olson and Reid Anderson each had two hits.The Sabers’ two losses this season came by a combined four runs. They’re undefeated at home, which includes wins over current No. 11 Prior Lake (11-5).
4. Totino-Grace (11-3)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: May 13 at Spring Lake Park (7-7), May 15 vs. Elk River (6-7), May 16 vs. Becker (8-6), May 17 at Monticello (8-4)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace got to sit back last week and watch as fellow top-10 teams crumbled around them. The Eagles had a busy April before taking over a week off from competition. They get back at it this week in a slate of games they’re expected to win, which could result in a top-three ranking come next week.
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: May 12 vs. Roseville (2-14), May 14 vs. No. 13 Woodbury (10-6), May 16 at No. 8 White Bear Lake (11-3)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall outlasted Irondale (3-12) in a 14-8 slugfest. While the Raiders got a better effort on the mound the next time out, the bats cooled down, too. A 4-3 loss at Mounds View (11-3) allowed the Mustangs to pick up the season sweep in a pivotal Suburban East Conference showdown.
The Raiders were next slayed by a struggling East Ridge (8-8) team, 2-1 at home. The week ended on a high note with a 10-6 win vs. Eagan (8-8). Jack Drieman hit a pair of home runs to lead the way.
6. St. Michael-Albertville (11-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: May 12 at St. Cloud (7-8), May 14 vs. Maple Grove (5-9), May 15 vs. No. 22 Sartell (12-1), May 16 at Hopkins (6-7)
Ranking rationale: The Knights picked up an 11-6 win at Elk River (6-7). Ashton Crank had a pair of two-RBI doubles to lead a hot lineup. St. Michael-Albertville was upset 2-1 at Edina (8-5, which debuts in the Power 25 this week at No. 25). It was no fault of Ryley Wuebkers, who threw a complete-game two-hitter with one earned run.
You wouldn’t think a matchup with then-No. 4 Minnetonka (11-4) would be where STMA got back on track, but the Knights have the Skippers number this season. Tyler Haring had the walk-off RBI single to win it 4-3 in the series’ second one-run game. A wild pitch plated Gavin Becker for the tying run earlier in the seventh inning. This came after Minnetonka broke a 2-2 tie in the top half of the frame.
STMA closed the week with a doubleheader sweep in Brainerd, winning 9-5 against Brainerd (5-8) and 8-0 against Moorhead (4-8).Grady Johnson had a two-RBI double and Taylan Siens has a RBI triple against Brainerd. C.J. Cplettstoesser crushed a grand slam against Moorhead. He also had a RBI double.
7. Andover (13-2)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: May 13 at No. 2 Blaine (13-2), May 15 at St. Louis Park (3-11), May 17 at Moorhead (4-8)
Ranking rationale: Jaxon Knutson went 3-for-3 with a walk and Danny Scheller went 2-for-3 with a home run in Andover’s 8-0 win at Centennial (6-8). The end of a perfect 4-0 road stint ended in a 6-4 win at Eden Prairie (2-10).
The Huskies didn’t beat a ranked team in these four matchups, but they did well to not drop any games they shouldn’t. Keaton Coe led going 2-for-4. Blake Baumann got the win in four innings with two runs and four hits allowed with no walks.
The win streak swelled to seven with their first home game in nine days thanks to a 4-3 result vs. previous No. 14 Rogers (8-6). Drew Law and Coe each had a double and two RBI. Jack Simpson got the win in four scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
8. White Bear Lake (11-3)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: May 12 vs. No. 14 Stillwater (10-5), May 14 at Park of Cottage Grove (3-12), May 16 vs. No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3)
Ranking rationale: Kevin Zollinger and Isaiah Weber drove in three runs each and Evan Newlander pitched six scoreless innings in a 8-0 win at East Ridge. The Bears kept the momentum going with an 11-2 win vs. Roseville (2-14), a 9-7 win at No. 13 Woodbury (10-6) and 13-1 at Forest Lake (8-7).
Zollinger had another four RBI against Roseville. Blake Eckerle threw five innings of one-hit, seven-strikeout baseball. White Bear Lake scored two in the top of the seventh. Despite not getting a hit in the top of the seventh, WBL used four runs to break a 7-7 tie. Tyler Allshouse went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while Blake Eckerle also went 2-for-3. Against Forest Lake, Allshouse and Eckerle each went 2-for-3. Zollinger went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.
9. Minnetonka (11-4)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: May 14 vs. Eden Prairie (2-10), May 16 vs. No. 11 Prior Lake (11-5)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka nearly came back from a 5-0 deficit after one inning at a rising Chanhassen (10-4) team up three spots this week to No. 16, falling 10-9. August Berger, Carter Storts and Jacob Musgjerd had multi-hit days.
