Mississippi High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 10, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Tupelo vs Desoto Central from Nov. 6, 2025
The 2025 1A-4A Mississippi high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7. The 5A-7A will begin on Friday, November 14

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school football playoffs. 

The MHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 4-6 at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST

West Lowndes at Biggersville

Okolona at Falkner

Tupelo Christian Prep at Calhoun City

Byers at Leflore County

Lumberton at Nanih Waiya

Stringer at Simmons

Leake County at Bogue Chitto

South Delta at Taylorsville

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST

North Side at Baldwyn

Kemper County at Water Valley

Hamilton at Charleston

Myrtle at East Webster

Amite County at Clarkdale

North Forrest at Heidelberg

Mize at Wesson

Bay Springs at East Marion

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 3A Football Bracket 

Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST

Choctaw County at Kossuth

Noxubee County at Coahoma County

Booneville at Aberdeen

Belmont at Winona

Hazlehurst at Union

Presbyterian Christian at Raleigh

Magee at Franklin County

Seminary at West Marion

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 4A Football Bracket 

Second Round - All Games 11/14 at 7PM CST

Senatobia at Corinth

Kosciusko at Itawamba Agricultural

Houston at Clarksdale

New Albany at Louisville

McComb at Leake Central

Poplarville at Forest

Newton County at Columbia

Morton at Pass Christian

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 5A Football Bracket 

First Round - All Games Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST

Vicksburg at West Point

Pontotoc at Lanier

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Holmes County Central at New Hope

Northeast Jones at Brookhaven

South Jones at Wayne County

Sumrall at Stone

Purvis at Laurel

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 6A Football Bracket 

First Round - All Games Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST

Neshoba Central at South Panola

Grenada at Ridgeland

Center Hill at Warren Central

Callaway at Lake Cormorant

Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg

Terry at Pascagoula

George County at Picayune

Hancock at West Jones

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 7A Football Bracket 

First Round - All Games Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST

Starkville at Tupelo

DeSoto Central at Germantown

Hernando at Oxford

Madison Central at Horn Lake

Biloxi at Oak Grove

Brandon at Ocean Springs

Northwest Rankin at Gulfport

D'Iberville at Petal

