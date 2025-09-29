Mississippi High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The new No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Mississippi Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, West Point, who moved up after defeating previous No. 1, Tupelo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Simmons - 4-0
2. McAdams - 4-0
3. Calhoun City - 4-1
4. Ethel - 4-1
5. Stringer - 4-1
6. Biggersville - 4-1
7. South Delta - 4-1
8. West Tallahatchie - 4-1
9. Byers - 3-1
10. Richton - 3-2
11. Noxapater - 3-2
12. Bogue Chitto - 2-3
13. Salem - 3-2
14. Nanih Waiya - 2-2
15. Leflore County - 2-3
16. Sebastopol - 2-3
17. Lumberton - 1-2-1
18. Tupelo Christian Prep - 3-2
19. Smithville - 2-3
20. Okolona - 2-3
21. West Lowndes - 1-3
22. Taylorsville - 1-4
23. West Lincoln - 1-4
24. Potts Camp - 2-3
25. Vardaman - 1-4
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Eupora - 5-0
2. Clarkdale - 5-0
3. Loyd Star - 5-0
4. East Webster - 4-1
5. Water Valley - 4-1
6. North Side - 4-0
7. Baldwyn - 5-0
8. Bruce - 5-0
9. Hamilton - 4-1
10. Wesson - 4-0-1
11. Hatley - 5-0
12. Sacred Heart - 4-1
13. Amite County - 4-1
14. Bay Springs - 4-1
15. Myrtle - 4-1
16. Heidelberg - 3-2
17. Charleston - 2-2
18. Lake - 2-3
19. Mize - 2-3
20. Enterprise Clarke - 2-3
21. Kemper County - 1-3
22. J.Z. George - 2-3
23. East Marion - 2-3
24. Perry Central - 1-4
25. Strayhorn - 2-3
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Union - 5-0
2. Raleigh - 4-1
3. Noxubee County - 3-2
4. Pisgah - 4-1
5. Choctaw County - 3-2
6. Magee - 4-1
7. West Marion - 3-2
8. Tylertown - 4-1
9. Independence - 3-2
10. Presbyterian Christian - 3-2
11. Belmont - 4-1
12. O'Bannon - 4-1
13. Aberdeen - 3-2
14. Jefferson Davis County - 2-3
15. Port Gibson - 3-2
16. Seminary - 2-3
17. Yazoo County - 3-2
18. Quitman - 2-3
19. St. Patrick - 2-3
20. Kossuth - 2-2
21. North Panola - 2-3
22. Winona - 2-3
23. Hazlehurst - 2-2
24. St. Andrew's Episcopal - 1-3
25. Humphreys County - 2-3
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Senatobia - 5-0
2. Columbia - 5-0
3. Kosciusko - 5-0
4. McComb - 5-0
5. New Albany - 4-1
6. Louisville - 3-2
7. Choctaw Central - 5-0
8. Rosa Fort - 3-0
9. Clarksdale - 4-1
10. North Pontotoc - 4-0
11. Greenwood - 4-1
12. Forest - 4-1
13. Greene County - 4-1
14. Shannon - 3-2
15. Pass Christian - 4-1
16. Mendenhall - 3-2
17. Richland - 4-1
18. Itawamba Agricultural - 3-2
19. West Lauderdale - 3-2
20. Poplarville - 3-2
21. Ripley - 2-2
22. Leake Central - 3-2
23. Mooreville - 3-2
24. Yazoo City - 2-3
25. Byhalia - 3-2
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point - 4-0
2. South Jones - 5-0
3. Lanier - 5-0
4. Holmes County Central - 4-1
5. Sumrall - 4-1
6. Lafayette - 3-2
7. Vicksburg - 3-2
8. Purvis - 3-2
9. Northeast Jones - 3-2
10. Pontotoc - 3-1
11. Cleveland Central - 2-2
12. Brookhaven - 3-2
13. New Hope - 2-2
14. Vancleave - 2-3
15. Florence - 2-3
16. Natchez - 2-3
17. East Central - 1-4
18. Provine - 1-4
19. Stone - 1-3
20. Laurel - 0-5
21. Caledonia - 0-5
22. Wayne County - 0-5
23. North Pike - 0-5
24. Columbus - 1-4
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Ridgeland - 5-0
2. Terry - 5-0
3. Picayune - 4-1
4. Grenada - 4-1
5. Center Hill - 3-2
6. Lake Cormorant - 4-1
7. Callaway - 3-2
8. West Jones - 4-1
9. Hattiesburg - 3-2
10. Pearl River Central - 3-1
11. Warren Central - 3-2
12. Greenville - 4-1
13. Canton - 3-2
14. South Panola - 2-3
15. Neshoba Central - 2-3
16. Gautier - 2-3
17. Saltillo - 2-3
18. George County - 2-3
19. Olive Branch - 1-4
20. Pascagoula - 1-4
21. Forest Hill - 1-4
22. Long Beach - 1-3
23. Jim Hill - 1-4
24. Hancock - 0-4
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo - 4-1
2. Oxford - 4-1
3. Ocean Springs - 5-0
4. D'Iberville - 5-0
5. Starkville - 4-1
6. West Harrison - 5-0
7. Horn Lake - 4-1
8. Petal - 3-2
9. Oak Grove - 3-2
10. Hernando - 4-1
11. St. Martin - 4-1
12. Germantown - 3-2
13. Brandon - 2-3
14. Madison Central - 3-2
15. Northwest Rankin - 3-2
16. Clinton - 3-2
17. DeSoto Central - 3-2
18. Gulfport - 2-2
19. Meridian - 2-3
20. Southaven - 2-3
21. Lewisburg - 2-3
22. Murrah - 1-4
23. Biloxi - 1-4
24. Pearl - 1-4
25. Harrison Central - 1-4