The Skippers bounced back to win 10-0 in six innings at Buffalo (7-7) in a game that was scoreless through two innings. Minnetonka clubbed 14 hits, including a Brodyn Vogstrom homer. Jack Butterworth struck out 12 in his second straight shutout.
The week ended on a sour note as Minnetonka was swept on the season by No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville (11-2). The Skippers couldn’t hold on after grabbing an early 2-0 lead and a 3-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh. They fell 4-3 in the second one-run game between the two Lake Conference rivals.
10. Two Rivers (14-2)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: May 12 vs. Simley (8-7), May 14 vs. Hill-Murray (13-2), May 16 at St. Thomas Academy (7-8)
Ranking rationale: Two Rivers scored three times as many runs as host South St. Paul (6-9) in a 9-3 win. Patrick Karlen got it started off right with a lead-off homer. He was one of five players with two hits, including Cameron Anfang (4 RBI), Drew Altavilla, Mason Boyken and Landon Monsour. The Warriors improved to 7-0 on the road with a 5-2 win at Hastings (4-11).
Will Denenholz posted a solid four-inning start in a no-decision. Monsour, Anfang and Karlen each had two hits. The week was capped with a 4-3 win at Burnsville (1-15). Jon Carlos Chino got the win in 4 ⅔ innings of relief. Quinn Fraley went 2-for-3.
11. Prior Lake (11-5)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: May 12 at No. 12 Farmington (12-5), May 14 at Rosemount (5-9), May 15 vs. No. 18 Lakeville South (9-5), May 16 at No. 9 Minnetonka (11-4)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers scored the final 10 runs in a 10-3 senior night win vs. Burnsville (1-15). Jaymin Eischens drove in four runs and Hunter Onson three. Mason Golberg struck out eight and earned the win in a five-inning relief stint. The slow start portended a tough go of it in the next game.
Prior Lake was doubled up at home, 12-6 vs. Apple Valley (6-10). The Eagles lost three of their previous four. The loss looked a little less shocking after Apple Valley beat then-No. 10 Lakeville South (9-5) the next day.
The Lakers bounced back with a 5-4 win in nine innings at a surging Lakeville North (8-7) squad. It was 2-2 after regulation with each team scoring two in the eighth. Jaeger Solis’ solo shot put Prior Lake up in the ninth.
Another extra innings game went the way of the Lakers. Hunter Onson delivered the walk-off RBI in the eighth as they won 2-1 vs. Eastview (4-12).
12. Farmington (12-5)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: May 12 vs. No. 11 Prior Lake (11-5), May 14 at Eagan (8-8), May 15 at No. 3 Shakopee (14-2)
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley (6-10) was no match for Farmington, a 10-0 winner in five innings at home. Ethan Hagman pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Ben Keppler stuffed the state sheet going 2-for-2 with a homer, two-RBI triple, hit by pitch and three runs scored. Neither was Burnsville, who the Tigers beat 8-2 with all their runs coming in the first four innings. Marshall Gordon and Brandon led with two hits each.
The Tigers were tripped up 4-3 on a walk-off at Rosemount (5-9). They got back on track with an 8-3 win at a slumping Lakeville South (9-5) squad, which dropped eight spots to No. 18. Joe Baldus gave up just two hits and two runs in 4 ⅓ innings. Ty Beck and Payton Topel each had two hits.
13. Woodbury (10-6)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: May 12 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (3-12), May 14 at No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3), May 16 vs. Irondale (3-12)
Ranking rationale: A surging Woodbury squad was cooled off on the road at Forest Lake (8-7), falling 11-6 to end a six-game win streak. The next loss was a little more defensible, a 9-7 result vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake (11-3). The game was tied at 7 before four walks contributed to WBL walking away with the win.
The Royals avoided their second three-game losing streak of the year and still slide up this week in the Power 25 by extinguishing a red-hot Stillwater (10-5) squad that moved up a peg to No. 14 this week, 7-6 on the road. Adam Prokopec earned the win on the mound and Nicolas Lunemann got the save. Jack Gessner drove in three runs and Tommy Dittrich two.
14. Stillwater (10-5)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: May 12 at No. 8 White Bear Lake (11-3), May 14 at Forest Lake (8-7), May 16 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (3-12)
Ranking rationale: Stillwater picked up a 12-2 wire-to-wire win vs. East Ridge (8-8), a team that later in the week upset then-No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3). The Ponies did five runs better the next time out, winning 17-2 at Roseville (2-14). They jumped out to 10 runs in the first inning.
