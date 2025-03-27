Way-too-early top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey 2025 rankings
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is over, but it's always fun to look ahead at what's to come in the in 2025-26 season.
The East Grand Forks Green Waves took the Class 1A championship, and they come in at No. 23 overall in the state for next season (for now). Moorhead won the Class 2A title, and while the Spuds lose top players, they will reload for next season.
Way-too-early top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey 2025 rankings
1. Edina
The Hornets were a couple of bounces away from returning to the state championship for the second season in a row. If Freddie Schneider comes back for another year, they’ll return nearly every point from this season - including a possible Mr. Hockey candidate in Mason West.
2. Moorhead
The defending champs will lose a couple of Division 1 commits in Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft – but it should look like a reload rather than a rebuild. The Spuds Bantams roster is loaded and will likely look to that squad to replace its Brimsek finalist goaltender Charlie Stenehjem.
3. Shakopee
Cooper Simpson leaves, and everyone else likely stays for Shakopee. A team that lost by one goal in the state quarterfinals will look to Cooper Siegert to carry the load on the offensive side of the puck next season.
4. Hill-Murray
Hill-Murray finds itself in a two-year drought from the state tournament – a lifetime in Pioneer terms. Mr. Hockey finalist Boden Sampair hands the baton over to Chaz Lentz, who put up 57 points this season. With Stillwater losing a large crop of senior, look for Section 4AA to be the Pioneers to lose once again.
5. Academy of Holy Angels
Similar to Shakopee, The Stars bring back just about everyone beside their Mr. Hockey finalist Henry Lechner. It’ll be Cole Cheeseman leading the attack next year, but they’ll have to fill the void in between the pipes with Brimsek finalist Luke Marsalek graduating.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall
There's a couple of juniors on the roster that are at risk of leaving early, but it should otherwise be another strong unit for coach Matt Funk. With St. Thomas Academy losing most of its top talent, the Raiders should be the runaway favorites in Section 3AA.
7. Hibbing/Chisholm
It should be the strongest Class 1A team we've seen in a long time not named Hermantown or Warroad, as the Bluejackets return nearly everyone from this season. Cole and Tate Swanson will highlight an extremely young squad in 2026.
8. White Bear Lake
The Bears fell victim to an extremely strong Section 4AA, bowing out in the semi finals to the eventual state runner-up Stillwater Ponies. They’ll lose Brimsek winning goaltender Leo Gabriel, but otherwise return a big crop of scoring – highlighted by Nash Road.
9. Minnetonka
The Lake Conference renaissance comes back in 2026, with Minnetonka returning a bulk of its scoring from this past season. It won't be the star-studded teams of the past, but it should be in the thick of things come next year's postseason.
10. Maple Grove
We could see Section 5AA revert back to the norm next season, with the Crimson likely back to being the perennial favorite with Rogers losing most of its scoring. They’ll lose their goaltender but return their top three scores as they look to take back the section crown.
11. Warroad
The Warriors pipeline of talent will flow into next season. Leading goal-getter Taven James will graduate, but a familiar last name in Ryan Shaugabay will carry the load heading into next season.
12. Andover
There's a lot to be excited about if you're an Andover fan. The Huskies were dominant down the stretch and have a chance to retain a bulk of their scoring next season. If forward KJ Sauer returns, the Huskies should be big favorites in Section 7AA next season.
13. St. Thomas Academy
The Cadets will have a lot to replace after this year's trip to the state semifinals. They’ll lose star forward Jackson Rudh and goaltender Cody Niesen to graduation, but they have a stout young crop that should put them as a top two seed in Section 3AA.
14. Rock Ridge
The Wolverines record season came to an end in the section finals after running into the Andover buzzsaw. They’ll lose their top forward in Grady Dimberio, but return nearly everyone else.
15. Rogers
The Royals will lose all four of their college commits to graduation, making their status in 2026 up in air. The foundation, however, is set. Look for Coach Brown and his staff to bring a new wave of talent up to the varsity roster.
16. Stillwater
It was a loaded senior class this season for the Ponies, who should take a step back next season after losing its top six leading scorers. Luca Jarvis' future plans remains a mystery, but he’ll carry the flag next season should he return.
17. Grand Rapids
The Thunderhawks will be eager to turn the page to 2026 after this season's campaign ended in the section semifinals. They’ll return leading point-getter Nathan Garski, and also a likely Brimsek final in goaltender Carter Casey.
18. Blaine
It may be time to party like it's 2019 if you're a Bengal fan. Blaine will return virtually all of its scoring from a team that won 17 games last season. With Rogers needing to reload, they could be the ones who try to hunt down Maple Grove next season in Section 5AA.
19. Rosemount
The Irish can't seem to get over the semi final hump in Section 3AA. They graduate a lot this summer, but should bring in some bantams that have had a fair share of success. With the STA roster up in the air, it could be their time to make some noise in the section.
20. Benilde-St Margaret’s
The Red Knights faced a familiar fate in their section semifinals, this year's season at the hands of Wayzata. A bulk of scoring leaves, but the potential return of Mason Minor should give those around the program some optimism.
21. Wayzata
Wayzata will lose a ton this offseason, but the same could be said the year prior. Simply put: Coach O’Leary reloads more often then he rebuilds. Look for them to stay in the mix once again in Section 6AA.
22. Hermantown
Hermantown failed to reach the section championship this season for the first time since 2013. A wealth of scoring leaves, but they should have no problems filling those gaps in such a talent rich area.
23. East Grand Forks
The Green Wave put all their chips to the middle this season – and hit a state championship on the river. They won't return much next season, but the name value alone keeps them in the top 25 heading into next season.
24. Lakeville South
After pushing state champions Moorhead in the quarterfinals, the Panthers look like a team that could bring some momentum heading into next season. They’ll return leading point-getter Carter Ernst as they look to take back the section 1AA crown
25. Sartell
A bump down to Class 1A comes at an interesting time. The Sabers return a bulk of their scoring next season as they look to make some noise in their new class and section.
Recommended Articles