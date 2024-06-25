Caledonia Cavaliers win MHSAA Class 4A All-Sports Award for 2023-2024
JACKSON — The MHSAA's 2023-2024 athletic season is in the books, and it's time to recognize the athletic programs that excelled across the board in the past year with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Mississippi All-Sports Award powered by the the MHSAA and SB Live.
The awards are designed to identify the top schools in the state in overall athletic performance for the given school year.
The winners are decided by a points-based system in which schools are rewarded for both reaching the post-season and advancing once their teams get there.
State Championships are worth a total of 30 points, with the runners-up receiving 25 and the teams that reached the semifinal (or finished third) earning 20, and so on. Each team that reached the post-season in a team sport or finished in the top eight in a state meet earned some points.
This year, the MHSAA sponsored 22 different sports, including volleyball, girls and boys swimming, boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls powerlifting, boys and girls track, girls and boys golf, softball, baseball, tennis and archery.
Without further ado, here's a look at the schools in the MHSAA’s Class 4A that excelled on the fields, courts and arenas across the Magnolia State. Congratulations to all our honorees.
Class 4A All Sports Winners
1. Caledonia Cavaliers (205)
State Titles: Girls Track, Boys Track
What a remarkable year it was for Caledonia. The Cavaliers charted points in 14 out of 22 sports, winning two championships and reaching at least the state quarterfinals in volleyball, football and softball. They finished first runner-up in girls cross country and third in girls powerlifting.
2. West Lauderdale Knights (200)
State Titles: Boys Cross Country, Softball
It was another solid year for the gang from Collinsville. The Knights were typically strong in the three key spring sports — softball, baseball and tennis — but also had deep playoff runs in football and boys and girls soccer in the fall and winter. The two cross country teams nabbed the Knights 40 total points, and the boys basketball team reached the state quarterfinals.
3. New Albany Bulldogs (180)
State Titles: Girls Golf, Tennis
New Albany was a model of consistency in Class 4A, tallying points in 15 out of 22 sports, picking up two state championship trophies and several deep playoffs runs. The Bulldogs reached the playoffs in volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball and finished third in boys powerlifting.
The best of the rest:
T4. Itawamba AHS Indians (172.5), T4. Pass Christian Pirates (172.5), T4. Sumrall Bobcats (172.5), 7. Ripley Tigers (160), 8. Tishomingo County Braves (155), 9. South Pontotoc Cougars (142.5), 10. Newton County Wildcats (140).
MORE: Follow the links below to see the winners in the other classes. The winners from Classes 5A-7A will be announced later this week.
Class 1A - Tupelo Christian Prep
Class 2A - St. Andrew's Episcopal