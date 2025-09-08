Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is here, and each week, High School On SI will have top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after week two.
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings - September 8, 2025
1. Maple Grove (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Mounds View (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove left no doubt it deserves to remain at the top. The Crimson doubled up previous No. 5 Eden Prairie, 28-14, for the home win. The reigning Class 6A champs did receive some pushback, trailing 7-0 late in the first half. Quarterback Kaden Harney passed for a touchdown and ran for two more, including a 57-yarder that sealed the game late.
2. Minnetonka (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 5 Moorhead (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka rolled up over 400 yards of offense, including 265 on the ground, en route to a 40-7 win at St. Michael-Albertville (0-2). The Skippers defense had a shutout going until the fourth quarter when it allowed its first points of the season. Caleb Francois is off to a Player of the Year type pace through two games with four more rushing touchdowns.
3. Edina (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at No. 6 Eden Prairie (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Edina was dominant in a 40-14 win vs. preseason Power 25 foe Wayzata (0-2). Chase Bjorgaard and Mason West each had three touchdowns, with West throwing for one. After the Trojans scored the first touchdown, the Hornets rattled off 33 straight points before halftime.
4. Shakopee (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at No. 24 Stillwater (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The top four from the preseason Power 25 remains unchanged with Shakopee taking care of business, 16-12 vs. previous No. 9 Lakeville South (1-1). After rolling 41-0 in Week 1 over Eagan (0-2), the Sabers overcame adversity from three first-half turnovers and a 12-10 deficit in the third quarter. A 20-yard touchdown run by Joseph Taye proved to be the game-winner early in the fourth.
5. Moorhead (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at No. 2 Minnetonka (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead’s first of four long road trips as part of its new Class 6A schedule resulted in victory. The Spuds’ nearly four-hour jaunt to Woodbury produced a 34-27 win over the Royals (1-1), who were coming off a 23-0 win at Roseville (0-2).
Taye Reich ran for two touchdowns, caught another and hauled in the game-sealing interception as time expired in the red zone. Jett Feeney tossed three touchdowns before exiting prior to the second half with a shoulder injury. He helped Moorhead come out hot with 27 points in the first quarter en route to a 27-13 halftime lead.
6. Eden Prairie (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 3 Edina (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie looked primed for the upset of No. 1 Maple Grove. The Eagles struck first on the road against the reigning Class 6A champion Crimson, leading 7-0 late into the first half. Maple Grove tied it up right before the half and dominated the final 24 minutes to win 28-14 and win its 15th straight.
There’s no shame in EP’s performance, resulting in just a one-spot drop this week. The Eagles ran for nearly 200 yards on more than five yards per carry, figures we may not see against the Crimson the rest of the season.
7. Forest Lake (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (0-2)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake beat its second preseason Power 25 team of the season, following up its 16-12 grinder of a win vs. current No. 11 Prior Lake (1-1) with a 31-20 victory at Anoka (0-2). Connor Johnson and Kevin Ndirangu each rushed for two touchdowns. The Rangers rushed for 185 yards.
8. Chanhassen (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at Waconia (2-0)
Ranking rationale: It was a name your score type of game for the Storm. Chanhassen dispatched Burnsville (0-2), winning 65-0 at home. Nathan Ramler hurled five touchdown passes in a game that was far less stressful than the Storm’s opening week walk-off win vs. current No. 13 Alexandria (1-1).
9. Elk River (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. St. Francis (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Elks tripled up Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-2), 60-20 in Elk River. Carsyn Kleffman found the end zone in a multitude of ways in a game that was 40-8 at halftime. He threw a touchdown, caught one and ran for three. Reigning Class 5A state champ Elk River churned out 459 rushing yards on more than 10 yards a pop.
10. Lakeville South (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Lakeville North (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Cougar defense posted its second straight strong showing, forcing three first-half turnovers and holding a potent Shakopee offense to two touchdowns on the night. It wasn’t quite enough in a 16-12 road loss. Lakeville South led 12-10 in the second half. Griffen Dean led the Cougars with a 100-yard rushing night.
11. Prior Lake (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at Rosemount (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake bounced back from a close Week 1 loss to top-10 Forest Lake (2-0) with a 35-19 win vs. preseason Power 25 team Eagan (0-2). The Lakers burst out to a 21-0 halftime advantage.
The Wildcats never drew closer until scoring a couple touchdowns in the final five minutes. Dylan Hawley rushed for two touchdowns and De’Aris Hubbert took one to the house from 55 yards out.
12. Mankato East (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Mankato West (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East made an impression in a game featuring two of southern Minnesota’s best teams. The Cougars got out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and cruised from there in a 48-26 home victory against Rochester John Marshall (0-2).
East tallied 500 yards of offense, nearly 200 coming from Blake Kamphoff who found the end zone through the air and on the ground. East also beat up on a proud Owatonna (0-2) program in advance of this week’s rivalry matchup.
13. Alexandria (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at Sartell (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria was used to outscoring teams last season. Now, the Cardinals are showing they can win a defensive slugfest. They held on 7-0 at home against previous No. 25 Monticello (1-1). Held on meaning the Magic was turned away in multiple possessions into Cardinal territory.
