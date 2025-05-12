Vote: Who is the Minnesota high school baseball Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)
High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performances each week of the 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season.
Read through the candidates and cast your vote. You may vote as many times as you’d like. Voting ends Sunday, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on Monday.
If you'd like to nominate a player in the future, please email butler@scorebooklive.com with "MN BPOW" as the subject.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Owen Marsolek, Duluth Marshall
Marsolek had 17 strikeouts in a no-hitter against Proctor. He allowed only two hits and one walk.
Oliver Taynton, Maple Grove
Tanton had four RBIs, two hits and one run in a 9-6 win against Rogers.
Cason Carter, Richfield
Carter pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, no walks and three hits in a 2-0 win against DeLaSalle.
Nik Nordeen, Edison
Nordeen pitched six innings and had 11 strikeouts, three walks, four hits and one earned run in a 2-0 win against Roosevelt.
Owen Lamson, St. Francis
Lamson allowed only three hits in a 2-0 win against Cambridge-Isanti. He had five strikeouts to three walks.
Brady Larson, Hutchinson
Larson had three RBI, two hits and one run in a 6-2 win against Holy Family.
Nicholas Thein, Pine Island
Thein had two RBIs, two hits and one run in a 5-2 win against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Ethan Jacobs, Spring Lake Park
Jacobs had three hits and three RBIs in an 8-5 loss to Elk River.
Preston Smith, Albert Lea
Smith pitched eight innings and allowed two earned runs with three strikeouts in a 3-2 win against Red Wing.
Jack Gessner, Woodbury
Gessner scored two runs, drew one walk, had two hits and three RBIs in the Royals’ 7-6 win against Stillwater. He pitched 3 ⅔ innings and allowed two earned runs.
Tanner Ross, Proctor
Ross pitched a complete game in a 6-1 win against Roseau. He allowed one earned run and five hits while striking out seven batters.
