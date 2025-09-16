Mississippi High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Mississippi Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Tupelo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Simmons (2-0)
2. Salem (3-0)
3. West Tallahatchie (3-0)
4. Calhoun City (3-0)
5. McAdams (2-0)
6. Stringer (2-1)
7. Noxapater (2-1)
8. Biggersville (2-1)
9. Leflore County (2-1)
10. Ethel (2-1)
11. South Delta (2-1)
12. Richton (2-1)
13. Byers (2-1)
14. Bogue Chitto (1-2)
15. Nanih Waiya (1-2)
16. Vardaman (1-2)
17. Okolona (1-2)
18. West Lowndes (1-2)
19. Sebastopol (1-2)
20. Resurrection Catholic (1-2)
21. Potts Camp (1-2)
22. Lumberton (1-2)
23. Smithville (1-2)
24. West Bolivar (0-2)
25. Shaw (0-2)
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Clarkdale (3-0)
2. Baldwyn (3-0)
3. Eupora (3-0)
4. Water Valley (3-0)
5. Wesson (3-0)
6. Hatley (3-0)
7. Bruce (3-0)
8. North Side (2-0)
9. Hamilton (2-1)
10. Loyd Star (3-0)
11. Heidelberg (2-1)
12. Amite County (2-1)
13. Sacred Heart (2-1)
14. East Webster (2-1)
15. Leland (2-1)
16. Lake (2-1)
17. Strayhorn (2-1)
18. Myrtle (2-1)
19. Charleston (1-1)
20. East Marion (1-2)
21. Bay Springs (2-1)
22. Newton (1-2)
23. Walnut (1-2)
24. Collins (1-2)
25. J.Z. George (1-2)
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Pisgah (3-0)
2. O'Bannon (3-0)
3. Port Gibson (3-0)
4. Belmont (3-0)
5. Union (3-0)
6. West Marion (2-1)
7. Choctaw County (2-1)
8. Noxubee County (2-1)
9. Raleigh (2-1)
10. Presbyterian Christian (2-1)
11. Aberdeen (2-1)
12. Kossuth (1-1)
13. Tylertown (2-1)
14. Quitman (2-1)
15. Magee (2-1)
16. Yazoo County (2-1)
17. Coahoma County (1-2)
18. Booneville (1-2)
19. Jefferson Davis County (1-2)
20. Mantachie (2-1)
21. Hazlehurst (1-1)
22. Independence (1-2)
23. Seminary (1-2)
24. Franklin County (1-2)
25. Humphreys County (1-2)
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Senatobia (3-0)
2. Columbia (3-0)
3. Clarksdale (3-0)
4. Kosciusko (3-0)
5. Choctaw Central (3-0)
6. North Pontotoc (3-0)
7. Louisville (2-1)
8. McComb (3-0)
9. Forrest County Agricultural (3-0)
10. Forest (2-1)
11. New Albany (2-1)
12. Greene County (3-0)
13. Yazoo City (2-1)
14. Mendenhall (2-1)
15. Shannon (2-1)
16. Rosa Fort (1-0)
17. Northeast Lauderdale (2-0)
18. Poplarville (2-1)
19. Greenwood (2-1)
20. Corinth (2-1)
21. Pass Christian (2-1)
22. Leake Central (2-1)
23. West Lauderdale (2-1)
24. Richland (2-1)
25. Ripley (1-1)
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point (3-0)
2. Lanier (3-0)
3. Sumrall (3-0)
4. South Jones (3-0)
5. Brookhaven (3-0)
6. Cleveland Central (2-1)
7. Holmes County Central (2-1)
8. Pontotoc (2-0)
9. New Hope (1-1)
10. Vicksburg (2-1)
11. Florence (1-2)
12. Northeast Jones (1-2)
13. Purvis (1-2)
14. Lafayette (1-2)
15. Provine (0-3)
16. Stone (1-2)
17. Columbus (1-2)
18. Natchez (1-2)
19. Vancleave (0-3)
20. East Central (0-3)
21. Wayne County (0-3)
22. North Pike (0-3)
23. Laurel (0-3)
24. Caledonia (0-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Ridgeland (3-0)
2. Terry (3-0)
3. Picayune (3-0)
4. Lake Cormorant (3-0)
5. Grenada (3-0)
6. Center Hill (2-1)
7. Pearl River Central (2-0)
8. Warren Central (2-1)
9. Saltillo (2-1)
10. Canton (2-1)
11. Callaway (2-1)
12. West Jones (2-1)
13. Greenville (2-1)
14. South Panola (1-2)
15. Neshoba Central (1-2)
16. Gautier (1-2)
17. Olive Branch (1-2)
18. Forest Hill (1-2)
19. Pascagoula (1-2)
20. Long Beach (1-2)
21. Jim Hill (1-2)
22. Hattiesburg (1-2)
23. George County (0-3)
24. Hancock (0-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo (3-0)
2. Oxford (3-0)
3. West Harrison (3-0)
4. D'Iberville (3-0)
5. Horn Lake (2-1)
6. Ocean Springs (3-0)
7. Brandon (2-1)
8. St. Martin (3-0)
9. Hernando (3-0)
10. Clinton (2-1)
11. Starkville (2-1)
12. Lewisburg (2-1)
13. Northwest Rankin (2-1)
14. Gulfport (1-1)
15. Meridian (1-2)
16. Southaven (2-1)
17. Madison Central (1-2)
18. Biloxi (1-2)
19. Petal (1-2)
20. Harrison Central (1-2)
21. DeSoto Central (1-2)
22. Germantown (1-2)
23. Pearl (1-2)
24. Oak Grove (1-2)
25. Murrah (0-3)