Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (3/10/2025)
We enter the final week of the Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys section tournament, and High School on SI has a top 25 ranking before 32 teams clinch their spot in the state tournament.
1. Hopkins (26-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: March 11 vs. No. 5 Wayzata (24-4)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins is closing in on its first state tournament appearance since 2020. That’s crazy to think about given the program’s storied tradition, but it makes sense considering a newcomer power like Wayzata has constantly been in the way. Those two will meet again in one of this week’s most anticipated matchups.
How did the Royals get there? Last week, they shook off a week’s worth of rust in their postseason opener, beating visiting No. 4 seed St. Louis Park (14-14) 102-92 in the Section 6-4A semifinals. Hopkins wasn’t truly threatened down the stretch but couldn’t quite blow out the Orioles like they do to most teams of that caliber. Anthony Smith had a monster night, going 16-for-21 from the field for 51 points to go with a quintet of rebounds and steals and four assists. He still wasn’t the high scorer of the night. That honor goes to SLP’s Micah Curtis, who scored 45 alongside his brother, Marley, who had 34. They balled out in their final games as Orioles.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (26-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: March 13 vs. No. 4 Tartan (27-0)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall breezed into the Section 4-4A finals. After earning a first-round bye, the top-seeded Raiders rolled 71-50 vs. No. 4 seed Stillwater (17-11). Tommy Ahneman led with 22 points to go with 17 for Jojo Mitchell. The Raiders are undefeated when fully healthy like they are now.
3. Mankato East (26-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: March 12 vs. Marhall (20-8) at Gustavus Adolphus
Ranking rationale: Mankato East remains undefeated against Class 3A competition. The No. 1 seed Cougars are playing in the Section 2-3A championship after rolling 77-54 vs. No. 4 seed Mankato West (11-17) in the semifinals. Brogan Madson had 18 points and was a rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. Ganden Gosch added 15 points.
4. Tartan (27-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: March 13 at No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (26-1)
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Tartan won 73-53 at home against No. 7 seed Woodbury (10-17) in the Section 4-4A quarterfinals. The Titans sent a big message on their final time on home court, rolling the previous No. 14 team in the Power 25 and third seed in the section, East Ridge (21-7), 84-61. Tartan pulled away from a 41-38 halftime lead. It was led by a 24-point night from Emmanuel Oyesanmi. C.J. Banks added 16.
This goes down as Tartan’s only win over a team in this week’s Power 25. The Titans also own wins over two of the top unranked teams who are both in Class 4A section finals this week, Lakeville North (18-10) and Eagan (17-11).
5. Wayzata (24-4)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: March 11 at No. 1 Hopkins (26-1)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata is a win away from reaching its fifth straight state tournament. The No. 2 seed Trojans put up video game numbers in a 116-33 home win over No. 7 seed Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-22). Sixteen Wayzata players scored with Wyatt McBeth’s 20 leading the way. The Trojans next won 87-53 vs. No. 3 seed Edina (9-19). McBeth led again with 29 to go with 24 for Christian Wiggins.
6. Alexandria (25-3)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: March 14 vs. Fergus Falls (21-7) at Detroit Lakes
Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Alexandria stormed to the Section 8-3A championship with a 115-41 win at home against No. 8 seed Little Falls (4-23) and 96-53 vs. No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes (14-13). Gavin Roderick led the Cardinals against the Flyers with 26 points, followed by 21 for Chase Thompson, 18 for Mason Witt and 17 for Talan Witt. Against the Lakers, Thompson and Mason Witt each had 32.
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: March 13 vs. No. 10 Orono (21-7)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights are a win away from qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2010. No. 1 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the Section 6-3A playoffs with a 72-115 home win against No. 8 Bloomington Kennedy (7-20) and followed with an 86-61 home win vs. No. 4 Mound Westonka (19-9).
While B-SM swept the regular season with Orono, the upcoming section final in St. Louis Park should be a doozy. The two meetings were decided by a combined six points.
8. Shakopee (22-5)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 13 Prior Lake (22-6)
Ranking rationale: For a Section 2-4A bracket with so much possibility for upset, all but one game went chalk. No. 5 seed Chaska (11-17) won at No. 4 Eden Prairie (12-15), but the Hawks could not pull off another upset at Shakopee. The Sabers had a battle on their hand for a half up 46-41 before pulling away for an 82-59 victory. Luke Wherley led with 23 points to go with 14 for Devin Pass and Eli Schroeder.
Prior Lake and Shakopee split their regular season series with each team winning at home. Getting to host instead of playing on neutral court could be huge for the Sabers, who are looking to get back to state for the first time in four years.
