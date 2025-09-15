Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (9/15/2025)
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Justice Moody, St. Paul Johnson
Moody ran for three touchdowns and caught one 2-point conversion in a 26-8 win against St. Paul Central.
Mason Ahlbrecht, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
Ahlbrecht had two interceptions and five total tackles in a 20-0 win against Mayer Lutheran.
Martin Sleen, Hermantown
Sleen ran 22 times for 308 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-22 win against Duluth East.
Anerse Dotson, Minneapolis North
Doston had 15 total tackles, six solo, and 0.5 sacks in a 41-24 win against Minneapolis Southwest.
William Souba, Academy of Holy Angels
Souba had 16 total tackles, 14 solo, in our 20-14 win against Robbinsdale Cooper.
Sam Hard, Warroad
Hard had four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown in a 28-8 win against Roseau.
Matthew Welter, Chaska
Welter had 138 rushing yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in a 35-14 win against Hastings.
Lamont Michaels, Two Rivers
Michaels had two interceptions in a 28-21 win against Apple Valley.
Grant Benson, Buffalo
Benson ran in a touchdown and then threw a 2-point conversion for the 32-21 win against Bemidji. He finished 13-for-32 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with 17 rushing attempts for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Max Fredin, Rocori
Fredin ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winner, in a 15-14 win against Hutchinson.
Miles Ties, Rochester Mayo
Ties kicked a 34-yard game-winning field goal against New Prague. He also hit a 32-yard field goal and three extra points.
Henry Webber, Northfield
Webber had three sacks in a 36-14 win against Rochester John Marshall.
Logan Risser, Owatonna
Risser had two sacks in a 12-7 loss to Rochester Century.
Griffin Grover, Kasson-Mantorville
Grover had 10 total tackles and two sacks in a 21-18 win against Stewartville.
Joseph Petersen, Belle Plaine
Petersen caught seven passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-12 win against Tri-City United.
Derrick Obwaya, Blaine
Obwaya ran the ball 24 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns in Blaine’s 41-30 win against Anoka.
Isaac Belinske-Strauss, Centennial
Belinske-Strauss ran 21 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win against Champlin Park.
Parker West, Eagan
West ran 13 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-13 win against Eastview.
Nic Swanson, Lakeville South
Swanson scored four rushing touchdowns against rival Lakeville North. He ran 13 times for 89 yards in a 28-12 win.