The week ended on a low note as Stillwater’s four runs in the bottom of the seventh weren’t quite enough to finish the comeback in a 7-6 loss vs. Woodbury (10-6), which climbed up three spots to No. 13 this week.
15. Wayzata (10-5)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: May 12 at Maple Grove (5-9), May 14 at No. 25 Edina (8-5), May 15 vs. No. 19 Rogers (8-6)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata began to show the form that made it preseason No. 1. The Trojans picked up another quality victory, winning 6-5 in eight innings vs. No. 2 Blaine (13-2). They erased a 5-2 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, one in the sixth to tie and the walk-off in the eighth. Adam Deselich provided the game-tying RBI double and game-winning RBI single.
Wayzata rolled 12-2 in five innings vs. a solid Hopkins (6-7) team and 17-0 at Minneapolis Southwest (7-4). Lucas Tolle struck out 10 and allowed one hit over six innings against Southwest. The week ended on a sour note as the Trojans squandered a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh at Eden Prairie (2-11), losing 5-4. That snapped a six-game win streak.
16. Chanhassen (10-4)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: May 12 vs. No. 17 Chaska (9-4), May 14 vs. Orono (8-4), May 15 vs. Waconia (4-8)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen notched its biggest win of the season, pulling off a 10-9 non-conference win vs. previous No. 4 Minnetonka (11-4), 10-9. Carter Carstens hit a grand slam to help the Storm score five in the first before hanging on late. He went 2-for-3 with a double. Chanhassen tends to play down to its competition.
It survived 6-5 in eight innings the next day at Bloomington Jefferson (2-9).The Jaguars got out to a 3-0 lead and later had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh with one out in a tied game before the Storm pulled it out in extras. Will Maschka went 3-for-4 with two RBI and drove in the game-winning run.
Chanhassen rolled 10-3 at New Prague (4-9). Six runs in the sixth inning broke open a tight game. A roller coaster week ended in a 15-3 loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-4).
17. Chaska (9-4)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: May 12 at No. 16 Chanhassen (10-4), May 14 vs. St. Louis Park (3-11), May 16 at Bloomington Jefferson (2-9), May 17 at Waconia (4-8)
Ranking rationale: Chaska picked up a nice home win against one of the top unranked teams in the state, 8-2 vs. Anoka (7-7). Later that week, Anoka won at then-No. 18 Perham (11-1). Jacob Wolter went 3-for-3 with a double. The Hawks got back to Metro West Conference play and beat the reigning conference champs, Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-4), 6-1 at home.
Chaska had a letdown on the road, falling 7-0 at Orono (8-4). The Hawks rebounded with a doubleheader home sweep of New Prague (4-9), winning 5-3 and 4-2. In the 5-3 game, Chaska held one after allowing three runs in the seventh.
18. Lakeville South (9-5)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: May 12 vs. Lakeville North (8-7), May 13 at Rosemount (5-9), May 14 at No. 3 Shakopee (14-2), May 15 at No. 11 Prior Lake (11-5)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South fell 5-1 vs. Eagan (8-8) despite outhitting the Wildcats 11-5. The slump continued with a 9-6 loss at Apple Valley (6-10).
The Cougars caught the Eagles at a bad time as they were fresh off an upset at current No. 11 Prior Lake (11-5) the previous week. South dropped its third straight in an 8-3 result vs. No. 12-5 Farmington (12-5).
A Trevor Rother homer was a highlight in that one. The Cougars have a chance to climb back into the top 15 if they can redeem themselves against some of the top teams in the conference this week.
19. Rogers (8-6)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: May 12 vs. No. 25 Edina (8-5), May 13 vs. Elk River (6-7), May 15 at No. 15 Wayzata (10-5)
Ranking rationale: The Royals took a tough loss to open last week, falling 9-6 at Maple Grove (5-9) in a game that was tied 6-6 until the Crimson pulled ahead in the sixth. Rogers had a get-right game at Coon Rapids (0-14), winning 11-4.
The Royals next split a pair of one-run games, dropping 4-3 at new No. 7 Andover (13-2) and winning 2-1 vs. Anoka (7-7). The Royals couldn’t hang on for the road win after leading 4-1 and outhitting the Huskies 6-2. Six walks proved costly.
Anoka mustered just five hits. Rogers got a strong start on the mound from Jackson Dooley. The win appreciated in value as Anoka went out the next day and won at previous No. 18 Perham (11-1).