9. Totino-Grace (21-5)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: March 13 vs. Monticello (24-4)
Ranking rationale: The top seed Eagles had no issue reaching the Section 5-3A championship. They rolled 101-43 at home vs. No. 8 seed St. Francis (9-18) and 86-66 on neutral floor vs. crosstown rival, No. 5 seed Fridley (13-14). Now awaits one of the top unranked teams in the state, Monticello.
10. Orono (21-7)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: March 13 at No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-2)
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Orono began the Section 6-3A playoffs with an 82-29 home win over Robbinsdale Cooper (7-17). The Hawks were held to 11 points in the second half. Stars Nolan Groves and Brady Wooley got to have a fairly restful night, putting up 15 and 14 points, respectively. They routinely go over 30 each. Grant Hansen got the spotlight with 22.
Against No. 3 seed and previous Power 25 No. 22 Richfield (22-6), Orono won the battle of the Spartans, 99-89 at home. Groves’ 45 and Wooley’s 25 and 15 rebounds helped erase a 47-46 halftime deficit. Mitchell Kauch added 18 points.
11. Champlin Park (23-4)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 19 Maple Grove (20-8)
Ranking rationale: Top-seeded Champlin Park opened the Section 5-4A playoffs with a 93-66 win vs. No. 8 seed Irondale (5-22). Tyler Wagner led all scorers with 27 points to go with 17 for Preston Thielke. The Rebels advanced to the championship with a 72-66 home win over one of the top unranked teams, Mounds View (20-8). Kyle Pust led with 20 and Gavin Walter added 17 to help Champlin Park erase a 32-28 halftime deficit.
12. DeLaSalle (22-5)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: March 13 vs. St. Paul Johnson (20-6)
Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed DeLaSalle stormed its way to the Section 4-3A finals with a 91-54 win vs. No. 8 seed Columbia Heights (6-21). The Islanders next won 85-72 vs. No. 5 seed St. Anthony (12-15). In the semifinals, DLS did its work early to lead 42-24 at the half. Kamar Thomas led with 24 points and was one of five Islanders in double figures.
13. Prior Lake (22-6)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: March 12 at No. 8 Shakopee (22-5)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake didn’t get caught looking ahead to a matchup with defending section and Class 4A champion, Minnetonka. The No. 2 seed Lakers cruised 99-53 vs. No. 7 seed Chanhassen (11-16). Norbu Jenpa led with 24 points to go with 19 from Colten Gunderson. Prior Lake dispatched No. 3 seed and previous Power 25 No. 11 Minnetonka (19-9), 71-62 at home. The Lakers erupted for 46 second-half points to break a halftime tie. Norbu Jenpa led with 18 points to go with 16 for Cade Wozney.
14. Apple Valley (22-6)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: March 13 vs. Eagan (17-11)
Ranking rationale: Top seed Apple Valley is a win away from making it back to state for the first time since 2018. The Eagles are back to playing the high quality of basketball the Jones brothers introduced in the 2010s. Apple Valley opened the Section 3-4A playoffs with an 89-63 home win vs. No. 8 seed Bloomington Jefferson (6-20) and an 80-63 home win vs. No. 5 seed Park of Cottage Grove (12-16).
15. Minnetonka (19-9)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: N/A
Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed Minnetonka began its postseason with a 77-64 win at home over sixth-seeded Waconia (13-14) in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals. The Skippers were tested, pulling away from a 39-35 halftime lead. Isa El-Amin led Minnetonka with 32 points and put on a great show with Waconia’s William Kirsch, who dropped 33.
The Skippers will not defend their Class 4A title after falling 71-62 at current No. 11 Prior Lake (22-6). It was a 25-25 defensive battle at halftime, though Minnetonka could not keep up the intensity. Malachi Boadi led the Skippers with 16. This season’s team goes down as a mercurial bunch that could beat just about anyone while losing some head-scratchers.
16. East Ridge (21-7)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: N/A
Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed East Ridge cruised in the Section 4-4A quarterfinals, winning 91-57 vs. No. 6 seed White Bear Lake (14-12). Cedric Tomes came one shy of his season-high 42, posting 41 in his third 40-point game of 2024-25. The Raptors were looking forward to a rubber match in the finals with top seed and Power 25 No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (26-1). That won’t happen as No. 2 seed/Power 25 No. 4 Tartan (27-0) pulled away in the second half to win 84-61. Tomes led again with 23 points and will be back in the mix next season for what looks like another promising roster.
17. Albany (27-0)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: March 12 vs. Holdingford (25-3) at St. John’s, March 14 (with win) vs. winner of Spectrum (21-7) vs. Sauk Centre (19-9) at St. John’s
Ranking rationale: Albany continued its perfect season in the Section 6-2A playoffs. The top-seeded Huskies won 102-38 vs. No. 16 seed Rush City (6-20) and 80-40 on neutral floor vs. No. 8 seed Osakis (19-9). Fourteen Huskies got on the board against the Tigers, led by 13 for Ashton Olson. Against the Silverstreaks, Zeke Austin posted 23 points to go with 14 for Elliott Burnett.