A Talon Witt 12-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Hinrichs early in the third quarter went on to be the game winner. Going 1-1 in Alexandria’s first two games against 2024 Class 5A state tournament teams is a solid start before the schedule starts to lighten up.
14. Farmington (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at White Bear Lake (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Farmington has found a way to win close games in differing fashions. Week 1 was a 35-28 shootout vs. Eastview (0-2). Week 2 was a 7-3 grind at previous No. 12 Lakeville North (0-2). The Tigers outgained the Panthers 155-104. The teams combined for five lost turnovers.
15. Champlin Park (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 20 Centennial (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park looked like it didn’t belong on the field with Andover, or perhaps the Power 25, when it trailed 14-0 on the road against the then-No. 15 Huskies (1-1). The Rebels quickly got it into gear and came back to win 28-24. Jack Axness caught a pair of touchdowns in the victory.
16. Byron (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at Hill-Murray (2-0)
Ranking rationale: If Orono (1-1) was the Class 4A darling of Week 1 for thumping reigning state champion Becker (1-1), then Byron gets the honor in Week 2 for demolishing previous No. 19 Orono. The Bears rolled to a 32-12 home victory. Byron jumped out to a 19-0 halftime lead and had a shutout going until the fourth quarter. Carson Heimer led with 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go with one receiving touchdown.
17. Stewartville (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Kasson-Mantorville (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Stewartville still hasn’t lost since 2022. The Tigers are 2-0 since jumping up to Class 4A. They beat a big brand name in Totino-Grace (0-2), 20-14 in Stewartville. Stewartville led 14-0 before the Eagles scored two straight touchdowns to tie it up. Malik Abdi had the team on his back all night, finishing with 261 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His second score was the game-winner, a 3-yarder with 50 seconds left.
18. Mahtomedi (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at St. Louis Park (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi coasted to victory, 47-7 at home against St. Paul Highland Park (0-2). It was 28-0 after one quarter. The Zephyrs opened the season with a tough win against Mankato West (1-1) and have another one coming up this week.
19. Rogers (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at Osseo (1-1)
Ranking rationale: After an understandable loss to top-five Moorhead (2-0) in Week 1, Rogers’ resounding 20-0 win at home against previous No. 10 Blaine (1-1) deems the Royals worthy of a top-20 ranking.
Rogers kicked a pair of field goals and scored two touchdowns in the first three quarters to methodically pull away against a team riding high from a Week 1 win against preseason top-10 Lakeville North (0-2). The Royals, newcomers to Class 6A, picked off a pair of passes and held the Bengals to a meager 3.3 yards per carry.
20. Centennial (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 12 at No. 15 Champlin Park (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Centennial rolled at home 49-14 vs. Osseo (1-1). It was a dominant performance on the ground, led by two touchdowns from Isaac Belinske-Strauss and Calvin Coppersmith. The Cougars rolled up nearly 300 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Centennial also won 21-14 at Rosemount (1-1) in Week 1. The true test comes this week against an upstart Champlin Park squad.
21. Andover (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Coon Rapids (0-2)
Ranking rationale: After a blistering first five quarters of the season, Andover came back down to earth. The preseason unranked Huskies burst onto the scene with a Week 1 blowout of preseason top-20 Wayzata (0-2).
Andover was threatening a top-10 ranking this week if it could’ve sustained its 14-0 lead at home against Champlin Park (2-0). Instead, the Rebels fought back to win 28-24 and swipe Andover’s No. 15 ranking.
22. Marshall (2-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Willmar (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Marshall is outscoring opponents 71-0 and hasn’t even played at home yet. The Tigers also already have a signature victory on their resume after heading up to Cold Spring and handing previous No. 24 ROCORI (1-1) a 28-0 defeat.
Jayden Meister had a 96-yard pick-six as Marshall recorded three interceptions. ROCORI was on high after beating 2024 Class 4A state runner up Totino-Grace (0-2) the previous week.
23. Blaine (1-1)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Anoka (0-2)
Ranking rationale: This week pairs together two teams desperate for a win. After opening the season with a then-top-10 victory over Lakeville North (0-2), Blaine was humbled in a 20-0 loss to a Rogers (1-1) team that was just blown out by top-five Moorhead (2-0) the week prior.
The Bengals nearly fell out of the Power 25 entirely, but there’s still a lot to like about head coach Mike Law’s group. Mainly, it’s the defense, which has allowed just two touchdowns per game.
24. Stillwater (1-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 4 Shakopee (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Stillwater looked good last week in a 50-9 blowout at Park of Cottage Grove (0-2) and was competitive for much of the night in a 37-17 loss vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (2-0). It passed for 181 yards and ran for 171 in a nice display of balance in the win.
The Ponies were one of the first teams left on the cutting room of the preseason Power 25. Now, they make their 2025 debut after spending much of 2024 with a number in front of their name.
25. St. Thomas Academy (2-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 12 vs. Burnsville (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Cadets are off to a fast start this season with a 27-14 rivalry win at 2024 Class 5A state entrant Cretin-Derham Hall (1-1). Next was a 17-12 win at Rochester Mayo (0-2), which just completed a stint as a 6A team before dropping back down.
Mayo was shutout through three quarters and gained just eight yards on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Dominic Baez had 114 rushing yards on his own. C-DH didn’t do much better on the ground, compiling 53 yards on 18 carries.
