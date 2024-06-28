Madison Central Jaguars win 2024 MHSAA All-Sports Award for Class 7A
The MHSAA's 2023-2024 athletic season is in the books, and it's time to recognize the athletic programs that excelled across the board in the past year with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Mississippi All-Sports Award powered by the the MHSAA and SB Live.
The awards are designed to identify the top schools in the state in overall athletic performance for the given school year.
The winners are decided by a points-based system in which schools are rewarded for both reaching the post-season and advancing once their teams get there.
State Championships are worth a total of 30 points, with the runners-up receiving 25 and the teams that reached the semifinal (or finished third) earning 20, and so on. Each team that reached the post-season in a team sport or finished in the top eight in a state meet earned some points.
This year, the MHSAA sponsored 22 different sports, including volleyball, girls and boys swimming, boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls powerlifting, boys and girls track, girls and boys golf, softball, baseball, tennis and archery.
Without further ado, here's a look at the schools in the MHSAA’s Class 7A that excelled on the fields, courts and arenas across the Magnolia State. Congratulations to all our honorees.
2023-2024 Class 7A All Sports Winners
1. Madison Central Jaguars (345)
State Titles: Girls Swimming, Boys Swimming, Boys Golf, Tennis
Another year, another All-Sports Award for Madison Central. The Jaguars had a down year in terms of total state championships, but they remained competitive across the board, earning points for performance in 19 out of the 22 MHSAA-sanctioned sports. Few classes were as competitive as 7A — it came down to the state tennis tournament, and the Jaguars won it.
2. Ocean Springs Greyhounds (337.5)
State Titles: None
It’s crazy to think that Ocean Springs didn’t clinch a state championship this year, especially considering how competitive they were in just about everything. The Greyhounds finished runner-up in girls powerlifting and girls golf and reached the state semifinals in volleyball, softball and tennis.
3. Tupelo Golden Wave (287.5)
State Titles: Girls Cross Country, Girls Basketball
Tupelo had an awesome fall season, making the volleyball playoffs and finishing second in boys and girls swimming before securing the state title in girls cross country and a runner-up finish for the boys.
The best of the rest:
4. Northwest Rankin (242.5), 5. Oxford Chargers (215), 6. Brandon Bulldogs (207.5), T7. Clinton Arrows (192.5), T7. Lewisburg Patriots (192.5), 9. Germantown Mavericks (187.5), 10. Hernando Tigers (157.5).
