Minnesota prep Roman Voss spurns Alabama to stay home
For Roman Voss, not even the bright lights of joining the Alabama Crimson Tide could get him to leave Minnesota.
Voss, regarded as one of the top high school players in the state of Minnesota, committed to the University of Minnesota and head coach PJ Fleck. He is currently a junior at Jackson County Central High School.
Last year, Jackson County Central went 13-0 and won the Class 2A state championship. Voss led the team up until suffering an ankle injury in the state quarterfinals. He is a multi-sport standout for the Huskies.
Voss played quarterback before the injury and has also lined up at wide receiver and tight end for Jackson County Central. On defense, he has played both linebacker and safety.
Once he completes his high school eligibility, Voss is expected to move full-time to tight end for the Gophers, who he picked over offers from Alabama, Iowa, Auburn, USC, UCLA, Wisconsin and more.
According to 247Sports, Voss is the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota for the Class of 2026 and ranks in the Top 200 in the country. He has already surpassed 1,000 career points for the Jackson County Central boys basketball team.