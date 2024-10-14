Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Jabari Strader, Edina
After scoring just six points through three quarters, Strader helped kickstart the Hornet offense with two fourth quarter touchdowns. The senior finished the night with three touchdowns and 106 yards in a 19-16 win over Stillwater.
Luke Ryerse, East Ridge
Lost in the shuffle of what could be considered the biggest upset of the season, senior Luke Ryerse drilled a 56-yard field goal to help East Ridge knock off Lakeville North 41-17. The kick was the second longest made field goal in state history, per the Minnesota Star Tribune.
David Mack, Moorhead
Mack helped Moorhead keep its perfect record intact with two touchdowns as the Spuds edged out Alexandria 36-34.
Marquel Keten, Totino-Grace
Keten accounted for over half of the Eagles yards on offense. The senior rushed for 134 yards to help Totino Grace outlast Orono 11-8.
Quinton Restrepo, Minnetonka
Restrepo scored a hat trick of touchdowns in the Skippers blowout win over Buffalo 40-7 on Friday night
Trevor Sheldrup, Mankato East
Sheldrup etched his name in the “Jug” game history books with two touchdowns to help the Scarlets take down rival Mankato East 28-7.
Layne Johnson, Farmington
The senior led the way for the Tigers with three touchdowns and 153 yards in a 50-14 win over Burnsville.
Kaden Herman, Waconia
Herman completed 19 of his 21 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also added a touchdown on the ground to put a stamp on a 38-7 victory over New Prague.
Joseph Mapson, Andover
Mapson did much of the heavy lifting on the ground for Andover. The junior quarterback rushed for 133 and three touchdowns in the Huskies win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Jacob Robillard, North Branch
Robillard did a little bit of everything on Friday for North Branch. The senior threw for two touchdowns and added two more on the ground to help the Vikings rout Duluth East.
Michael Steward, Northfield
Steward had two crucial interceptions to help Northfield sneak past Rochester Century 23-19.
Tenley Senden, Wayzata
Senden had two goals and two assists in Wayzata's section quarterfinal victory over Bloomington Kennedy on Wednesday.
Jessica Lee, Maple Grove
Lee scored both goals for Maple Grove in its section semifinal win over Champlin Park.
Matthew Christopherson, Woodbury
Christopherson rose to the occasion in the section semifinals. The senior scored three goals to help Woodbury breeze past Stillwater 4-0.
Alayna Opatz, Monticello
Opatz had 20 kills and 11 assists in a 3-1 win over Becker on Tuesday.
Mason West, Elk River
West scored a pair of goals in the Elks upset win over Sartell 4-1 to advance to the section semifinals.