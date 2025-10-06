Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (10/6/2025)
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best performance. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Austin Dryburgh, Moorhead
Dryburgh completed 21 of 28 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-33 loss to Moorhead.
Gavin Werneburg, Rochester Mayo
Werneburg caught seven passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in a 33-27 win against Rochester John Marshall. He also had one sack on defense.
Kamaal Terry, Minneapolis Camden
Terry had 13 total tackles, seven solo and one sack, in a 7-6 loss to Minneapolis Southwest.
Derrick Obwaya, Blaine
Obwaya ran 17 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals defeated Osseo 31-14.
AJ Skogquist, Elk River
Skogquist led the Elks in tackles with eight, and he had two sacks, in a 42-15 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Brody Berg, Alexandria
The Cardinals running back ran 25 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-35 win against Bemidji.
Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley
Tappe ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown in a 20-16 win against Barnesville.
Cash Antony, Canby
Anthony caught nine passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, and on defense he had 11 total tackles in a 22-7 loss to Lakeview.
Brock Sipe, Monticello
Sipe had 15 total tackles and one interception in a 52-29 win against Brainerd.
Carson Heimer, Byron
Heimer ran 35 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win against Kasson-Mantorville.
James Engle, Maple Grove
Engle ran for five touchdowns and 220 yards in a 35-24 win against St. Michael-Albertville.
Aidan Wiegert, Andover
Wiegert caught eight passes for 183 yards and one touchdown in a 34-31 win against Rogers.
Preston Nelson, Champlin Park
Nelson ran 21 times for 171 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-41 win against Anoka.
Ben Ims, Northfield
Ims caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 win against Owatonna.
Abram Bruggeman, Bloomington Jefferson
Bruggeman ran 23 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-17 win against St. Louis Park.
Wes Berlien, Mounds View
Berlien had 12 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in a 28-17 loss to Woodbury.
Stats via varsity.startribune.com
