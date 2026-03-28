MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1 Totino-Grace Eagles (26-2) play the No. 2 DeLaSalle Islanders (26-5) in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball Class 3A championship at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Eagles routed No. 8 Minneapolis South and No. 4 Northfield to reach the championship game. They won three consecutive championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Eagles defeated the Islanders in the 2022 and 2023 championship, and in both games, the final score was within 10 points.

In 2025, the Eagles lost in the semifinal to eventual champion Alexandria. This season, the Eagles finished the regular season 22-2 against many Class 4A opponents. Their two losses were to Wayzata and East Ridge.

Senior forward Dothan Ijadimbola leads the Eagles. He is committed to Drake.

The Islanders dominated No. 7 Grand Rapids in the quarterfinal and defeated No. 3 Richfield in the semifinal. Kamar Thomas scored 24 points against Grand Rapids, and Jaeden Udean scored 19 points.

Thomas and Udean are both juniors on a young team with only one senior, forward Evan Miller. The Islanders lost in the quarterfinals to Orono in 2025, but they've returned to the championship game, their 18th appearance in program history. A win would give them their 13th championship.

Totino-Grace vs. DeLaSalle: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Class 3A Championship

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