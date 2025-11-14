Mississippi Assistant Football Coach Arrested With 13 Pounds Of Marijuana
A Mississippi high school assistant football coach has been arrested and charged with alleged drug trafficking after being found with 13 pounds of marijuana.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release naming Tyreke Landers as a person arrested earlier this week. Landers was an assistant high school football coach at Murrah High School in Mississippi.
“We will continue to work with and cooperate with all our law enforcement partners to reduce the availability of drugs not only in Rankin County, but the Metro Area,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. “Our continued goal is to have a safe, secure community in which we can all live, raise our families and retire.”
Tyreke Landers Also a Teacher In Mississippi school district
Landers, a teacher at Murrah, was arrested after local authorities searched his home. They found 13 bags of marijuana weighing one pound each, along with several pounds of methamphetamine.
In a report by the Clarion Ledger, Jackson Public Schools Executive Director of Public Engagement, Sherwin Johnson, stated, “While this arrest did not occur on a school campus and is not directly connected to Jackson Public Schools, we recognize the seriousness of the allegations and are unable to comment further at this time.”
Arrested Coach was Defensive Coordinator at Murrah
Landers lists himself as the defensive coordinator at Murrah via social media. The Mustangs went 1-10 this past season, falling to Germantown in the season finale earlier this month, 56-0.
They allowed 474 points all season, an average of 43 per game.