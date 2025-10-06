Mississippi High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Mississippi Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, West Point.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Simmons (4-0)
2. Calhoun City (5-1)
3. Ethel (5-1)
4. Biggersville (5-1)
5. South Delta (5-1)
6. Richton (4-2)
7. Stringer (4-2)
8. McAdams (4-1)
9. Noxapater (4-2)
10. Leflore County (3-3)
11. Nanih Waiya (3-2)
12. Lumberton (2-2-1)
13. Salem (4-2)
14. West Tallahatchie (4-2)
15. Bogue Chitto (3-3)
16. Okolona (3-3)
17. Byers (3-2)
18. West Lowndes (2-3)
19. Vardaman (2-4)
20. Taylorsville (2-4)
21. Sebastopol (2-4)
22. Potts Camp (2-3)
23. Tupelo Christian Prep (3-3)
24. West Bolivar (1-4)
25. Coffeeville (1-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Clarkdale (6-0)
2. East Webster (5-1)
3. Eupora (5-1)
4. North Side (5-0)
5. Water Valley (5-1)
6. Wesson (5-0-1)
7. Loyd Star (6-0)
8. Heidelberg (4-2)
9. Myrtle (5-1)
10. Bruce (5-1)
11. Amite County (4-1)
12. Hamilton (4-2)
13. Baldwyn (5-1)
14. Charleston (2-2)
15. Bay Springs (4-2)
16. Hatley (5-1)
17. Lake (3-3)
18. East Marion (3-3)
19. Velma Jackson (3-3)
20. Mize (2-4)
21. Sacred Heart (4-2)
22. Enterprise Clarke (2-4)
23. Leland (3-3)
24. Walnut (3-3)
25. J.Z. George (2-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Choctaw County (4-2)
2. Union (6-0)
3. Raleigh (5-1)
4. Noxubee County (4-2)
5. West Marion (4-2)
6. Belmont (5-1)
7. Independence (4-2)
8. Magee (5-1)
9. Tylertown (4-2)
10. Aberdeen (4-2)
11. Hazlehurst (3-2)
12. Presbyterian Christian (4-2)
13. Kossuth (3-2)
14. Pisgah (4-2)
15. Yazoo County (3-2)
16. O'Bannon (4-2)
17. Jefferson Davis County (2-4)
18. North Panola (3-3)
19. Humphreys County (3-3)
20. Seminary (2-4)
21. Port Gibson (3-3)
22. Thomas E. Edwards (2-3)
23. Quitman (2-4)
24. Southeast Lauderdale (2-4)
25. Franklin County (2-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Senatobia (6-0)
2. Kosciusko (6-0)
3. Columbia (6-0)
4. Louisville (4-2)
5. McComb (6-0)
6. North Pontotoc (5-0)
7. Forest (5-1)
8. Rosa Fort (4-0)
9. Choctaw Central (5-1)
10. Pass Christian (5-1)
11. Clarksdale (5-1)
12. Shannon (4-2)
13. New Albany (4-2)
14. Greenwood (4-2)
15. Leake Central (4-2)
16. Poplarville (3-3)
17. West Lauderdale (3-2)
18. Greene County (4-2)
19. Itawamba Agricultural (3-2)
20. Richland (4-2)
21. Mendenhall (3-3)
22. Corinth (3-2)
23. Forrest County Agricultural (4-2)
24. Morton (3-3)
25. Newton County (3-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point (5-0)
2. South Jones (6-0)
3. Holmes County Central (5-1)
4. Sumrall (5-1)
5. Lanier (6-0)
6. Lafayette (3-2)
7. Vicksburg (4-2)
8. Purvis (3-2)
9. New Hope (3-2)
10. Northeast Jones (3-2)
11. Brookhaven (3-2)
12. Pontotoc (3-2)
13. Cleveland Central (2-2)
14. Natchez (2-3)
15. Vancleave (2-3)
16. Provine (2-4)
17. Florence (2-4)
18. Stone (2-3)
19. East Central (1-4)
20. Laurel (0-5)
21. North Pike (0-5)
22. Columbus (1-4)
23. Caledonia (0-5)
24. Wayne County (0-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Ridgeland (5-0)
2. Terry (5-0)
3. Grenada (4-1)
4. Picayune (4-1)
5. Lake Cormorant (4-1)
6. Center Hill (3-2)
7. Pearl River Central (3-1)
8. West Jones (4-2)
9. Warren Central (3-2)
10. Hattiesburg (3-2)
11. Callaway (3-3)
12. Canton (3-2)
13. Greenville (4-1)
14. South Panola (2-3)
15. Gautier (2-3)
16. Neshoba Central (2-3)
17. Olive Branch (1-4)
18. George County (2-3)
19. Saltillo (2-4)
20. Pascagoula (1-4)
21. Forest Hill (1-5)
22. Hancock (1-4)
23. Long Beach (1-4)
24. Jim Hill (1-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo (5-1)
2. DeSoto Central (4-2)
3. Oxford (5-1)
4. D'Iberville (6-0)
5. Starkville (4-1)
6. West Harrison (5-1)
7. Oak Grove (4-2)
8. Petal (4-2)
9. Ocean Springs (5-1)
10. Hernando (5-1)
11. Horn Lake (4-2)
12. Brandon (3-3)
13. St. Martin (5-1)
14. Gulfport (3-2)
15. Clinton (3-2)
16. Germantown (3-2)
17. Madison Central (3-3)
18. Northwest Rankin (3-3)
19. Meridian (2-3)
20. Lewisburg (2-3)
21. Southaven (2-3)
22. Harrison Central (1-4)
23. Biloxi (1-5)
24. Pearl (1-4)
25. Murrah (1-5)