20. Duluth Marshall (12-0)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: May 12 at No. 24 Champlin Park (11-5), May 13 at Grand Rapids (10-4), May 15 at Hermantown (5-6), May 17 at Blake (8-6)
Ranking rationale: Owen Marsolek was absolutely lights out at Proctor (8-4), collecting 17 strikeouts in the team’s 3-0 win. Duluth Marshall next got a 4-2 win at Rock Ridge (6-8) and 6-3 win at Minnehaha Academy (7-9). The Hilltoppers have a chance to earn their first ranked victory if they can get it done at Champlin Park.
21. Sartell (12-1)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: May 13 doubleheader at Brainerd (5-8), May 15 at No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville (11-2), May 17 vs. Anoka (7-7)
Ranking rationale: Sartell impressed in its first game as a Power 25 team, winning 10-0 in five innings at Cambridge-Isanti (5-7). Jackson Scheffler threw a two-hit shutout with no walks and six strikeouts. Brayden Simones had two hits.
The Sabres picked up one of their highest quality victories of the season, claiming a 7-2 win at Alexandria (10-4) in an important game in the Central Lakes Conference standings. Brady Thompson got the win in five innings, allowing no earned runs with five strikeouts. He helped his cause going 3-for-4.
Sartell crushed St. Cloud (7-8), winning 5-0 en route to shutting out its third opponent of the season. Simones struck out 12 in six innings. The Sabres put up video game numbers in a 21-0 win in five innings at Detroit Lakes (1-13). They outhit the Lakers 17-3 led by a 3-for-3 day By Carter Stutsman. Noah Waletzsko struck out seven in a three-hit complete game.
22. Rockford (14-1)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: May 12 vs. Annandale (6-7), May 13 at Watertown-Mayer (8-6), May 15 at Big Lake (8-4), May 17 vs. Perham (11-1)
Ranking rationale: Six innings of three-hit ball made Riley Moran a winner in Rockford’s 6-4 win at Dassel-Cokato (4-10). Patrick Binnebose, Charles Doughty and Harrison Edwards all had multi-hit days. The week concluded with a doubleheader sweep at Litchfield (4-11) by scores of 13-0 and 3-2 in eight innings.
Binnebose led with three hits, including two double and four RBI in the blowout. He also pitched six innings of one-hit baseball with 12 strikeouts. In the night cap, Rockford was the home team and walked it off in the eighth. Binnebose and Joseph Evans each had two hits.
23. Owatonna (13-3)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: May 13 at Northfield (10-4), May 15 vs. Albert Lea (8-5), May 17 at Park of Cottage Grove (3-12)
Ranking rationale: Owatonna came back from a four-run deficit late to pull out an 8-5 win vs. Rochester Century (8-6). An Andrew Mitchell triple and a Jack Meneguzo go-ahead hit sparked the fifth-inning rally.
The Huskies split a doubleheader with fellow Big 9 Conference title contender and one of the top unranked teams in the state, Mankato West (10-3). They opened with an 8-5 win before falling 13-2 in seven innings.
Owatonna closed the week with a 7-4 win vs. Minneapolis Washburn (8-3). Jace Ulrich pitched five innings of no-hit baseball. Connor Wiese had three RBI to go with two-hit nights from Bentley Arvig, Nolan Rolloff and Gavin Saxton.
24. Champlin Park (11-5)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 12 vs. No. 20 Duluth Marshall (12-0), May 13 vs. Anoka (7-7), May 14 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-9)
Ranking rationale: A 3-0 week means Champlin Park’s stint outside the Power 25 was limited to just seven days. The Rebels’ pitching was elite in a 2-1 win vs. Maple Grove (5-9), a 4-1 win at Osseo (2-12) and 9-0 win vs. Coon Rapids (0-14).
Evan Nordby tossed a complete game against the Crimson and Tanner Wylie did the same in a three-hit effort against the Orioles. Nick Carlson went 3-for-3 against the Cardinals while Donovan Vendel pitched four shutout innings.
25. Edina (8-5)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 12 at No. 19 Rogers (8-6), May 14 vs. No. 15 Wayzata (10-5), May 15 vs. Maple Grove (5-9), May 17 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (8-3)
Ranking rationale: Edina opened the season with two losses and later in April lost three straight. Now, the Hornets are playing great baseball during a four-game win streak en route to cracking the Power 25 for the first time.
The highlight during that win streak was a 2-1 win vs. previous No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (11-2), avenging a one-run loss earlier in the year. Head coach Tom Nevers’ squad also owns a quality victory this season at preseason No. 1 and current No. 15 Wayzata (10-5).
Recommended Articles