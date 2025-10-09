Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Kosciusko at No. 11 Louisville.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, October 9.
Bogue Chitto at Enterprise (Brookhaven) - 7:00 PM
Puckett at Lake - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Murrah - 7:00 PM
Hattiesburg at Jim Hill - 7:00 PM
Canton at Callaway - 7:00 PM
Pisgah at Quitman - 7:00 PM
Pelahatchie at Newton - 7:00 PM
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, October 10.
Simmons at South Delta - 7:00 PM
East Webster at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM
Ethel at Leake County - 7:00 PM
Pearl at Meridian - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County at South Pike - 7:00 PM
North Forrest at East Marion - 7:00 PM
Mize at Heidelberg - 7:00 PM
St. Patrick at West Marion - 7:00 PM
Franklin County at Port Gibson - 7:00 PM
Loyd Star at Wesson - 7:00 PM
Brookhaven at Laurel - 7:00 PM
McComb at Columbia - 7:00 PM
Forest at Raleigh - 7:00 PM
Northeast Lauderdale at Choctaw Central - 7:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal at Southeast Lauderdale - 7:00 PM
McLaurin at Magee - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Raymond at Richland - 7:00 PM
O'Bannon at Yazoo County - 7:00 PM
Ridgeland at Warren Central - 7:00 PM
Provine at Lanier - 7:00 PM
Terry at Forest Hill - 7:00 PM
Velma Jackson at Kemper County - 7:00 PM
Sebastopol at McAdams - 7:00 PM
Tylertown at Saint Stanislaus - 7:00 PM
West Lincoln at Salem - 7:00 PM
Kosciusko at Louisville - 7:00 PM
Morton at Mendenhall - 7:00 PM
Jefferson County at Crystal Springs - 7:00 PM
Yazoo City at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Humphreys County at Leflore County - 7:00 PM
Collins at Perry Central - 7:00 PM
Scott Central at Leake Central - 7:00 PM
Simpson Academy at Copiah Academy - 7:00 PM
North Pike at Natchez - 7:00 PM
Starkville at Germantown - 7:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic at Taylorsville - 7:00 PM
