Mississippi High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Mississippi Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, West Point.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Simmons (6-0)
2. Calhoun City (6-1)
3. Biggersville (6-2)
4. South Delta (6-2)
5. Leflore County (5-3)
6. Nanih Waiya (5-2)
7. Stringer (6-2)
8. Lumberton (4-3)
9. Ethel (6-2)
10. Byers (5-2)
11. Taylorsville (4-4)
12. West Tallahatchie (5-2)
13. Bogue Chitto (5-3)
14. Salem (5-2)
15. West Lowndes (3-3)
16. Richton (4-4)
17. Noxapater (4-4)
18. McAdams (4-3)
19. Leake County (3-5)
20. Sebastopol (3-5)
21. Okolona (3-6)
22. Tupelo Christian Prep (4-4)
23. Vardaman (2-6)
24. Smithville (3-5)
25. Shaw (1-6)
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Wesson (8-0)
2. Baldwyn (7-1)
3. East Webster (7-1)
4. North Side (7-0)
5. Heidelberg (5-2)
6. Clarkdale (6-2)
7. Hamilton (6-2)
8. Loyd Star (7-1)
9. Charleston (4-2)
10. Water Valley (6-2)
11. Eupora (6-2)
12. Bay Springs (5-2)
13. Kemper County (3-4)
14. Lake (5-3)
15. Myrtle (6-2)
16. Mize (3-5)
17. Amite County (5-2)
18. Bruce (6-2)
19. Velma Jackson (4-4)
20. Hatley (5-2)
21. East Marion (4-4)
22. Sacred Heart (4-3)
23. Walnut (4-4)
24. Enterprise Clarke (2-6)
25. Perry Central (2-6)
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Union (8-0)
2. Raleigh (7-1)
3. Noxubee County (5-3)
4. West Marion (6-2)
5. Choctaw County (5-3)
6. Kossuth (5-2)
7. Aberdeen (5-3)
8. Magee (6-2)
9. Quitman (4-4)
10. Presbyterian Christian (5-3)
11. Tylertown (5-3)
12. Seminary (4-4)
13. Yazoo County (5-2)
14. Pisgah (5-3)
15. Winona (3-4)
16. Belmont (5-3)
17. Franklin County (4-4)
18. North Panola (4-4)
19. Independence (4-3)
20. Hazlehurst (3-3)
21. Booneville (3-5)
22. Humphreys County (4-4)
23. Jefferson Davis County (2-5)
24. Coahoma County (2-5)
25. O'Bannon (4-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Columbia (8-0)
2. Louisville (6-2)
3. Senatobia (7-1)
4. Kosciusko (7-1)
5. McComb (7-1)
6. Clarksdale (6-1)
7. New Albany (6-2)
8. North Pontotoc (6-1)
9. Leake Central (6-2)
10. Forest (6-2)
11. Shannon (6-2)
12. Pass Christian (7-1)
13. Rosa Fort (5-1)
14. Itawamba Agricultural (5-2)
15. Corinth (5-2)
16. Choctaw Central (6-2)
17. Poplarville (4-3)
18. Newton County (5-3)
19. Morton (4-3)
20. Greenwood (5-3)
21. Mendenhall (4-4)
22. Greene County (5-3)
23. Richland (5-3)
24. West Lauderdale (3-4)
25. Ripley (3-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point (7-0)
2. South Jones (7-1)
3. Brookhaven (5-2)
4. New Hope (5-2)
5. Lanier (8-0)
6. Vicksburg (5-2)
7. Pontotoc (4-3)
8. Holmes County Central (5-3)
9. Sumrall (5-3)
10. Northeast Jones (4-3)
11. Cleveland Central (3-3)
12. Stone (4-3)
13. Lafayette (3-4)
14. Purvis (4-3)
15. Florence (3-4)
16. Natchez (3-4)
17. North Pike (1-6)
18. Laurel (1-6)
19. Vancleave (3-4)
20. Wayne County (1-6)
21. Provine (2-6)
22. Caledonia (1-6)
23. East Central (1-6)
24. Columbus (1-6)
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Grenada (6-1)
2. Picayune (6-1)
3. Ridgeland (6-1)
4. Warren Central (5-2)
5. South Panola (4-3)
6. West Jones (6-2)
7. Lake Cormorant (5-2)
8. Terry (6-1)
9. Hattiesburg (5-2)
10. Callaway (4-4)
11. Pearl River Central (4-2)
12. Neshoba Central (4-3)
13. Center Hill (3-4)
14. George County (3-4)
15. Greenville (4-3)
16. Saltillo (3-5)
17. Pascagoula (2-5)
18. Canton (3-4)
19. Olive Branch (1-6)
20. Gautier (3-4)
21. Hancock (2-5)
22. Forest Hill (1-7)
23. Long Beach (1-6)
24. Jim Hill (1-7)
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo (7-1)
2. Oak Grove (5-3)
3. Oxford (6-1)
4. Petal (6-2)
5. Ocean Springs (6-1)
6. Starkville (5-2)
7. D'Iberville (7-1)
8. Horn Lake (5-2)
9. Gulfport (5-2)
10. West Harrison (6-2)
11. Germantown (4-3)
12. Madison Central (4-3)
13. Brandon (3-4)
14. Hernando (5-2)
15. Clinton (4-3)
16. Northwest Rankin (4-3)
17. DeSoto Central (5-3)
18. St. Martin (5-3)
19. Southaven (3-4)
20. Biloxi (2-5)
21. Pearl (2-5)
22. Lewisburg (2-5)
23. Meridian (2-5)
24. Harrison Central (1-6)
25. Murrah (1-7)