Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Baseball Player of the Week? (4/29/2025)
High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performances each week of the 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season.
Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Baseball Player of the Week?
Teddy Juaire, Lakeville North
Juaire had 10 strikeouts in a 6-5 win against Burnsville on April 21. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs.
Joe Baldus, Farmington
Baldus pitched a complete game in a 2-1 win against Eagan on April 21. He did not allow an earned run, and he walked two batters and struck out five.
Brett Buettner, Andover
Buettner had two hits and two RBIs while pitching six innings and allowing only one hit with nine strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong on April 22.
Cam Erickson, Minnehaha Academy
Erickson had two hits and two RBIs while pitched seven innings with one earned run and 10 strikeouts in a 6-3 win against Blake on April 21.
Alex Flores, Hutchinson
Flores had three hits and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in a 6-2 win against Mound Westonka.
Joey Willaert, New Life Academy
Willaert had three RBIs on one hit in a 5-2 win against St. Agnes on April 23.
Talan Holm, Jackson County Central
Holm pitched eight innings in a 2-1 win against Redwood Valley on April 25. He allowed one earned run, one walk, and he threw eight strikeouts.
Tyler Prom, Rocori
Prom threw a complete game and allowed only one earned in a 2-1 win against Rocori. He also drew two walks in the game.
Rylee Hams, East Grand Forks
Hams was prolific in a 4-2 win against Champlin Park. He pitched 6 ⅔ innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out eight batters. He also had two RBIs in the game.
Dawson Franke, Robbinsdale Armstong
Franke had two hits, two RBIs and he scored two runs in a 7-4 win against Coon Rapids on April 26.
Jonathan Wood, Bemidji
Wood Drew three walks, got a hit and scored one run in a 4-3 win against Thief River Falls/Goodridge on April 22.
