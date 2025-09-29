Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (9/29/2025)
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Evan Spear, Minneapolis Southwest
Spear had 15 total tackles, three solo, two forced fumbles and one interception in a 40-13 win against Minneapolis Roosevelt
Logan Myers, Eastview
Myers had nine tackles, four solo, two forced fumbles and one sack in a 21-14 win against Coon Rapids.
Adrian Licursi, Orono
Licursi caught three passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in a 30-21 win against Zimmerman. He also had seven total tackles, five solo, on defense.
Lamont Michaels, Two Rivers
Michaels caught seven passes for 85 yards in a 29-19 loss to Hastings.
Grant King, Caledonia
King had three receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown in a 32-15 win against Rochester Lourdes.
Jordan Ellingson, Willmar
Ellingson completed 12-of-18 pass attempts for 200 yards and one touchdown. He also ran five times for 46 yards. Willmar defeated Hutchinson 29-23.
Caleb Francois, Minnetonka
Francois ran 36 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 win against Eden Prairie.
Demetric Wleh, Hopkins
Wleh had 20 total tackles, 13 solo and four sacks, in a 17-14 win against Roseville.
Sawyer Brown, Becker
Brown caught six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown in a 21-0 win against St. Cloud Tech.
Brody Rush, Anoka
In a game with 123 points, Rush ran 36 times for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-61 loss to Andover.
Joseph Mapson, Andover
Mapson was responsible for six touchdowns in the Huskies 62-61 win against Anoka. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for four.
Miles Felton, Champlin Park
Felton completed 16-of-26 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown, and he also ran 17 times for 109 yards and one touchdown in a 28-24 win against Blaine.
Luke Hinkel, Mounds View
Hinkel had 12 total tackles, nine solo, in a 21-0 win against East Ridge.
Elijah Torola, Dassel-Cokato
Torola caught five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-28 win against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.
Tristan Graham, Owatonna
Graham ran 27 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-7 win against Rochester John Marshall.
Chris Peris, Shakopee
Peris ran eight times for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-19 win against Osseo.
Humberto Ramirez, Renville County West
Ramirez had 18 total tackles, 12 solo, in a 46-26 loss to Wabasso.
Stats via varsity.startribune.com
