High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Baseball Player of the Week? (4/29/2025)

Read through the candidates and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

High School on SI's Minnesota Baseball Player of the Week
High School on SI's Minnesota Baseball Player of the Week / High School On SI

High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performances each week of the 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season.

Read through the candidates and cast your vote. You may vote as many times as you’d like. Voting ends May 4, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on Monday.

If you'd like to nominate a player in the future, please email butler@scorebooklive.com with "MN BPOW" as the subject.

Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Baseball Player of the Week?

Teddy Juaire, Lakeville North

Juaire had 10 strikeouts in a 6-5 win against Burnsville on April 21. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs. 

Joe Baldus, Farmington

Baldus pitched a complete game in a 2-1 win against Eagan on April 21. He did not allow an earned run, and he walked two batters and struck out five. 

Brett Buettner, Andover

Buettner had two hits and two RBIs while pitching six innings and allowing only one hit with nine strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong on April 22. 

Cam Erickson, Minnehaha Academy

Erickson had two hits and two RBIs while pitched seven innings with one earned run and 10 strikeouts in a 6-3 win against Blake on April 21. 

Alex Flores, Hutchinson

Flores had three hits and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in a 6-2 win against Mound Westonka. 

Joey Willaert, New Life Academy

Willaert had three RBIs on one hit in a 5-2 win against St. Agnes on April 23. 

Talan Holm, Jackson County Central

Holm pitched eight innings in a 2-1 win against Redwood Valley on April 25. He allowed one earned run, one walk, and he threw eight strikeouts. 

Tyler Prom, Rocori

Prom threw a complete game and allowed only one earned in a 2-1 win against Rocori. He also drew two walks in the game. 

Rylee Hams, East Grand Forks

Hams was prolific in a 4-2 win against Champlin Park. He pitched 6 ⅔ innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out eight batters. He also had two RBIs in the game. 

Dawson Franke, Robbinsdale Armstong

Franke had two hits, two RBIs and he scored two runs in a 7-4 win against Coon Rapids on April 26. 

Jonathan Wood, Bemidji

Wood Drew three walks, got a hit and scored one run in a 4-3 win against Thief River Falls/Goodridge on April 22.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota