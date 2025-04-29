Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Minnesota Softball Player of the Week? (4/29/2025)
High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performances each week of the 2025Minnesota high school softball season.
Read through the candidates and cast your vote. You may vote as many times as you’d like. Voting ends May 4, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on Monday.
If you'd like to nominate a player in the future, please email butler@scorebooklive.com with "MN SPOW" as the subject.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Addison Beyer, St. Michael-Albertville
Beyer had three hits and two RBIs in an 8-5 win against Maple Grove on April 21.
Ella Meyer, Edina
Meyer pitched a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win against Wayzata on April 21. She allowed only one hit.
Emily Spencer, Bloomington Kennedy
Spencer had three RBIs, two hits, two runs and one walk in a 6-5 win against Minneapolis Southwest on April 21.
Rowan Smith, Simley
Smith had three RBIs, one hit, one run and one walk in a 9-8 win against St. Anthony on April 21.
Brooklyn Hulst, Roseau
Hulst pitched a complete game in a 7-2 win against East Grand Forks on April 22. She finished with 11 strikeouts, four walks, three hits and no earned runs from the mound. She also scored a run for the Rams.
Mya Tautges, Brainerd
Tautges had 15 strikeouts in a complete game no-hit shutout of Moorhead. She walked only two batters. She also scored two runs and had an RBI.
Avery Augedahl, Caledonia
Augedahl allowed only three hits and three walks in a complete game win against Chatfield. She also had nine strikeouts, and at the plate she had two hits, two RBIs and one run.
Makena VanCleave, Spring Lake Park
VanCleave had three hits and one RBI in Spring Lake Park’s 2-0 win against Rogers.
Greta Appleberry, PACT
Appleberry had three RBIs and two hits in a 6-1 win against North Lakes on April 23.
Anna Christensen, Chanhassen
Christensen had 13 strikeouts in a 5-2 win against Waconia. She allowed six hits, one earned run and three walks in seven innings pitched.
Brooke Gerber, Burnsville
Gerber had three RBIs in a 6-5 win against Eastview on April 23.
Olivia Tessler, Warroad
Tessler had five RBIs and three hits in Warroad’s 7-6 win against East Grand Forks on April 24.
Reagan Mieras, Waconia
Mieras had three hits and two RBIs in an 8-6 win against Chaska on April 25.
