Mississippi High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Mississippi Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, West Point.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Simmons (5-0)
2. Calhoun City (5-1)
3. Biggersville (5-2)
4. Ethel (5-2)
5. Leflore County (4-3)
6. Stringer (5-2)
7. South Delta (5-2)
8. Nanih Waiya (4-2)
9. Salem (5-2)
10. Lumberton (3-3)
11. Noxapater (4-3)
12. Byers (4-2)
13. Taylorsville (3-4)
14. Richton (4-3)
15. Bogue Chitto (4-3)
16. West Tallahatchie (4-2)
17. McAdams (4-2)
18. Sebastopol (3-4)
19. West Lowndes (2-3)
20. Tupelo Christian Prep (4-3)
21. Okolona (3-5)
22. Potts Camp (2-3)
23. Vardaman (2-5)
24. Shaw (1-5)
25. Leake County (2-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Webster (6-1)
2. Eupora (6-1)
3. Wesson (7-0)
4. North Side (6-0)
5. Clarkdale (6-1)
6. Baldwyn (6-1)
7. Heidelberg (5-2)
8. Hamilton (5-2)
9. Bay Springs (5-2)
10. Water Valley (5-2)
11. Myrtle (6-1)
12. Charleston (3-2)
13. Amite County (5-1)
14. Loyd Star (6-1)
15. Hatley (5-1)
16. East Marion (4-3)
17. Lake (4-3)
18. Bruce (5-2)
19. Kemper County (2-4)
20. Walnut (4-3)
21. Sacred Heart (4-2)
22. Mize (2-5)
23. Velma Jackson (3-4)
24. Enterprise Clarke (2-5)
25. Leland (3-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Union (7-0)
2. Raleigh (6-1)
3. Choctaw County (5-2)
4. West Marion (5-2)
5. Magee (6-1)
6. Noxubee County (4-3)
7. Tylertown (5-2)
8. Kossuth (4-2)
9. Presbyterian Christian (5-2)
10. Aberdeen (4-3)
11. Hazlehurst (3-2)
12. Yazoo County (4-2)
13. Independence (4-2)
14. Belmont (5-2)
15. Quitman (3-4)
16. Seminary (3-4)
17. Pisgah (4-3)
18. Winona (3-4)
19. Thomas E. Edwards (3-3)
20. Booneville (2-5)
21. O'Bannon (4-3)
22. Coahoma County (2-5)
23. Jefferson Davis County (2-5)
24. Port Gibson (3-4)
25. Southeast Lauderdale (3-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Clarksdale (6-1)
2. Columbia (7-0)
3. Senatobia (6-1)
4. Louisville (5-2)
5. Kosciusko (6-1)
6. McComb (6-1)
7. Morton (4-3)
8. North Pontotoc (5-1)
9. New Albany (5-2)
10. Rosa Fort (5-0)
11. Choctaw Central (6-1)
12. Pass Christian (6-1)
13. Greenwood (5-2)
14. Shannon (5-2)
15. Forest (5-2)
16. Leake Central (5-2)
17. Itawamba Agricultural (4-2)
18. Richland (5-2)
19. Corinth (4-2)
20. Poplarville (3-3)
21. Newton County (4-3)
22. West Lauderdale (3-3)
23. Greene County (4-3)
24. Forrest County Agricultural (4-3)
25. Yazoo City (2-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point (6-0)
2. South Jones (7-0)
3. Lanier (7-0)
4. Purvis (4-2)
5. Sumrall (5-2)
6. New Hope (4-2)
7. Cleveland Central (3-2)
8. Holmes County Central (5-2)
9. Vicksburg (4-2)
10. Brookhaven (4-2)
11. Lafayette (3-3)
12. Northeast Jones (3-3)
13. Pontotoc (3-3)
14. Vancleave (3-3)
15. Natchez (3-3)
16. Stone (3-3)
17. Florence (2-4)
18. Caledonia (1-5)
19. Provine (2-5)
20. Laurel (0-6)
21. North Pike (0-6)
22. Wayne County (0-6)
23. East Central (1-5)
24. Columbus (1-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Grenada (5-1)
2. Terry (6-0)
3. Picayune (5-1)
4. Warren Central (4-2)
5. Ridgeland (5-1)
6. Callaway (4-3)
7. South Panola (3-3)
8. West Jones (5-2)
9. Lake Cormorant (4-2)
10. Hattiesburg (4-2)
11. Center Hill (3-3)
12. Gautier (3-3)
13. Neshoba Central (3-3)
14. Canton (3-3)
15. Greenville (4-2)
16. Saltillo (3-4)
17. Pearl River Central (3-2)
18. George County (2-4)
19. Olive Branch (1-5)
20. Pascagoula (1-5)
21. Hancock (2-4)
22. Forest Hill (1-6)
23. Long Beach (1-5)
24. Jim Hill (1-6)
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo (6-1)
2. Oxford (5-1)
3. Ocean Springs (6-1)
4. Petal (5-2)
5. D'Iberville (6-1)
6. West Harrison (6-1)
7. Starkville (4-2)
8. Germantown (4-2)
9. Hernando (5-1)
10. Horn Lake (4-2)
11. Oak Grove (4-3)
12. Gulfport (4-2)
13. Clinton (4-2)
14. Brandon (3-3)
15. DeSoto Central (5-2)
16. St. Martin (5-2)
17. Madison Central (3-3)
18. Northwest Rankin (3-3)
19. Pearl (2-4)
20. Southaven (2-4)
21. Meridian (2-4)
22. Harrison Central (1-5)
23. Lewisburg (2-4)
24. Biloxi (1-5)
25. Murrah (1-6)