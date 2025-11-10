Mississippi High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 1A-4A Mississippi high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7. The 5A-7A will begin on Friday, November 14
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school football playoffs.
The MHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 4-6 at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Okolona at Falkner
Tupelo Christian Prep at Calhoun City
Byers at Leflore County
Lumberton at Nanih Waiya
Stringer at Simmons
Leake County at Bogue Chitto
South Delta at Taylorsville
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST
North Side at Baldwyn
Kemper County at Water Valley
Hamilton at Charleston
Myrtle at East Webster
Amite County at Clarkdale
North Forrest at Heidelberg
Mize at Wesson
Bay Springs at East Marion
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST
Choctaw County at Kossuth
Noxubee County at Coahoma County
Booneville at Aberdeen
Belmont at Winona
Hazlehurst at Union
Presbyterian Christian at Raleigh
Magee at Franklin County
Seminary at West Marion
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST
Senatobia at Corinth
Kosciusko at Itawamba Agricultural
Houston at Clarksdale
New Albany at Louisville
McComb at Leake Central
Poplarville at Forest
Newton County at Columbia
Morton at Pass Christian
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 5A Football Bracket
First Round - All Games Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST
Vicksburg at West Point
Pontotoc at Lanier
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Holmes County Central at New Hope
Northeast Jones at Brookhaven
South Jones at Wayne County
Sumrall at Stone
Purvis at Laurel
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 6A Football Bracket
First Round - All Games Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST
Neshoba Central at South Panola
Grenada at Ridgeland
Center Hill at Warren Central
Callaway at Lake Cormorant
Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg
Terry at Pascagoula
George County at Picayune
Hancock at West Jones
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 7A Football Bracket
First Round - All Games Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST
Starkville at Tupelo
DeSoto Central at Germantown
Hernando at Oxford
Madison Central at Horn Lake
Biloxi at Oak Grove
Brandon at Ocean Springs
Northwest Rankin at Gulfport
D'Iberville at Petal
