Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? - September 23, 2025
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Owen Harstad, Pine Island
Harstad had three receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 win against Winona Cotter.
Josiah Alexander, Minneapolis Roosevelt
Alexander had nine receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown in a 50-29 loss to Minneapolis Camden.
Akit’J Williams, Rochester John Marshall
Williams had nine receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown. The Rockets defeated Century 27-20.
Caleb Kamara, Burnsville
Kamara ran 19 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 win against Two Rivers.
Logan Lachermeier, Minneapolis North
Lachermeier completed 26-of-30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-27 win against Minneapolis Washburn.
Damon Torke, Champlin Park
Torke forced two fumbles and had nine total tackles, seven solo, in a 41-15 win against Rogers.
Cole Schwickerath, Monticello
Schwickerath had two sacks in a 30-15 win against St. Francis.
David Downs, St. Francis
Downs caught 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown in a 30-15 loss to Monticello.
Talan Witt, Alexandria
Witt completed 18-of-21 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-16 win against Elk River.
Brayden Becker, Eden Valley-Watkins
Becker caught 11 passes for 67 yards and three touchdowns.
Mikey Criswell, Osseo
Criswell ran 22 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-25 win against Anoka.
Bryce Beyer, Delano
Beyer ran 16 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-6 win against Big Lake.
Brian White III, White Bear Lake
White III rushed 25 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears lost to East Ridge 21-14.
AJ Glynn, Lakeville North
Glynn returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in a 17-0 win against Eagan.
Maddex Faber, Martin County West
Faber had 13 total tackles in a 16-6 loss to Lester Prairie.
Andrew McGee, Shakopee
McGee had 15 total tackles and two sacks in a 17-10 loss to Rosemount.
Peyton Allen, Sartell
Allen had two sacks, a forced fumble and seven total tackles in a 20-16 win against Brainerd.
Liam McGlynn, Stillwater
McGlynn caught two interceptions in a 37-14 win against Mounds View.
