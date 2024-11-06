Top setters in Minnesota high school volleyball in 2024
The end of the 2024 Minnesota high school volleyball is near, and High School on SI is looking at some of the top players in the state by position, starting with the top setters.
Top setters in Minnesota high school volleyball
Kate Holthaus, Sr., Rocori
Holthaus was on the 2023 Class 3A MNVBCA all-state team, and her successful career with the Spartans has led to a commitment to play at the University of South Dakota.
Rayna Christianson, Jr., Lakeville North
Christianson, a 6-foot-2 junior, is a second year captain for the Lakeville North Panthers. Through 11 games in 2024, Christianson had 20 aces, 14 blocks, 288 assists and 60 digs.
“Rayna is a dynamic, versatile, competitive, and hard working 5-1 setter who is committed to play DI volleyball at Creighton University,” Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter said.
Ellery DeBoer, So., Willmar
As just a sophomore, DeBoer had 791 assists in 2024, and she added 149 kills, 32 aces, 246 digs and 19 solo blocks as well.
Kaelyn Bjorklund, So., Lakeville South
Bjorklund had 612 assists in 30 games in 2024. The 6-foot-1 sophomore also had 71 aces and 182 digs.
Reese Axness, Sr., Champlin Park
Axness was a 2023 Class 4A MNVBCA all-state member, and she has followed up her junior season with a great senior year. She has 1,038 assists—best in Minnesota—44 aces, 326 digs, 32 total blocks in 31 matches this game. Axness is committed to Ball State.
Anya Schmidt, Sr., Rogers
Schmidt has had an incredible career. She broke the state record for service aces in 2021 with 197, and in 2024 she has 145. She also has 413 kills, 371 assists and 167 digs. She helped lead her team to three straight state tournament appearances and has been selected to the all-state tournament team each year. She is committed to St. Thomas.
“Her talent is matched by her work ethic, which makes for an outstanding program leader,” Rogers head coach James Schmidt said. “She is a fierce competitor who inspires those around her to be their best. Her hard work and dedication have made her the best all around volleyball player in the state of Minnesota.”
Teagan Jaynes, Sr., Northfield
Earlier in the season, Jaynes recorded her 2,000 career assist for Northfield. She is a team captain, and she is committed to Montana State.
Ellery Ehresmann, Sr., Albany
Ehresmann recorded 668 assists in 2024. She also had 150 digs and 23 service aces. She was on the 2023 Class 2A MNVBCA all-state team.
Rachel Johnson, Sr., Belle Plaine
Johnson has 348 kills, 346 assists, 53 service aces and 265 digs in 2024. Johnson is committed to University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire.
Izzy Keaveny, Jr., Mayer Lutheran
Keaveny is a Class 1A all-state team member, and through the section tournaments in 2024, Keaveny has 554 assists, 55 service aces, 170 kills, 14 solo blocks and 190 digs.
Sahara Morken, Jr., Mabel-Canton
In seven games of stats submitted to MNvolleyballhub, Morken has 203 assists in seven games. She also has 12 service aces and 35 digs. She is a three time all-conference, 2 time all-state, 2 time conference player of the year, 2 time member of the state tournament all-tournament team.
“One of the top leaders I have coached in 31 years,” coach Lonnie Morken said. “Tremendous defender who is ultra athletic which allows her to get to a lot of balls other setters can't.”
Jaylin Lillquist, Sr., Sebeka
Lilquist had 1134 set assists in career (even after missing the entire 10th grade season with an ACL injury) as of September, as well as 91 ace serves, 76 blocks, 455 digs. She was all-conference in 2023.
“Jaylin is an excellent setter, who leads her team with precision, putting her hitters in a spot for success,” head coach Becca Pulju said.
Harper Goldsmith, Jr., Chatfield
In 2024, her junior season, Goldsmith had 796 assists, 93 kills, 64 service aces and 190 digs entering the MSHSL state tournament.
“She’s an agile, talented setter that runs our offense flawlessly,” Chatfield coach Kristi Rindels said. “She can accurately place the ball just where we need it, allowing us to have a dynamic offense.”
Kiana Hilary, Sr., Elk River
Hilary can do it all for Elk River. In 2024, she had 210 kills, 367 assists, 44 service aces and 222 digs.
“Kiana is a six rotation player and team captain,” Elk River head coach Theresa Brummer said. “Her all-around play is exceptional. Her volleyball I.Q. is like no other player; she watches film and provides information to the team. She is a great teammate and leader. She advocates for her team and she holds all players accountable. She is driven to succeed.”
Madden Bogenreif, Sr., Moorhead
Bogenreif had 855 assists as well as 260 digs in a strong 2024 season.
“Madden is the quarterback for our team,” Moorhead coach Amber Fugleberg said. “Her athletic abilities help us run a consistent 5-1 offense. She has the ability to pick apart the opponents weaknesses and find ways to help her hitter scores. She is a competitive player that pushes her teammates to be the best they can be everyday.”
Amara Schroeder, Sr., St. Louis Park
Schroeder had a record-breaking season. In August, she broke the school record for career assists with 1,417 assists, and she finished with 609 in 2024. She also broke the school record for career service aces with 128.
“Amara is the leader on our team - she runs a 5-1 offense and is really the captain of the ship,” St. Louis Park coach Samantha Schroeder said. “She has been our most consistent athlete for her three years on varsity.”
Siri Kuhns, Sr., Waseca
Kuhns led Waseca with 310 assists in nine games submitted to MNvolleyballhub.
“Siri Kuhns is a huge asset for this team; she is a huge leader that every player looks up to,” Waseca head coach Krissy Plonske said. “She can really bring the team around when they are down and is cheering non stop. She will be deeply missed after this season and a hard spot to fill her shoes. She always listens and wants to improve even though she is a senior and that's the best quality in her.”
Laney Stellmaker, Fr., Rochester Century
“Laney is our leader on offense, making all our hitters better,” Rochester Century coach Jessica Stellmaker said. “She runs our court like a senior and as only a freshman, it is super exciting for us to have her for four more years. Laney is a two-year, six rotation starter. She is also a strong defender and attacker as well as one of our best servers. With her high game IQ, along with being a strong all around player. Laney is having a ton of success this year.”
