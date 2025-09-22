Mississippi High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Mississippi Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Tupelo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Simmons (3-0)
2. McAdams (3-0)
3. Stringer (3-1)
4. Richton (3-1)
5. Calhoun City (3-1)
6. Ethel (3-1)
7. Biggersville (3-1)
8. Salem (3-1)
9. South Delta (3-1)
10. West Tallahatchie (3-1)
11. Noxapater (3-1)
12. Nanih Waiya (2-2)
13. Leflore County (2-2)
14. Byers (2-1)
15. Smithville (2-2)
16. West Lincoln (1-3)
17. Lumberton (1-2-1)
18. West Lowndes (1-2)
19. Bogue Chitto (1-3)
20. Tupelo Christian Prep (2-2)
21. Vardaman (1-3)
22. Resurrection Catholic (1-3)
23. Sebastopol (1-3)
24. West Bolivar (0-3)
25. Shaw (0-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Eupora (4-0)
2. Clarkdale (4-0)
3. Hatley (4-0)
4. Baldwyn (4-0)
5. Loyd Star (4-0)
6. East Webster (3-1)
7. North Side (3-0)
8. Hamilton (3-1)
9. Bruce (4-0)
10. Heidelberg (3-1)
11. Amite County (3-1)
12. Water Valley (3-1)
13. Sacred Heart (3-1)
14. Wesson (3-0-1)
15. Myrtle (3-1)
16. Charleston (2-1)
17. Bay Springs (3-1)
18. East Marion (2-2)
19. Enterprise Clarke (2-2)
20. J.Z. George (2-2)
21. Velma Jackson (2-2)
22. Perry Central (1-3)
23. Walnut (2-2)
24. Lake (2-2)
25. Leland (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Belmont (4-0)
2. Union (4-0)
3. Noxubee County (3-1)
4. Pisgah (4-0)
5. Choctaw County (3-1)
6. O'Bannon (4-0)
7. Raleigh (3-1)
8. Kossuth (2-1)
9. Tylertown (3-1)
10. Aberdeen (3-1)
11. Magee (3-1)
12. Yazoo County (3-1)
13. Independence (2-2)
14. Seminary (2-2)
15. Port Gibson (3-1)
16. West Marion (2-2)
17. Quitman (2-2)
18. Hazlehurst (1-1)
19. Presbyterian Christian (2-2)
20. Humphreys County (2-2)
21. Mantachie (2-2)
22. Jefferson Davis County (1-3)
23. Coahoma County (1-3)
24. Winona (1-3)
25. Booneville (1-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Senatobia (4-0)
2. Columbia (4-0)
3. McComb (4-0)
4. Choctaw Central (4-0)
5. Kosciusko (4-0)
6. Forest (3-1)
7. New Albany (3-1)
8. Mendenhall (3-1)
9. Rosa Fort (2-0)
10. North Pontotoc (3-0)
11. Poplarville (3-1)
12. Clarksdale (3-1)
13. Greenwood (3-1)
14. Pass Christian (3-1)
15. Greene County (3-1)
16. Louisville (2-2)
17. Richland (3-1)
18. Forrest County Agricultural (3-1)
19. Newton County (2-2)
20. Yazoo City (2-2)
21. West Lauderdale (2-2)
22. Itawamba Agricultural (2-2)
23. Northeast Lauderdale (2-1)
24. Morton (2-2)
25. Corinth (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point (3-0)
2. South Jones (4-0)
3. Sumrall (4-0)
4. Lanier (4-0)
5. Pontotoc (3-0)
6. Brookhaven (3-1)
7. Holmes County Central (2-1)
8. Northeast Jones (2-2)
9. Lafayette (2-2)
10. Vicksburg (2-2)
11. Cleveland Central (2-2)
12. Provine (1-3)
13. East Central (1-3)
14. Purvis (1-2)
15. New Hope (1-2)
16. Vancleave (1-3)
17. Natchez (2-2)
18. Stone (1-2)
19. Florence (1-3)
20. Columbus (1-3)
21. Wayne County (0-3)
22. North Pike (0-4)
23. Laurel (0-4)
24. Caledonia (0-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Ridgeland (4-0)
2. Grenada (4-0)
3. Warren Central (3-1)
4. Callaway (3-1)
5. West Jones (3-1)
6. Canton (3-1)
7. Lake Cormorant (3-1)
8. Terry (3-1)
9. Picayune (3-1)
10. South Panola (2-2)
11. Gautier (2-2)
12. Pearl River Central (2-1)
13. Center Hill (2-2)
14. Greenville (3-1)
15. Saltillo (2-2)
16. Hattiesburg (2-2)
17. Neshoba Central (1-3)
18. Long Beach (1-2)
19. Pascagoula (1-3)
20. Olive Branch (1-3)
21. Forest Hill (1-3)
22. George County (0-3)
23. Jim Hill (1-3)
24. Hancock (0-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo (4-0)
2. West Harrison (4-0)
3. D'Iberville (4-0)
4. Ocean Springs (4-0)
5. Oxford (3-1)
6. St. Martin (4-0)
7. Hernando (4-0)
8. Starkville (3-1)
9. Horn Lake (3-1)
10. Clinton (3-1)
11. Brandon (2-2)
12. Petal (2-2)
13. Germantown (2-2)
14. Meridian (2-2)
15. Madison Central (2-2)
16. Oak Grove (2-2)
17. DeSoto Central (2-2)
18. Northwest Rankin (2-2)
19. Lewisburg (2-2)
20. Southaven (2-2)
21. Pearl (1-3)
22. Harrison Central (1-3)
23. Gulfport (1-2)
24. Murrah (0-3)
25. Biloxi (1-3)