Albany hasn’t faced a Power 25 team this year but it has the future collegiate talent to justify being a solid top-20 team.
18. Waseca (28-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: March 10 vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (25-4) at MSU-Mankato, March 13 (with win) vs. winner of Belle Plaine (19-9) vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (23-5)
Ranking rationale: The possibility of an all-undefeated Class 2A state title game is still on the table as each of No. 17 Albany (27-0) and Waseca are in their respective section championship games. Waseca is the top seed in the Section 2-2A playoffs, where it rolled at home 101-27 vs. No. 16 seed Medford (0-27) and 77-52 vs. No. 8 seed Norwood Young America (16-12).
19. Maple Grove (20-8)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: March 12 at No. 12 Champlin Park (23-4)
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Maple Grove opened the Section 5-4A playoffs with a 69-41 win vs. border rival No. 7 seed Osseo (7-20). Keegan Harney led all scorers with 24 points. The Crimson are a win away from making the state tournament for the first time since 2021 after getting past No. 3 seed and Power 25 No. 20 at the time, Park Center, 72-68. Harney led with 21 and Baboucarr Ann had 18 to help the home team win a nailbiter.
20. Anoka (22-6)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: March 13 vs. Centennial (15-13)
Ranking rationale: Top seed Anoka took advantage of a fairly easy path to the Section 7-4A finals, winning 95-74 vs. No. 8 seed Cambridge-Isanti (12-15) and 73-68 vs. No. 4 seed Andover (11-17). In the former, Peyton Podany led Anoka with 28 points, followed by 23 for Trey Borchers. A tip of the cap to C-I’s Emerson Drouble for keeping the Islanders within 10 at halftime and dropping 43 on the night. Against the Huskies, Podany poured in 26 to help fend off the upset bid.
21. St. Michael-Albertville (18-9)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: March 13 vs. Moorhead (21-7)
Ranking rationale: The Knights’ decade-long state tournament drought could be almost over. No. 1 seed St. Michael-Albertville is a win away after taking care of business at home against No. 8 seed Elk River (8-20) 80-51 and 78-57 vs. No. 5 seed Brainerd (14-14).
In the playoff opener against the Elks, Hudson Hochstedler led all scorers with 27 points. He did a couple better against the Warriors, posting 29. STMA will be eager to exact revenge on the section’s second seed, Moorhead, which won 79-73 at STMA on Jan. 4.
22. Park Center (16-11)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: N/A
Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed Park Center cruised past No. 6 seed Roseville (10-17), 89-66, to open the Section 5-4A playoffs. Things got much tougher for the Pirates the next time out. They nearly pulled off the road upset, falling 72-68 at second seed and Power 25 No. 19 Maple Grove (20-8). Xavier Frelix’s 31 points weren’t quite enough for Park Center to get it done, but the team’s effort was much better than the first two meetings that resulted in losses by a combined 49 points.
23. Richfield (22-6)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: N/A
Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed Richfield made a statement in its Section 6-3A opening game against No. 6 seed Holy Angels (12-15), winning at home 87-49. C.J. Armstrong led all scorers with 27 points. In a battle of the Spartans, Richfield nearly rode the momentum to win at No. 2 seed/Power 25 No. 10 Orono (21-7). The visitors fell 99-89 after leading 47-46 at halftime. Armstrong’s incredible prep career ended in a 34-point night. Tyrece Hagler also saved one of his best nights of the season for when his team needed it, dropping 33.
24. Byron (25-3)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: March 14 vs. Stewartville (23-5) at Mayo Civic Arena
Ranking rationale: Byron continues its reign as one of southern Minnesota’s top teams. The top-seeded Bears are in the Section 1-3A finals after an 89-48 win vs. No. 8 seed Winona (3-24) and 67-45 win vs. No. 4 seed Northfield (15-13). The win over Northfield had to taste sweet after the Raiders upset the Bears in the penultimate regular season game.
25. Caledonia (27-2)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s games: March 13 vs. Lake City (19-9) at Mayo Civic Arena
Ranking rationale: Caledonia is on a 16-game win streak and hasn’t played a game decided by fewer than 17 points since January. Last week in the Section 1-2A playoffs, the Warriors won 89-47 vs. No. 9 seed La Crescent-Hokah (13-15) in the quarterfinals and 71-48 vs. No. 5 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa (18-11) in the semis. Garrett Konz led with 23 points against the Lancers to go with 20 for Mason King. Against the Cougars, Reid Klug had 20 and King 18.